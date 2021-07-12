O'Donnell Honda is a family owned and operated business that has been serving the Baltimore-Washington-Metropolitan-Area for over 40 years. Since our first day in business, it has been our number one priority to treat our customers with the utmost respect. With our laid back and low pressure approach to sales and service, we are able to satisfy our customers' vehicle needs without the typical stress involved with purchasing and servicing a vehicle.

As one of the top Honda dealerships in the nation, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality service but most importantly, we want to be a business that you can trust. Please contact us today to learn about the services available or if you have any questions.