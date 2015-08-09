Skip to main content
Fitzgerald Volkswagen

34 Hudson St, Annapolis, MD 21401
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Volkswagen

22 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!

by Delle217Liz on 09/08/2015

My husband and I purchase two vehicles within 2 weeks of each other at Fitz VW of Annapolis. It was the best car purchase experience we have ever had. We weren't looking forward to the hassle of finding and purchasing not one but two vehicles. We decided to start with my husbands vehicle and the experience was so good we came right back a week later to purchase mine. There is nothing bad we can say. Everyone that we dealt with from the salesman to the finance department was wonderful and so helpful. We can't say THANK YOU enough!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Overall Buying Process!

by mroma13 on 03/26/2015

Very educated and polite staff that made the entire car buying process seamless and comfortable. I would highly recommend this dealership when looking for a new Volkswagen! John Green is a great rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent customer service!

by pinkdynosaur on 03/03/2015

The salesman that assisted with our car purchase was very informative, attentive, and helpful. He was a persuasive salesman without being pushy. Filling out the paperwork with the financial manager was quick and painless!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Refreshingly fair and pleasant experience--difficult to find in Annapolis!

by pneufvvich on 01/05/2015

We recently made our third purchase from this dealership--first two were new VW's and this one was a used Toyota--and remain loyal customers. Their sales staff are honest, knowledgeable and fair in their pricing for new and used vehicles as well as in their offers for trade-ins. In fact, they compare three different sources to accurately and fairly appraise trade-ins, instead of just KBB. This is especially rare in the Annapolis area! They respected our desire to minimize purchasing time, so we agreed on the sale on a Friday night in under an hour and returned the next day to sign the papers--all of which were already printed and ready to go, which also took us only a little over an hour. We've worked with Justin B in the past, and worked with Ed W this time--both of which are great salespersons to work with. We look forward to our next purchase experience with Fitzgerald VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience

by jologun2 on 11/05/2014

Thanks to Justin Beam at Fitzgerald VW, I got a great car at a great price without alot of haggling. Justin listened to what I wanted and applied no pressure even when I told him I was considering a "deal" at another dealership. He cautioned me that their low price might not include shipping and dealer prep-he was right. He still had the best price with everything added in upfront.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ed Weglein and AJ made my day!

by catiabehler on 10/20/2014

This is the 2nd car that I've gotten from Fitzgerald. The price is competitive... they going the extra mile and they care about their customers. I love my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by ShellySet on 10/18/2014

I definitely would buy another car from them. It was a hassle free experience. I just wish the dealership wasn't 6 hours driving time from my house.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Fitz VW

by jocabo33 on 08/13/2014

I just purchased a new Passat at Fitz VW. I must say that the process with this dealership was extremely easy. From the dealings through e-mail, phone calls, and in person, this was probably the best experience we have had buying a car. Our salesperson John G was very helpful and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

EXTREMELY PLEASED

by darylg on 07/03/2014

I was extremely pleased with my recent experience at Fitzgerald Annapolis VW and can confidently recommend this dealership to others. My sales consultant, Brian S, is simply outstanding - both exceptionally personable and highly knowledgable. He provided me and my family with an excellent standard of customer service. We felt more than comfortable visiting the showroom several times and/or calling with questions, and Brian always went out of his way to assist us. I sincerely appreciate his honesty, high level of customer care and knowledge of the vehicles. Fitzgerald Annapolis VW is a great dealership offering excellent vehicles and a great culture. Brian S is an outstanding representative of that culture. Thank you, Brian!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly, Easy

by tom423 on 03/20/2014

We had shopped at several dealers and a quick easy straight forward phone call to Annapolis VW netted a fair deal and after meeting with Brett we were able to quickly finish buying at great car at a fair price. Brett and all the staff were a pleasure to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding sales representative - Justin B.

by Passat2014_SEL on 03/15/2014

I am totally satisfied with my experience dealing with Fitzgerald Volkswagen because of the outstanding efforts of Justin B. to help me work through many options to get me to the car that I really love - a new Passat Diesel. He was knowledgeable, helpful, and patient as he reviewed a number of vehicles with me over the course of many days of indecision on my part. He was always accessible and even came in on his day off to work with me. And he knew the cars inside and out, mechanically and electronically. I cannot say enough good things about Justin's performance as a sales representative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer for a great car!

by Eileensmailbox on 03/10/2014

We were referred to Breton G. at Fitzgerald VW and we are happy we did. Not only did we meet a great salesman but we got our car at a great price! Would definitely recommend you start your search with Breton at Fitzgerald VW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Customer Service

by peterk5 on 02/23/2014

Tom A. has been my Sales Person for the last 10 years. He is always done an excellent job and has the knowledge to get the job done! Tom makes the experience wonderful!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Craig does earn your business!

by virginia15 on 02/14/2014

Craig K. of is one of the very best people I have ever dealt with in buying a car. He is professional, knowledgeable, honest, courteous and pleasant at all times. That is unusual to find in anyone let alone a car salesman. He and his management really did earn my business  not easy to do  Ive bought 10 cars from dealers over the years and have learned to go thru the back and forth among several dealers in order to arrive at a fair price. With Fitzgerald that process was minimized and with minimal effort I was offered the best price for the vehicle I was interested in buying. I would recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by c3fab on 01/20/2014

Breton made this experience simple.Not only did he come in with the best price, but I too got a great trade in for my car. He was fast to reply to emails, very persistent without being annoying and knowledgeable. The showroom was clean and they took the extra efforts to get the exact car i wanted prior to my test drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2013 jetta

by mike844 on 12/29/2013

Due to knowledgenable salesman the whole buying experience was perfecdt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great service

by rohanm1 on 11/23/2013

I have been on the fence about purchasing a new vehicle once my current lease had ended. After talking with sales rep at Fitzgerald volkswagen I was able to narrow in on the perfect car for me. The sales team was very helpful but kudos to Bret for an outstanding job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fitzgerald VW Loyalty

by nbrookman on 11/14/2013

I have had the pleasure to work with Tom at Fitgerald VW in Annapolis four times now. The outstanding sales staff & customer service keeps me a loyal, happy customer. The staff takes the time to listen to all your needs and help you make the best vehicle decisions throughout the process. Even after the sale is complete, they do a great job at providing exceptional support.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant car buying experience

by PneufVvich on 11/04/2013

My husband and I purchased a new VW GTI, using our old Honda as a trade-in, for which Fitz VW gave top dollar KBB value; and we bought out a lease on our '10 VW. Justin B assisted us, walked us through the processes and options with great professionalism and honesty, and ensured our complete satisfaction with the car buying and re-financing processes. The GTI was even offered at a fair selling price below MSRP and on par with KBB and Truecar estimates, so no haggling was necessary, making the experience more pleasant--a rarity in Annapolis, where most dealers set selling prices 15% above fair market prices just because of the locality. We also received the best financing rates in town, as we had done our own cross-checking homework soliciting rates from our personal banks, but none were able to match Fitz VW's offers. We would definitely choose to return to Fitz VW, as we enjoyed the process much better than our previous buying experiences with Antwerpen VW dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great New Car Experience

by jimbo121 on 04/19/2013

Purchased a 2013 Jetta Sportwagen TDI from Tom A. at Fitzgerald. Did all of the Negotiating via E-mail and he came in with the lowest price, and the most money for my trade. It was a great experience, from start to finish, and I would definately reccommend Tom, and Fitzgerald VW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware

by hondaloyal1 on 03/15/2013

Spent 3 hours negotiating deal on used jetta. Reached deal and prepared to pay cash. Requested just 30 day warranty. Used car gm was rude and belligerant. He flattly refused unless we paid an additional $700. I would never buy a used VW from a VW dealership; serviced by their certified technitians; inspected by their certified inspectors; that they were unable to extend even a 30 day warranty. If they have no confidence in their own product how can I? I would feel as confident purchasing from street corner. Never again will they ever see us. We gave our daughter our car and spent more than 30000 at Honda but we can sleep at night. Bye-bye Fitz.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
