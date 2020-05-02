My experience was great! The salesman was top notch. He was not only very knowledgeable of the vehicle line up and options, he was helpful setting up the Ford app and explaining the features and operation of the vehicle and the app. He also took the time and followed up with a phone call a few days after the sale and again a few weeks later.
One of my tires continued loosing air. I called their service department Saturday morning and they told me to come in that morning! They were able to repair my tire, plus change the oil, within 2 hours. The cost? $40. Their service was great!
We are A-plan participants. We already knew exactly what we wanted when we went there. The salesman showed us what we asked to see. He didn't try to sell us anything else. He answered all of our questions, and when he didn't know the answer, he found the answer for us. It was a very pleasant car buying experience.
Totally impressed with the ladies working in the service department! They’re caring, knowledgeable & understanding. The loaner I was given was great. My vehicle was repaired & ready as promised & all repairs explained in a professional manner. Very satisfied with this dealership.
Overall, the experience was excellent. But since they just finished remodeling earlier in the year, it was a bit confusing when coming in to start the process: no signage helping clients know where to pull up and the fact that you could pull up and they would open up the main garage door to let you in.
