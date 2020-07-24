Excellent experience
by 07/24/2020on
Mike was an excellent salesman and not only made sure you had everything you needed while shopping and purchasing but also followed up after everything was said and done to make sure satisfaction was guaranteed. Overall atmosphere was very relaxed and professional. I didnt feel pressured into anything and had every question I could think of answered. Definitely recommend stopping in if youre in the market for a new car.
Excellent experience
by 07/24/2020on
Mike was an excellent salesman and not only made sure you had everything you needed while shopping and purchasing but also followed up after everything was said and done to make sure satisfaction was guaranteed. Overall atmosphere was very relaxed and professional. I didnt feel pressured into anything and had every question I could think of answered. Definitely recommend stopping in if youre in the market for a new car.
Truly the way car buying should be
by 07/13/2020on
Jake from Toyota 41 was very kind. The whole experience was painless and easy. I found the car online, set up and appointment. Not only was the sales floor clean and pleasing to look at, Jake went above and beyond to make me feel welcome especially when purchasing something life changing. Every single person I encountered had a smile on their face and very eager to help a customer. 5/5 will definitely do my car buying here!
Daughter's First Buying Experience
by 04/30/2020on
Team Toyota is a great place to buy a vehicle! Big John was very helpful in helping us choose what vehicle to get, even with spending over 2 hours test driving different vehicles. He made us feel very welcomed and was patient with all our questions and discussions.
Experience Team Toyota
by 03/19/2020on
i,m very happy with Shelby and Said .and Team Toyota they took very good care me .iwill buy all my cars from this dealership and said ,,...alll 5 STAR!!!
Online trànsaction
by 03/18/2020on
I contacted the dealership through their website and interacted with sales consultant, Riley. Of course the back and forth negotiation occurred but it was nice to be able to complete that process remotely with all of my research spread out to reference. Riley was professional and I believe the agreed upon sales transaction was fair for the dealership and for me. The next day I went onsire to take delivery of my vehicle and Riley addressed a couple of last minute details without issue and before the final paperwork was done. I would recommend this dealership. Staff are polite and professional. Online car buying is such a nice option too.
Thank you Big John!!!
by 02/07/2020on
Absolutely great service! Big John was great and very patient he always no matter how many cars we test drove he always had a smile on his face and was determined to help us find the perfect vehicle for our daughter. Never once did we feel like we were being pressured into any purchase which we did get at other dealerships. Big John will definitely be our go-to guy when we are looking again. Thanks, Big John your patience, professionalism, and experience really shined through.
Great experience!
by 11/23/2019on
Sales staff super professional, no pressure and gave me a great valuation on my trade in and helped me find exactly what I wanted in a new truck. Actual buying and financing process was organized and painless. Highly recommended!
Tundra TRD
by 06/30/2019on
Have purchased many new Toyota's from Said at Team, he works hard to get you your deal. Going through finance with Julie is always seamless. thank you Team Toyota.
Woman to Woman
by 04/17/2019on
Jaime made everything clear and easy to understand. And took the time to look for discounts or ways to cut costs.
Car service
by 03/27/2019on
I have recently got my car service multiple times here. It was such a great experince. Quickly helped by a service manager. Got my oil changed, took about 30-45 mins. After oil change I was given a free complementary car wash. Definitely coming her again to service any of my vehicles.
Lease Nightmare Turned Around
by 03/24/2019on
My lease came to an end and the Toyota dealership I normally go to burned their bridge with me. In a panic, I gave Team Toyota a chance. I was teamed up with Arnie Villar and I'm so grateful that I was. He was absolutely fantastic and he truly listened to my dilemma. I was thinking of going into a used car due to my financial situation and he helped me get into a brand new one instead. Between him and the managers there, I felt like I was meant to go there. I highly recommend this place. Thanks, guys!
Great dealership!
by 02/26/2019on
This is my second car purchase at Team Toyota and for the second time it was a breeze! No pressure, honest negotiating. Rick was a very helpful salesman. None of the salesman crap I've had a other places. Five stars!
Horrible!
by 03/19/2018on
Salesman including the manager are HORRIBLE [non-permissible content removed]! Tried to tell us they only had one Toyota Sienna available for sale,a 2015, we asked for a 2018.The 2015 Sienna had too many defects.Thankfully we walked away! NEVER DO BUSINESS WITH THEM! We will also report then to the Toyota Company.The Sakenen even had the nerve to call us a few days later to say the price has dropped. HORRIBLE TO SAY THE LEAST! DONT SHOP HERE EVER!
AWESOME EXPERIENCE
by 03/08/2018on
I have purchased three vehicles from Team Toyota! The latest being a 2017 Camry. Arnie the Arniator is my sales person of choice. No nonsense poor game playing. He's honest and true. He cares for his clients experience. No one else does my deals as long as he's there. Ask for Arnie! You won't be sorry. Deal or no deal, he'll do his best for you.
Good Dealer to Work With
by 03/26/2011on
Very satisfied. They gave me a very competitive quote online, then when we got there the sales staff was very attentive. We ended up buying from them!