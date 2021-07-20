5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The entire team at Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park is truly exceptional. They turned a potentially complicated situation into a relatively painless one. Long story short, we were on a road trip and over 1,000 miles away from home. Our 2020 MY vehicle had an issue that required repairs that would take approximately 7-10 days. The entire team at Premier Volvo (see names below) took care of us from start to finish. Ultimately, they worked with us to facilitate a trade-in from our 2020 MY vehicle to a brand new 2021 MY vehicle. Our return trip home, thankfully, was uneventful. My experience with Premier Volvo of Overland Park started on the night we arrived at our destination. I initiated a chat with Premier Volvo via Google. Within a few minutes, I received a text message from Jimmy, the general manager. He informed me that he spoke with the service team and they would be ready for me at 7AM the next day. WOW!!! When I arrived the next morning, Ryland, the service agent, greeted me warmly and provided me with updates throughout the next few hours. Once it was determined that the repair work would take a while, Ryland and his manager, Mark, put together a plan that consisted of a long-term loaner so we could get home (over 1,000 miles away) and get our 2020 MY vehicle repaired and shipped back to us. That's when I met Arianna. Arianna was super patient with me as I explored options to trade our 2020 MY vehicle for a similar 2021 MY vehicle. She went into action and found the perfect vehicle a few hours away. She then diligently worked with Jimmy, the general manager, to put together a deal all of us were comfortable with. Within a few days, we completed the trade-in, began our drive home in our new MY 2021 vehicle, and safely made it home. I cannot thank Arianna enough. I hope she becomes general manager of her own Volvo dealership soon. She is tremendously skilled, patient, and attentive. Lastly, and certainly not least, Courtney was very patient and thorough when we took delivery of our vehicle. She took the time to make sure we were all comfortable and had the time to transfer our items from our old vehicle to our new one. She answered my annoying questions without blinking an eye. She demonstrated professionalism to the T. While I hope to never have a road trip experience where I need repairs again, I will always remember Premier Volvo of Overland Park as the best (to date) Volvo dealership I have ever been to. The people are superb. The amenities and overall facility itself are top-notch. If I can find an excuse to visit this dealership again, I will certainly do so--especially to say hi and thank Jimmy, Ryland, Mark, Arianna, and Courtney (listed in order of appearance) again. Stay awesome, yall!!! Read more