Customer Reviews of Adams Jeep of Maryland
Jeepers for Jeepers
by 04/27/2017on
It takes a true Jeep enthusiast to understand the needs, questions, and pickiness of an enthusiast customer. The reps at Adams Jeep, and Keith in particular, really GET this and take the time to make sure you're matched with the vehicle you need. Top notch service and customer service made the 70 mile trip worth it over my local dealers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Dealership
by 03/15/2017on
I've been shopping and researching jeeps for several months and wasn't seeing anything that stood out. I finally found a dealership that was heads above all others I had visited. It was more than worth the one-hour drive to Aberdeen. Keith spent a lot of time discussing customized jeeps, lifts; he was easy to talk to and knew his products. He responded quickly to texts, and spent time with my wife test driving a few days later. My wife and I are now proud owners. Keith was a big reason we made a decision to purchase this awesome ride.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy
by 12/29/2016on
I contacted the dealer over the phone after i found a vehicle using Cars.com search. Keith was ready for my arrival and the truck i wanted to look at was ready by the door. I did not have to wait and the truck was just as advertised. It was late at night and the dealership closed before I could purchase which was fine due to my plans that evening anyway. Keith took care of as much of the paperwork as possible and really streamlined the process when i returned the following evening to get me on the road quickly. I was not pressured and I am happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience - AGAIN!
by 12/16/2016on
My wife and I went to Adams Jeep last Saturday to look at tires for my 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and glance at the new Jeeps. After looking at tires we met Keith Cook who promptly greeted us, asked the right questions and gave us a wealth of information without pressuring us. Keith was very knowledgeable, attentive and accommodating. We ended up walking out with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and we couldn't be more happy. This is our families third Jeep purchased (and serviced) at Adams Jeep and we wouldn't go anywhere else. Thanks as always!!! The Herron Family
LOVE ADAMS JEEP
by 09/14/2016on
Keith and the finance team work hard to make your purchase happen and to make it as smooth as possible. I can't thank them enough for helping us! Keith, you ROCK!
2016 Customized Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
by 05/25/2016on
Yesterday I picked up my 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, which was factory ordered for me, and then customized to the exact specifications I wanted. The whole process was amazingly fast and simple, especially considering my list of specs required a variety of parts from multiple vendors. The whole process...from ordering my Jeep off the line in Dayton...to having the custom work done was 6 weeks! Keith and the team at Adams were extremely helpful, especially when it came to finalizing the pros and cons on some of the build details I was contemplating. The knowledge base of the team there, combined with the excellent service they provide, makes buying anything from them an enjoyable process. This is the second opportunity I've had to work with them as they also helped me customize a 2013 Wrangler Unlimited, which I had purchased elsewhere. My experience was so positive the first time around with the service team, I knew that when I was ready for my next Jeep I wanted to work with these guys on the front end as well. Anyone contemplating buying a Jeep...or having one customized...these are the go-to guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/03/2016on
Purchased one of the 2016 Rock Monster Unlimited models yesterday (2 APR) from Keith Cook, absolutely great experience. The whole experience was very comfortable, no hassles or hard sales. In and out about an hour. No regrets n complaints. Would definitely recommend Adams Jeep of Maryland for your next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Experience with Adams Jeep and Keith Cook
by 11/18/2015on
I started my purchase with Keith Cook back in August (almost 4 months ago). I was very particular about my order and we had to wait for the next model year and color to become available. Keith was very patient with me and checked in the appropriate amount of times. He asked if I wanted to keep waiting or choose a different color. He never pressured me when I told him that I was happy to wait. Keith was also great in helping me out with customization of my Jeep. I wanted it to look cool, but really didn't have a lot of knowledge about what could and could not be done. He walked me through the process, made sure I understood everything, made sure I had fun doing it and when all was said and done, he made sure I had the perfect Jeep for me. Thanks so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Start here, skip the rest
by 09/22/2015on
After trips to three other dealers, I arrived at Adams Jeep and met Keith. He walked me through their entire new and used inventory and was excited to test drive a Jeep with me. When I found the one I liked, Keith answered every question to my satisfaction and offered great advice he really made this first time buyer comfortable. Everyone at this dealership was friendly, professional, and knowledgable don't waste your time elsewhere. You won't find the service or the selection anywhere else, and the work these guys do is awesome.
Jeep Fever Cured
by 08/10/2015on
You just can't beat the new Jeep purchase experience that Scott Cheuvront ensured I received when I purchased my 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (Sahara) w/Sledgehammer lift package. From the test drive, to getting exactly what I wanted for my trade (a fair blue book value), and even picking any tire/wheel package on the lot, Scott ensured it was all handled professionally and with no pressure or stress. As an active duty serviceman myself, Scott's prior service allowed for the mutual respect, trust and confidence you'd expect from a Veteran of his caliber. I'm so glad I decided to drive onto their lot "just to look" and "work numbers"....so happy with how it all worked out. Thanks again, Scott and Adams Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Experience!!!
by 08/06/2015on
My experience with Keith and Adams Jeep is how all car buying experiences should be. There was no salesman-y pressure, just information delivered politely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my new 2015 Jeep Cherokee
by 08/01/2015on
Thank you so much for the 2015 Jeep Cherokee. Keith was so helpful in picking out the right jeep and showed us anything we wanted to see. This is not our first dealing with Adams and I'm sure we'll be back. And so close... it's right down the hill from my parents. Thank you thank you~! PS... what a great idea to take a pic with my new Jeep Cherokee and give to me.~!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Complex Custom Order Made Easy
by 07/27/2015on
I recently worked with Adams Jeep in MD to custom order a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with a special AEV build package. Process was unusual as I was ordering from the UK in advance of our move back to the States and because I wanted a special AEV package only offered through the factory in Detroit. Throughout the process everyone at Adams, and Keith in particular, were amazing. They are extremely knowledgeable in both standard and custom builds, and worked within my constraints seamlessly to make a complex order seem routine. Keith was extremely responsive to my questions and consistently provided updates and status. He worked directly with AEV to ensure my order was completed to my exact specifications and even assisted with coordination and installation of 3rd party parts I had delivered directly to the dealership. Adams even even kept my Jeep indoors at their facility when it arrived several weeks earlier than planned. I highly recommend Adams for anyone considering buying a Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience!
by 07/20/2015on
My wife and I were looking for a specific 2015 Jeep model and color. Since it was too late to factory order, my search began. I found exactly the Jeep I was looking for on the Adams Jeep website. Unfortunately I live three hours and 175 miles away. I emailed Adams and was lucky enough to get a response from Keith Cook. We communicated mostly through email. His responses were complete and very fast. He offered us a great deal, including my last minute trade in. At first I was very nervous making a purchase out of state and over the computer and phone, but Keith's knowledge and honesty put me at ease. After a long journey (four plus hours with traffic and heavy rain) we arrived at Adams. Keith greeted us outside. Our new Jeep was spotless and parked in front. I felt very comfortable and welcome at the dealership. Keith knew about our rough ride down and quickly had us on our way. He even recommended a great restaurant on our way home. Overall it was a wonderful experience and I will definitely make the trip down for my next Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
all around excellent dealership
by 07/08/2015on
we have been customers of adams' service department for quite some time, and have always been pleased with the quality work and fair pricing on all our repair and customization jobs. so when it came time to buy another jeep, a few emails and a pleasant visit to the showroom was all it took. special thanks to chuck racine for helping my husband accessorize his wrangler rubicon to make it perfect for his needs, to keith cook for making buying a new unlimited easy by guiding us through all the options, and to mike davidson for making all the signing of the papers fun (yes, i said the finance guy is fun!) do yourselves a favor out there, and don't even go anywhere else. these guys are all you need for all your jeep needs!
The best I ever had
by 03/22/2015on
The great reviews are true, this is a really good dealership. Keith worked the e-mail angle really well, communication is key in any relationship esp one in which you plan on spending nearly $50K in - basic stuff like e-mail and follow up so many dealerships completely lack, it is actually quite shocking - Adams Jeep of Maryland was up front, e-mailed back and forth within hours, answered all my questions, was flexible on parts, jeeps, timing. Keith worked with me all the way through. They found a jeep that worked for me, switched out parts, spotted problems, fixed them, no screwing around, no jokes, all very simple and straight. Wish I was closer so I could get all my work done here, it was a very good experience. They even gave me a great price on the trade-in, better than blue book to persuade me. I love my new jeep, the mods are amazing and no shirt + time routine, no salesman pitch, no BS, just "ma and pa" old school business - yes please, I'll take that anytime in today's world of super fake business face - Adams Jeep of Maryland is the one you have been looking for, at least it was for me
Best dealership around hands down!
by 02/06/2015on
They are so friendly there it is unreal, when i walked into their showroom everyone that worked their greeted me and had no issue helping me with what i was looking for. I couldn't thank Keith & Wayne enough for all their hardwork yesterday, they were nothing but patient with me and they were willing to help me get the jeep that i wanted and i absolutely love it. Wayne, thame, i really appreciate it. And keith, thank you for showing me everything that i need to know about the jeep, and showing me all the controls and helping me with the NAV system. Im proud to say that i bought my very first jeep from Adams & I will keep coming back to them in the years to come when my family looks for another vehicle. Again, thank you everyone who works there, for making me feel welcome and doing nothing but the best. :) I highly reccomend them if you are looking for a new or used vehicle, they have a great selection to choose from, mainly (jeeps) but they have a few others. They definately know what they are doing down there, thats for sure :)nk you for sitting on the phone for an hour on your day off just to get the bank to approve
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Out of State Experience!
by 12/27/2014on
I promised that I'd provide a review once I received clear title here in NYS, which I did just a couple of days ago... I purchased a pre-owned 2014 (yes, current year) Toyota FJ Cruiser, back in August, 2014 (it's December 26th, 2014). Of course, dealing out of state and not being able to drive to see the vehicle made me apprehensive, but dealing with Rich Norman from the first minute was an up-front, no-nonsense experience. I have to say, I dealt with several folks at this dealership before, during and after the purchase (during the title process, etc.) and the service is IMPECCABLE. Up front, all questions were answered. Extra photos provided. All negotiations were done over the phone, and the deal was exactly as expected when I arrived. A true leap of faith: I had to catch a 4:30AM train into NYC, take an Amtrak to Aberdeen, where Rich picked me up from the station - had anything gone awry, I was going back home the same way...! Not with these guys - I was all smiles for 3+ hours back to Long Island in my FJ! Truly a wonderful experience that I still appreciate, months later, to this day. Thank you to Rich Norman, Mike in finance, Dana at the title desk - truly the whole staff is excellent! Deal with these guys and gals with COMPLETE confidence! Thanks again Adams Jeep!!
Dream Came True with Adams Jeep of Maryland
by 11/27/2014on
Things happen for a reason! I first contacted Adams Jeep of Maryland to finally get 1 of my dream cars, a Jeep Wrangler! Rich Norman was very prompt responding back to me and to answer any questions I would have, I started looking at a bit of an older model because I truly thought thats what I would be able to afford. But after 1 week of emailing Rich and and working on everything you can imagine to find me the right car, Rich and Adams team were able to set me up with a 2013 Jeep Wrangler. Truly a dream come true! I Love my Jeep Wrangler so much! Thank Adams Jeep and Thank You Rich! PS: I already had some fun in snow yesterday Rich! ;)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Jeep Cherokee
by 11/25/2014on
We were looking for months for a vehicle. We found the one we wanted at Adams and I contacted Rich Norman via email. Rich emailed a price back to us which we thought was fair. About 2 weeks later we decided to pull the trigger and contacted Rich to see if the offer was still available. He said 'yes'. We got there late, close to 7 PM when they close at 8 PM. No problem. Rich stayed till we were done, about 9 or 9:30. I would definitely recommend them to anyone in terms of a purchase. We haven't had service there. John Huth was also there and gave us his cell phone number to call if need be. I did call him next day and answered questions we had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reason we are a returning customer
by 11/16/2014on
This is the second Jeep we have purchased from Adams Jeep of Maryland. We are thrilled with the pricing and service and could not be happier with our salesman Keith Cook who walked us through all of the new tech on our new Jeep and followed up with us on any questions during and after the sale. Yes, I wrote after the sale, who does that? Wow! This may be only our second Jeep purchase from Adams Jeep but it won't be our last. My parents have purchased four Jeeps from them over the years and now I know why Adams earned their loyalty - they are really just that good. Thank you Keith and Adams Jeep for an awesome experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
