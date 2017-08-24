5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Don Whites to buy a Chrysler 300. The staff introduced me to Rob M., who patiently worked with me as he introduced me to all the features of the various models and through 2 test drives. I decided on one particular model, and when we went to take care of the paperwork, he explained to me the benefits of buying the car new as opposed to getting it used, and in doing my own evaluation, I had to agree with him. A car is the second most valuable investment a person will make in their lifetime, and Im glad Rob was patient with me while I took many variables into consideration. They even worked with me on the price. There are some key things people look for when buying a car: the specs, the features and amenities, the fuel-economy and cost of ownership. But there is one even more important thing; how the car makes you FEEL when you drive it. And I left that Don Whites Dealership feeling on top of the world in my new 2014 Chrysler 300! Again, a very special thanks to Rob M. for a great buying experience while helping me through buying my first new car!