5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently made our third purchase from this dealership--first two were new VW's and this one was a used Toyota--and remain loyal customers. Their sales staff are honest, knowledgeable and fair in their pricing for new and used vehicles as well as in their offers for trade-ins. In fact, they compare three different sources to accurately and fairly appraise trade-ins, instead of just KBB. This is especially rare in the Annapolis area! They respected our desire to minimize purchasing time, so we agreed on the sale on a Friday night in under an hour and returned the next day to sign the papers--all of which were already printed and ready to go, which also took us only a little over an hour. We've worked with Justin B in the past, and worked with Ed W this time--both of which are great salespersons to work with. We look forward to our next purchase experience with Fitzgerald VW. Read more