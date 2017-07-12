Skip to main content
Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis

1930 West St, Annapolis, MD 21401
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Mazda Dealer

by ZoomZoom29 on 12/07/2017

Was shopping around for a new CX-9 and was in contact with multiple dealers. Test drove one from Rich Morton but couldnt come to an agreement on price. Bought from Fitzgerald a few years ago and thought I would give them another try even though they are further away from where I live. Im so glad I went back. Anthony and Rob were great to work with and they had no problem meeting my requirements to seal the deal. I love my new Mazda and I will never go to another Mazda dealer ever again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience with "AJ" at Fitzgerald Annapolis Mazda

by HasToBeAManual on 09/22/2016

On my neighbor's recommendation, I met with Anthony "AJ" Johnson to find the right manual Mazda6. AJ was helpful, patient, transparent, genuine, and responsive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mazda 3 Purchase

by parkplace2 on 12/19/2014

Our sales person, Anthony, was very helpful and patient during test drives and in explaining features of our new Mazda 3. The sales process was straightforward and went smoothly. The service manager met with us to discuss our future service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed

by LoriYT on 03/26/2014

After visiting several dealerships to try and determine the car that I wanted, with the options that I wanted at the price I wanted, it was an easy choice with Fitzgerald Mazda. It was smooth and seamless, hands down the best dealership to work with. Joe F. knew every function on my Mazda CX5, and made the transaction easy. In and out on my lunch hour. Nobody has time to haggle around with pricing and paperwork. The Dealership was customer focused 100%.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by E_Sanchez on 01/24/2014

This was my first time dealing with Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis, and I've got to say that it was a great experience. The sales rep (Joe) was very informative and helpful throughout the whole process. If anyone is interested in buying a vehicle in the near future, I would highly recommend Fitzgerald Mazda of Annapolis. It was worth the 140-mile round trip drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

