5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was shopping around for a new CX-9 and was in contact with multiple dealers. Test drove one from Rich Morton but couldnt come to an agreement on price. Bought from Fitzgerald a few years ago and thought I would give them another try even though they are further away from where I live. Im so glad I went back. Anthony and Rob were great to work with and they had no problem meeting my requirements to seal the deal. I love my new Mazda and I will never go to another Mazda dealer ever again! Read more