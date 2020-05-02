Currie Motors Ford of Valpo

2052 W Morthland Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46385
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo

5.0
Overall Rating
(80)
Recommend: Yes (80) No (0)
sales Rating

What a great place

by Bruce on 02/05/2020

My experience with Currie motor was awesome experience great people who made me feel at home every step of the way

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
116 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

Service work

by Tom on 02/01/2020

Great service very friendly will definitely go back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always done right

by Bethany on 01/26/2020

My truck is always completely serviced and done with a smile!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service and follow up

by MikeT on 01/17/2020

My experience was great! The salesman was top notch. He was not only very knowledgeable of the vehicle line up and options, he was helpful setting up the Ford app and explaining the features and operation of the vehicle and the app. He also took the time and followed up with a phone call a few days after the sale and again a few weeks later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Nick

by Nick on 01/01/2020

Easy process. Willing to help get to price point I wanted to be at. Overall salesman and mgr where helpful and took what was necessary to get the deal done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service was great!

by Ella on 12/18/2019

One of my tires continued loosing air. I called their service department Saturday morning and they told me to come in that morning! They were able to repair my tire, plus change the oil, within 2 hours. The cost? $40. Their service was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Easy, Fast, Thorough

by Bert3rd on 12/17/2019

They have made it really easy to go by at my convenience, check in, read a bit in the lounge and have my service done completely in under an hour. Great!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Experience

by MDJ on 12/15/2019

We are A-plan participants. We already knew exactly what we wanted when we went there. The salesman showed us what we asked to see. He didn't try to sell us anything else. He answered all of our questions, and when he didn't know the answer, he found the answer for us. It was a very pleasant car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Rich on 12/14/2019

Service was fast. Serviceman was friendly. Waiting area was nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Cam on 11/29/2019

Totally impressed with the ladies working in the service department! They’re caring, knowledgeable & understanding. The loaner I was given was great. My vehicle was repaired & ready as promised & all repairs explained in a professional manner. Very satisfied with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Kirby on 11/17/2019

Overall, the experience was excellent. But since they just finished remodeling earlier in the year, it was a bit confusing when coming in to start the process: no signage helping clients know where to pull up and the fact that you could pull up and they would open up the main garage door to let you in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Above and beyond

by Elliotts on 11/15/2019

Currie Ford did anything and everything to help us find what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Pam on 10/28/2019

Everything was great! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Justin on 10/25/2019

Stacy is always good to me. They get you in and out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great place no issues

by 6580bill on 10/25/2019

great service, informative associates

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by 123 on 10/23/2019

Got in and out in a timely manner. The person helping me was polite and helpful. The new service area is really nice, clean, but didn't find the chairs in the area of the TV to be very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Colorfuldude

by KenMoore on 10/04/2019

Great people. My salesman ,Brandon took the time to explain the details so as I could truly understand the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Owner

by Great on 10/04/2019

The whole experience was fast easy and convenient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by MBP on 10/04/2019

Our salesman Russel was very helpful and made the experience very easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Fast and reliable

by Steve on 09/24/2019

Been in for warranty work and oil changes. Great service dept.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Car

by hall4220 on 09/23/2019

Rick Eilts went out of his way to find a car that had everything we wanted on it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
559 cars in stock
420 new139 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
169 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
48 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
31 new|26 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
