They are so friendly there it is unreal, when i walked into their showroom everyone that worked their greeted me and had no issue helping me with what i was looking for. I couldn't thank Keith & Wayne enough for all their hardwork yesterday, they were nothing but patient with me and they were willing to help me get the jeep that i wanted and i absolutely love it. Wayne, thank you for sitting on the phone for an hour on your day off just to get the bank to approve me, i really appreciate it. And keith, thank you for showing me everything that i need to know about the jeep, and showing me all the controls and helping me with the NAV system. Im proud to say that i bought my very first jeep from Adams & I will keep coming back to them in the years to come when my family looks for another vehicle. Again, thank you everyone who works there, for making me feel welcome and doing nothing but the best. :) I highly reccomend them if you are looking for a new or used vehicle, they have a great selection to choose from, mainly (jeeps) but they have a few others. They definately know what they are doing down there, thats for sure :)