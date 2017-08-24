Don White's Timonium Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Amazing dealership!
by 08/24/2017on
The process begins with quality products, and then good old-fashioned American trust. We just purchased our third vehicle from Don White's Jeep. - all from the same amazing sales person we rely on and trust, Barnett January. Barnett takes care of every aspect when purchasing a vehicle. He knows the product line through and through and works with their financing department to shop for the very best deal if you have to finance. Our Jeeps are regularly serviced at the dealership, with full confidence and outstanding customer service.
Amazing!
by 01/07/2017on
Friendly & Efficient! Sebastian was very professional and worked with the figures I provided. They gave me the perfect deal for me.
My third time back. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
by 01/01/2017on
Justin was very knowledgeable and personable. The entire team made it a good experience. There was not a lot of pressure. It didn't turn into an all day event. Everything was done as quickly as possible and in a professional yet friendly manner.
Smyth's
by 12/21/2016on
The friendliness of all the employees and the salesman that helped us. Justin taylor was great with helping us and getting us in our new jeep.
Love My New Chrysler 200
by 12/15/2016on
I appreciate the negotiations weren't the typical stressful and long drawn out process you usually experience including Jones Chrysler I visited before Don White's. Justin, the salesperson, was so personable, knowledgeable of the car features we were interested in and made the entire process from start to finish easy. Don White's should be proud of having such an exceptional salesperson representing their dealership in such a positive, professional manner.
Another Don White's Experience
by 12/15/2016on
Justin Taylor and Randy were very professional and a joy to deal with. It was a pleasant experience. This is the second Grande Cherokee I have purchased from Don Whites'; both times Justin Taylor was our salesperson. Both Justin and Randy are great assets to your dealership.
Edmunds Price Promise is a joke at Don White's
by 06/02/2016on
While looking for a new Jeep Cherokee I have used an Edmunds Price Promise tool. I ound a right car for a very attractive price, printed the certificate and headed to the dealership. when I showed then them the printouts, the dealers were literally holding their laughter. They said it is just a promo aimed at bringing people to the dealership and nothing more then that. Basically, these Price Promise certificates are not worth the paper they are printed on. Edmunds should either discontinue the Price Promise program or enforce it. Very misleading and disappointing. Eugene.
Easy Purchase!
by 05/22/2016on
I was price shopping for a 2016 Dodge Ram but they made an offer I couldn't refuse and left with a new truck. Thanks Keenen.
Quick & Easy
by 07/23/2014on
Very quick and easy purchase. I locked-in a price through email and came in to make the purchase. Agreed on a trade value for my current car, and was offered financing below what I had secured for myself. I had a somewhat unusual trade request because I wanted to keep some items from my old car, and have them moved to my new car. The dealership was very accommodating. This was my third purchase from Don White's, and the easiet purchase to date.
Streamlined
by 06/28/2014on
After an exhaustive search for a truck, I ended up finding a Ram at DW's where Sean F made the sale of the 2500 to me a streamlined and efficient process for me. Many Thanks, R.T.H
Nice Experience
by 02/13/2014on
Don Whites was a nice experience. I came in with unrealistic expectations of what I wanted and they worked with me to achieve a happy compromise. The sales staff was excellent and the numbers folks were easy going. Never made you feel that they could not help you. I would recommend them. This was the third vehicle I have bought from Don Whites. Can't beat the lifetime oil changes.
100% Satisfied
by 12/30/2013on
I ran a search from the Chrysler website to find my 2014 Durango. Don White's happened to have the one I wanted in stock. I located 5 in all and this dealership had , by far, the lowest price. I was admittedly a little nervous about driving 6 hours to possibly be disappointed when I arrived. Mike, the GM, actually provided me with a Buyer's Order document that spelled out the exact cost. When I arrived, everyone was friendly, professional and the showroom was newly remodeled and very appealing. Most importantly, the vehicle was equipped as advertised and the price was exactly what was quoted. I even bought the extended warranty because the dealership worked hard to get me a much lower financing rate than I anticipated. I have not had a positive experience buying a car in a long time. This was a pleasant surprise and I would gladly drive 370 miles for my next car from Don White's. Thanks for everything.
Excellent professional salesmen
by 11/14/2013on
Scott and Buddy were very helpful in letting me get the truck of my choosing, it took them couple of day but they reassured me that they will get the vehicle that I want even though it was hard to find. They weren't pushy just to sell me anything, like some sales people. It was a pleasure to work with them. Good job!!
The car-buying experience you want to have!
by 11/12/2013on
I went to Don Whites to buy a Chrysler 300. The staff introduced me to Rob M., who patiently worked with me as he introduced me to all the features of the various models and through 2 test drives. I decided on one particular model, and when we went to take care of the paperwork, he explained to me the benefits of buying the car new as opposed to getting it used, and in doing my own evaluation, I had to agree with him. A car is the second most valuable investment a person will make in their lifetime, and Im glad Rob was patient with me while I took many variables into consideration. They even worked with me on the price. There are some key things people look for when buying a car: the specs, the features and amenities, the fuel-economy and cost of ownership. But there is one even more important thing; how the car makes you FEEL when you drive it. And I left that Don Whites Dealership feeling on top of the world in my new 2014 Chrysler 300! Again, a very special thanks to Rob M. for a great buying experience while helping me through buying my first new car!
Super high pressure
by 09/07/2013on
I went in looking to test drive a car and to gather information/pricing for my husband and I to go over that evening. I was prepared to buy the next AM, I just wanted hubster to be part of the decision. I was told they couldn't give me any information unless I guaranteed I was going to walk out with the car that day. I don't like being strong-armed like that so I went to another place that worked with me - and were much friendlier!!!
Be careful - Remember you have choice when selecting a Dealer
by 08/18/2013on
Began negotiating a deal with sales person who told me if I can come up with a letter stating I was in a college program, I could get a rebate. Told me ANY letterhead would do. I asked him if he was asking me to make up some letterhead of a college and write a letter and he said "...well if you want to get a rebate, I need to prove you are in a masters program". I couldn't believe it. I asked him if he often asks customers to lie and falsify letters and he chuckled. This dealer should not be allowed to sell Dodge products, it is simply a fly by night used care dealer with a fancy name.
Didn't list doc fee in quote - otherwise fine.
by 02/11/2013on
Honored quoted price negotiated with internet sales manager for custom ordered truck. DID NOT LIST $200 documentation fee in quote. Quote was price - taxes and titling fees. No mention of doc fee until I was signing the buy order. I complained and they didn't take it off. Other dealers offered a higher price because they included the doc fees. Probably would have gone with a different dealer had that been forthcoming. By the time they sprung it on me it wasn't worth walking out over (as I'm sure they suspected). Make sure you clarify before going to the dealership.
Waste of my time
by 01/22/2013on
Please do not waste your time at this dealership. I went to them, based upon their truecar.com certification that they worked with that website, giving me the impression that I would be able to negotiate for a price on a new car that was not the full MSRP price. After making the special trip 80 miles from my home, they would not budge on the full price of the car. Adding insult to injury, they offered me $100 for my trade-in. Granted, my trade-in is ten years old with 153,000 miles, but it is in working order, has valuable upgrades such as leather seats and a spoiler. It requires a non-emergent $500 repair that I felt was better worth toward a down payment on a newer car. Other dealerships had given me a fair market value trade-in for $2,500, and I felt as though this dealership was trying to take advantage of me. If the car wasn't running, it'd still be worth more than $100 just for the metal. Save your time and your stress balls - this place is not worth your money.
My Idea of Buying a Car
by 11/25/2012on
I had been thinking about trading my SUV for a new one for several months. I visited Don Whites and spoke with Sean F. He was helpful, patient, and not at all pushing even after I changed my mind. I contacted him 4 months later ready to proceed. He made the process pleasant, short, and painless. I arrived to the paperwork ready to sign and my new truck washed and parked out front. Now that's how you sale and buy a vehicle. Thanks for a great buying experience.
Great Sales Experience
by 10/25/2012on
We had an excellent, top notch sales experience at Don Whites in Timonium! Sean F. and the entire sales team made our experience well worth the trip! Great trade in values and eager to make a deal work for us! We love our new Jeep Wrangler!
Great online buying experience
by 09/14/2012on
I recently bought my new Jeep from Don Whites in Timonium. Very happy with the way I was treated. Shawn the internet director was one of the smartest people I have ever gotten to talk to about the online car buying experience. Was a great dealership to work with. I will buy my next Jeep from Don White's
