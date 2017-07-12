Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis
Best Mazda Dealer
by 12/07/2017on
Was shopping around for a new CX-9 and was in contact with multiple dealers. Test drove one from Rich Morton but couldnt come to an agreement on price. Bought from Fitzgerald a few years ago and thought I would give them another try even though they are further away from where I live. Im so glad I went back. Anthony and Rob were great to work with and they had no problem meeting my requirements to seal the deal. I love my new Mazda and I will never go to another Mazda dealer ever again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with "AJ" at Fitzgerald Annapolis Mazda
by 09/22/2016on
On my neighbor's recommendation, I met with Anthony "AJ" Johnson to find the right manual Mazda6. AJ was helpful, patient, transparent, genuine, and responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda 3 Purchase
by 12/19/2014on
Our sales person, Anthony, was very helpful and patient during test drives and in explaining features of our new Mazda 3. The sales process was straightforward and went smoothly. The service manager met with us to discuss our future service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed
by 03/26/2014on
After visiting several dealerships to try and determine the car that I wanted, with the options that I wanted at the price I wanted, it was an easy choice with Fitzgerald Mazda. It was smooth and seamless, hands down the best dealership to work with. Joe F. knew every function on my Mazda CX5, and made the transaction easy. In and out on my lunch hour. Nobody has time to haggle around with pricing and paperwork. The Dealership was customer focused 100%.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 01/24/2014on
This was my first time dealing with Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis, and I've got to say that it was a great experience. The sales rep (Joe) was very informative and helpful throughout the whole process. If anyone is interested in buying a vehicle in the near future, I would highly recommend Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis. It was worth the 140-mile round trip drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
