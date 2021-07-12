O'Donnell Honda
service call
by 12/07/2021on
I went in for an oil change and tire rotation as I do every year. As usual, just about everything was fine and on time, except the tire rotation wasn't done. It's not something that I'm concerned about since I only put on 6000 miles a year, but still .........
No Worries
by 01/24/2022on
O'Donnell Honda is always dependable, I needed 4 new tires he told me the total price including labor and misc. on the phone, and when and how to take the car in. They gave me a free courtesy ride home. Then called when the car was ready, earlier than estimated. The final price was exactly as quoted.
Mr. Jeff is the best :)
by 01/23/2022on
The Service Department is and has always been professional and customer service focused.
Outstanding Service Experience at O'Donnell Honda Ellicott City
by 01/23/2022on
The Service Represenatative Mr. Jeff was simply outstanding. He gave me a detailed report on what was needed for my 2014 Honda Ridgeline SE and kept me informed of the progress involved almost every 2-3 hours. He let me know what my options were needed or required and He kept the price down as reasonable as possible to fit my pocket. He also offered to pick me up from home when my vehicle was ready. The cashier was very professional and cordial as well. The seating areas areas and restrooms were extremely clenaed and sanitized. I always have a great experience at O'Donnell Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service master
by 01/23/2022on
I received an oil change at O'Donnell and from the moment I walked through the door they made me feel like a customer for life! They were kind and courteous and very fast. They topped off all my fluids and even vacuumed the mats. The lobby was clean and stocked with coffee and water. I really enjoyed my experience.
Love O'Donnells!
by 01/22/2022on
I am very happy with the prompt and capable service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Speedy Oil Change!
by 01/20/2022on
Quick service and through systems check by a reliable dealer and service center.
Efficient service
by 01/15/2022on
Liked the efficient service and the clear inspection report
Great turnaround and excellent service!
by 01/13/2022on
Dropped off at 9, oil change and rotation done within the hour. Very fast and excellent service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Convienent
by 01/11/2022on
In and out in no time. Kathy is a great service rep. Highly recommended
Great
by 01/10/2022on
It is a very honest and trustworthy dealership, with a great Service Department
My continuing experience at O’Donnell
by 01/10/2022on
As I have stated before, my long time relationship with this company and it’s repair shop has always been top level. All visits have worked to a positive ending and I appreciate that.
Consistently great service!
by 01/07/2022on
The staff at ODonnell is friendly, reliable, knowledgeable and honest.
Great Customer Service
by 01/06/2022on
I took my car in to have the oil changed. I did not have an appointment, but I was greeted courteously by a service writer, and my car was done in just over an hour.
oil change and tire rotation
by 01/01/2022on
I was told it would be 2 hours wait but they had my car ready half hour earlier. Very pleased
Early riser
by 12/31/2021on
Open early and out in an hour
Great Customer Service! Genuine Experience!
by 12/19/2021on
Great experience as usual! Excellent service! Long wait and offered shuttle to house to wait!
Excellent, courteous and quick service
by 12/04/2021on
O’Donnell service staff are always friendly and courteous. They also are very good at informing you of other or upcoming needs, but don’t push you to fix them at the moment. I don’t mind waiting for small repairs and service because they are always fast and turn my vehicle around quickly. I can easily get something done early before I head to work. This past visit ended with a complimentary car wash, which my car really needed! Great service once again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always great service!
by 12/03/2021on
Each time I get here it’s always great service. They get you in and out!
Always pleased
by 12/01/2021on
Service is always great. That’s why I keep coming back. Being treated well is important.
Always excellent service
by 11/28/2021on
I always experience great customer service at O’Donnell Honda Service. This past weekend they squeezed in our daughters car as she was about to head out of town. They have helped my mom with her Honda when she is visiting from out of state. It is nice to know they are always there to help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
