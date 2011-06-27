Adams Jeep of Maryland

Our new paint job!
3485 Churchville Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001
(844) 806-3844
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
about our dealership

Adams Jeep of Maryland is Maryland's oldest family owned Jeep dealership. Our building has been here since 1940 and the Adams family has lived here in Harford county for decades. We strive to show you how car sales used to be, putting customers first and having satisfied customers. We have been honored to be your Jeep dealer of the year for 7 years in a row from dealer rater. Please contact the internet manager Keith for details!

what sets us apart
Adams Jeep is proud to be Maryland's oldest Jeep dealership and one of the last "just Jeep" dealership on the East coast. We have been honored for being your Jeep dealership of the year from dealer rater for 7 year in a row!
Every year we have our huge Jeep Jam TOTALLY FREE! Contact us for details!
Stayed tuned on our facebook page for details. Recently Adams Jeep teamed up with the well wood to raise thousand of dollars for the boys and girls club. We constantly have Baltimore Ravens and Orioles players here for charity.
Our lift kits have a lifetime warranty on parts and labor!
We are a full off road shop having done thousands of lift kits since 1985.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Languages Spoken (3)
English
German
Spanish

