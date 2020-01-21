sales Rating

Oh God, where do I start? Okay, this one is for you Darnell.. All right, so this place is so, oh, I don't know, full of it. Let's start with the fact that this man did not tell me that I was purchasing the extended warranty. If I had knowledge, I would have declined. Oh, did I have a choice? Yes. How do I know? The second chance bank that allowed me to finance the car told me so. Two. This gentleman does not listen to the uber important facts.. i.e. If you're giving me $1500 trade-in-value on a car that had a black book value of $2250, I didn't want it. But I got tired of putting money into the trade-in car and took my loss. Third and finally, only because I had to save the best for last.. I'm pretty sure you are defrauding the MD Inspection system.. How do you ask? Oh um, the car that you (Dar-nell...) had some really.. Really... REALLLLLLLLYYYYY horrible tires.. Say it with me now: "How so Adrian?" I'm flattered you asked. Two of the four tires that were slapped on the car have a manufacture date of June 2006!! No ma'am, no sir. Not a mistake. June.. of.. 2006.. Not to mention within one week of having the car, it shook at speeds over 50mph. Weak shake, but grew worse the faster you went. This is the part of where the masses ask, "How did you fix it Adrian?" oh you know, just a normal guy who likes to tinker with cars and got the car on a lift. Guess how many of those "inspection ready" tires had one of the following: Uneven wear, coupling, tire bumps, flat spots, and or cracking..? If you guessed all four had 3+ plus symptoms, you've guessed right. But Adrian, if you bought the car in August of 2016, why are you saying something now? Right. The bank actually called me for their own survey. Laugh out loud right?? Read more