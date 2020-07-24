sales Rating

I contacted the dealership through their website and interacted with sales consultant, Riley. Of course the back and forth negotiation occurred but it was nice to be able to complete that process remotely with all of my research spread out to reference. Riley was professional and I believe the agreed upon sales transaction was fair for the dealership and for me. The next day I went onsire to take delivery of my vehicle and Riley addressed a couple of last minute details without issue and before the final paperwork was done. I would recommend this dealership. Staff are polite and professional. Online car buying is such a nice option too.