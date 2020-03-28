SMH Auto Sales
Customer Reviews of SMH Auto Sales
Experience at smh autos
by 03/28/2020on
I had a wonderful experience with getting a car today at smh . Rebecca mad it an easy and pleasant day ..I was happy to have came back to get my car from here .i would recommend dealing with rebecca again at smh auto. I left happy with my decision. Thanks again rebecca
Would definitely recommend!!
by 01/21/2020on
We are extremely happy with the service and experience that we received at SMH Auto Sales. We did not know what to expect on our journey to SMH Auto Sales as we were in a difficult situation with the car we were wanting to trade in but they were willing to help and find a solution so that we were more then happy with. We left with a car that was financially suitable and was beyond our expectations. We absolutely love our Chevrolet Equinox! We would like to say a huge thank you to Donnell who went above and beyond to help meet and exceed our needs with both trading in our old car and for making the Chevy Equinox an option. We would also like to say a huge thank you to Sediqha for also helping to ensure we were able to leave with our Chevy and for explaining all the paperwork we needed to complete. We highly recommend SMH Auto Sales to anyone looking for a car, they are more then willing to help meet your needs and wants.
Excellent
by 09/20/2018on
I purchased a 2005 Corvette from SMH auto in September 2018. I couldn't be happier with the service and professionalism of this auto dealership. My salesman Corey gave me his personal cell number in case there were any issues and he never had a problem getting back to me. The owner Sam went out of his way to go over the car with me and go over everything he knew about it from when he purchased it at auction. The car wasn't originally for sale as Sam's wife had been using it as her car, but when I expressed interest in it, he got it inspected ASAP and I was driving it off the lot a few days later. If you don't want to feel pressured by salesman and if you expect honesty and integrety SMH is the dealership for you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
For Real?
by 03/25/2017on
Oh God, where do I start? Okay, this one is for you Darnell.. All right, so this place is so, oh, I don't know, full of it. Let's start with the fact that this man did not tell me that I was purchasing the extended warranty. If I had knowledge, I would have declined. Oh, did I have a choice? Yes. How do I know? The second chance bank that allowed me to finance the car told me so. Two. This gentleman does not listen to the uber important facts.. i.e. If you're giving me $1500 trade-in-value on a car that had a black book value of $2250, I didn't want it. But I got tired of putting money into the trade-in car and took my loss. Third and finally, only because I had to save the best for last.. I'm pretty sure you are defrauding the MD Inspection system.. How do you ask? Oh um, the car that you (Dar-nell...) had some really.. Really... REALLLLLLLLYYYYY horrible tires.. Say it with me now: "How so Adrian?" I'm flattered you asked. Two of the four tires that were slapped on the car have a manufacture date of June 2006!! No ma'am, no sir. Not a mistake. June.. of.. 2006.. Not to mention within one week of having the car, it shook at speeds over 50mph. Weak shake, but grew worse the faster you went. This is the part of where the masses ask, "How did you fix it Adrian?" oh you know, just a normal guy who likes to tinker with cars and got the car on a lift. Guess how many of those "inspection ready" tires had one of the following: Uneven wear, coupling, tire bumps, flat spots, and or cracking..? If you guessed all four had 3+ plus symptoms, you've guessed right. But Adrian, if you bought the car in August of 2016, why are you saying something now? Right. The bank actually called me for their own survey. Laugh out loud right??
Left Insulted and Disappointed
by 12/29/2016on
Tried to help my little brother test drive a car here... an older gentlemen got the key for us. The car did not even start, which was not that big of a deal. But, he told my brother this car drives likes any other, and that he needs to know we were serious about purchasing because we were wasting his time (my brother only drove one other car here so I'm not sure what the issue was). He then made the assumption that my brother would not be paying for the car himself, and we were told that we should bring an adult back before we continue. I told him my brother had the money to buy, and the man asked if he could see it... How insulting! My brother is 18, and I am 22. When I am in the market for another car myself I will not even consider SMH. Easily the worst customer service I have ever experienced, and was highly disappointed by the way my brother was treated here.
Wonderful place to buy a car!!
by 11/12/2015on
I admit I was a bit Leary because this place is small and the last small place I went to... I was taken advantage of.. However SMH auto was wonderful there was no pressure they were patient with me as they could probably tell I wasn't quite sold. The process was easy! My salesman was amazing and the finance manager was very professional and answered every question. I had! He worked extra hard to get me a great financing rate on a 2012 sonic and even the next day when I felt the car had issues I brought it back and they fixed everything I asked with no questions!! I had been to a couple of big dealers who weren't nearly as professional and had me at a higher interest rate that I got from SMH! Wow wow wow! I can't even express how thankful I am! Great car! Great place! Great people! If your looking for a car bigger ( car lots) arent always better! This is the best out there! SMH AUTO ... YES SHAKING MY HEAD AT THIS AMAZING PLACE LOL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes