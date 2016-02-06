5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

One of the reasons I purchased my new vehicle at Wray ford is because I had brought in my older ford, and they were so professional and helpful. I felt like they appreciated my business, even though I hadn't bought my older one there. I have already recommended them to my friends. And every time I go in with my new one, I'm always treated with respect - like they appreciate me. Diana Bosco