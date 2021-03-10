1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Since Dec 12 I tried by email several times. I did get few reply's by RUDE salesman, didn’t want to give information on car I inquired about. Finally two weeks of this I called and was given a sales Manager. He then turned me over to another salesman. Car not available to be seen... I got jerked around for another week. I was told car not on lot that owners wife is driving it. Can’t see it that day.... I wait few days to again try to schedule a test drive. I am now told owners friend may want to buy it. 3 days later I try again, I’m told its being sold to owners friend. Next day/today I see car still listed but at reduced price since yesterday. I have someone else inquire for me. They are told car is going to auction. Wow I wanted to buy, but car is never available to see it. They told me someone is buying it... I call speak to sales manager again, he wont really say, he just says no longer available. So I ask is it going to auction? Instead of answering he asks why do you say that. I been trying to see this car. Sales Manager Elliott wont say. Just insists its not available. Elliott then says it takes while to take off internet,. I ask why the price changed overnight, do you change price on car that is not there or has been sold? Something very wrong here. Read more