Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park

7801 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Terrible dealership

by Adam on 07/29/2020

I turned my lease in with purchasing the full coverage lease insurance. I asked the general manager Josh if I needed to get it inspected b4. He stated that unless there was damage to the car or tires were bald I would be okay. My car was turned in with 19200 miles. I had it serviced 1 month with them b4 I turned it in. It was in perfect condition. Volvo is trying to charge me over 1000$ for erroneous and fraudulent charges on the car. Premier Volvo is telling me I had no added insurance even though I payed an extra 75$ a month for the peace of mind insurance. They are [non-permissible content removed] here. Do not buy a car with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience I have had in buying a vehicle

by DarrellM on 10/07/2017

The amount of personal interest and attention shown during the whole process from the initial visit, test drive, ordering the new car and in ensuring a smooth transfer of the vehicle. This included the time spent educating me about the various functions available in the vehicle and setting up Volvo On Call before I left the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
