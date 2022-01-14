5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

And I am so glad I did! Buying a car can be a stressful experience. However, Jared Wrights optimistic attitude, knowledge about the vehicles, insight into the financing process and wonderful sense of humor helped to make the process much more enjoyable. After making an initial inquiry, the Sales Manager connected us with Salesman Jared Wright. Jared was easily able to answer questions about the vehicles  from the differences in the package options available, to gas mileage, to resale values, to estimates for add-on options, etc. We threw a variety of questions and concerns his way; he patiently listened, provided the answer immediately, or went to find the best resource to provide the information asked. Our meetings with him spanned several days, and he still maintained his good humor and we can do this attitude. We finally agreed on a vehicle and terms, had the paperwork printed and realized we had an additional request that required re-work. Sales Managers Jeff and Ken extended extra effort to see that the new request was accommodated. Throughout the process Jared interfaced with everyone from the Sales Managers, to Tony in Finance and Brent in Service, diligently working to ensure we received the terms we wanted and that our vehicle was prepped and ready as soon as possible. Jared even took the extra step of going back into work after he was off for the day, to retrieve our vehicle once it was ready and personally deliver it us. I cannot say enough good things about his professionalism and work ethic. He demonstrated his desire to guarantee his customers are happy with the car buying experience and ultimately their purchase Read more