Customer Reviews of Jake Sweeney Fiat
New car
by 02/26/2016on
I bought a new Fiat 500x. I love the car. Mike, our salesmen was very nice, hard working, and patient. Jake, the owner was extremely knowledgeable about the many features available and went out of his way to teach us how to use the smart features on the car.
Easy purchase No pressure sales
by 10/15/2012on
Stopped in to look st the new Fiat 500, ended up taking one home. Knowledgeable staff and simple easy sales process.
