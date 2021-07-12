Skip to main content
O'Donnell Honda

8620 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of O'Donnell Honda

4.8
Overall Rating
4.81 out of 5 stars(295)
Recommend: Yes (39) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

service call

by Mort Miller on 12/07/2021

I went in for an oil change and tire rotation as I do every year. As usual, just about everything was fine and on time, except the tire rotation wasn't done. It's not something that I'm concerned about since I only put on 6000 miles a year, but still .........

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
295 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

No Worries

by Linda Callan on 01/24/2022

O'Donnell Honda is always dependable, I needed 4 new tires he told me the total price including labor and misc. on the phone, and when and how to take the car in. They gave me a free courtesy ride home. Then called when the car was ready, earlier than estimated. The final price was exactly as quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr. Jeff is the best :)

by GKH on 01/23/2022

The Service Department is and has always been professional and customer service focused.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service Experience at O'Donnell Honda Ellicott City

by Morty Mort 69 on 01/23/2022

The Service Represenatative Mr. Jeff was simply outstanding. He gave me a detailed report on what was needed for my 2014 Honda Ridgeline SE and kept me informed of the progress involved almost every 2-3 hours. He let me know what my options were needed or required and He kept the price down as reasonable as possible to fit my pocket. He also offered to pick me up from home when my vehicle was ready. The cashier was very professional and cordial as well. The seating areas areas and restrooms were extremely clenaed and sanitized. I always have a great experience at O'Donnell Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service master

by Dusty on 01/23/2022

I received an oil change at O'Donnell and from the moment I walked through the door they made me feel like a customer for life! They were kind and courteous and very fast. They topped off all my fluids and even vacuumed the mats. The lobby was clean and stocked with coffee and water. I really enjoyed my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love O'Donnells!

by Alexa Fair on 01/22/2022

I am very happy with the prompt and capable service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Speedy Oil Change!

by Rick on 01/20/2022

Quick service and through systems check by a reliable dealer and service center.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient service

by Brian on 01/15/2022

Liked the efficient service and the clear inspection report

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great turnaround and excellent service!

by Brian Robey on 01/13/2022

Dropped off at 9, oil change and rotation done within the hour. Very fast and excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Convienent

by KKang on 01/11/2022

In and out in no time. Kathy is a great service rep. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Doc on 01/10/2022

It is a very honest and trustworthy dealership, with a great Service Department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My continuing experience at O’Donnell

by Tim Robinson on 01/10/2022

As I have stated before, my long time relationship with this company and it’s repair shop has always been top level. All visits have worked to a positive ending and I appreciate that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Consistently great service!

by KP on 01/07/2022

The staff at ODonnell is friendly, reliable, knowledgeable and honest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Service

by Satisfied Customer on 01/06/2022

I took my car in to have the oil changed. I did not have an appointment, but I was greeted courteously by a service writer, and my car was done in just over an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change and tire rotation

by Val on 01/01/2022

I was told it would be 2 hours wait but they had my car ready half hour earlier. Very pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Early riser

by Mary on 12/31/2021

Open early and out in an hour

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Service! Genuine Experience!

by Scott F on 12/19/2021

Great experience as usual! Excellent service! Long wait and offered shuttle to house to wait!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent, courteous and quick service

by DDemers on 12/04/2021

O’Donnell service staff are always friendly and courteous. They also are very good at informing you of other or upcoming needs, but don’t push you to fix them at the moment. I don’t mind waiting for small repairs and service because they are always fast and turn my vehicle around quickly. I can easily get something done early before I head to work. This past visit ended with a complimentary car wash, which my car really needed! Great service once again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always great service!

by Jfm on 12/03/2021

Each time I get here it’s always great service. They get you in and out!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always pleased

by Aquilla McKeever on 12/01/2021

Service is always great. That’s why I keep coming back. Being treated well is important.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always excellent service

by Susan on 11/28/2021

I always experience great customer service at O’Donnell Honda Service. This past weekend they squeezed in our daughters car as she was about to head out of town. They have helped my mom with her Honda when she is visiting from out of state. It is nice to know they are always there to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

O'Donnell Honda is a family owned and operated business that has been serving the Baltimore-Washington-Metropolitan-Area for over 40 years. Since our first day in business, it has been our number one priority to treat our customers with the utmost respect. With our laid back and low pressure approach to sales and service, we are able to satisfy our customers' vehicle needs without the typical stress involved with purchasing and servicing a vehicle.

As one of the top Honda dealerships in the nation, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality service but most importantly, we want to be a business that you can trust. Please contact us today to learn about the services available or if you have any questions.

what sets us apart
7 Time Honda President's Award Winner
Former TIME Magazine Dealer of the Year Award Winner
Winner of American Honda's Customer Satisfaction Award Winner for service department excellence including last 7 years in a row
Winner of "Best of Howard County" as best auto dealership
Baltimore's only dealership to offer 100% online car buying through O'Donnell Honda Express EXPRESS.odonnellhonda.com
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Korean

