TAKE YOUR BUSINESS ELSEWHERE! Worst car shopping experience of my life. I've purchased at least 10 cars over the last 20 yrs and have never been treated the way I was treated by Charlie, one of the salesman for the pre-owned cars @ Ed Martin Honda. I walked in all prepared to purchase and leave with a car and to my horror was treated with disrespect, arrogance and condescension. I was talked down to and treated like a 2nd class citizen presumably because I'm a woman, was by myself and Charlie thought he could get away with it. Big Mistake! I left your horrible joke of a dealership, drove to a honda dealer in Fishers and a little over an hour later drove home in my like new 2012 Honda Accord. I've already posted warnings on facebook and twitter in addition to hanging a sign in my office for my 75+ patients a day to see. I'm going to spread the word as much as possible to try and prevent this from happening to anyone else. By the way Mr General Manager...I couldn't help but notice that you only fondly acknowledge and comment on your favorable reviews. But if the review is less than glowing, you attempt to lay blame on the customer as opposed to accepting responsibility.That's just bad business! A company that truly cares about their clients doesn't just acknowledge the happy ones. You address the unhappy ones as well to apologize for their bad experience, see if there's anything you can do to rectify the situation and if nothing else I would think you would want to be informed of what's taking place @ your company to ensure it doesn't happen again. Then again...that's what a business does that cares about their clients! Shame on you!! R. D Read more