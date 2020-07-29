sales Rating

I turned my lease in with purchasing the full coverage lease insurance. I asked the general manager Josh if I needed to get it inspected b4. He stated that unless there was damage to the car or tires were bald I would be okay. My car was turned in with 19200 miles. I had it serviced 1 month with them b4 I turned it in. It was in perfect condition. Volvo is trying to charge me over 1000$ for erroneous and fraudulent charges on the car. Premier Volvo is telling me I had no added insurance even though I payed an extra 75$ a month for the peace of mind insurance. They are [non-permissible content removed] here. Do not buy a car with them. Read more