Ed Martin Honda
Customer Reviews of Ed Martin Honda
Rude to repeat customers
by 06/22/2017on
My family has leased 3 Honda's consecutively from Ed Martin Honda. We are looking to trade in 2 payments early (as we've done with every lease) and got the most careless, rude service from Jesse. Wouldn't discuss any numbers or inventory without coming in. Meanwhile I'm working with 4 local car dealers who have gotten down to all the details without stepping foot in. Your reputation is important and referrals are important, but the disrespect I received today will be the end of our relationship at Ed Martin Honda. Don't waste your time. Give your business to someone who will treat your continued business well.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best new car price in Indianapolis!
by 11/05/2016on
Final out-the-door price was $1,000 lower than any other dealership. Bent over backwards to help. Very patient in answering all questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Saleman Jesse Bailey
by 06/29/2016on
Our Salesman, Jesse Bailey did an excellent job in helping us buy our new car. He was friendly, personable and very accommodating. He got us a $1000 Honda customer loyalty bonus. He took his time and answered all of our questions. He even helped us to program our phones and devices to function with the new car. Put on our plates and front plate holder. Had the car all clean and ready. And, when we drove off we told him we were going to eat at the Texas Road House, he found us there to deliver some items we had forgotten. We really appreciated that since we were from out of town. The experience was relaxed and without pressure to buy. He took us on a good test drive as well. Thank you Jesse KM Chicago
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Treated badly after 6.5 years a customer
by 01/02/2015on
It's hard to believe that a dealer would treat its customers so shoddily after 6.5 years a excellent customer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Honda Odyssey
by 05/30/2014on
The Salesman Ken C with Ed Martin Honda was very good in handling my buyer experience! I had a very nice time there doing business and the salesman was very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent purchase
by 05/27/2014on
Courteous sales staff and no pressure sales tactics provided a pleasant car buying experience. All questions were answered directly, just a normal conversation without the "verbal judo" I have experienced at other dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2014 Honda Civic purchase
by 05/22/2014on
I had specific things I needed and not a lot of fluffy stuff. I actually had the exact vehicle picked out, ready and waiting for me along with paperwork when I arrived. I signed for it, then saw my vehicle and still was in time for a wedding 200 miles away they new I needed to attend! About 1 hour at dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just leased my 4th Honda from Ed Martin Honda!
by 05/16/2014on
I just leased my 4th Honda from Ed Martin Honda. A Civic, an Accord, and two Oddyseys later...I am still a happy customer! This dealership does a great job of making you feel welcome, not pressured, and always checks in with me to make sure everything is going well. I would recommend this dealership to anyone. Thanks Ed Martin Honda!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
EXCELLENT SERVICE
by 05/14/2014on
I just wanted to acknowledge, Sam T for providing excellent customer service, and making my buying a new car more enjoyable. Keep up the great work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Orlando I
by 05/08/2014on
He was very courteous, patient, knowledgeable, and considerate. He represented Ed Martin extremely well and should be considered an asset to the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Happy with Sam!!!
by 05/04/2014on
After much searching on my own and narrowing down my choices, my best response was from Sam T. I knew what I wanted and he was able to help me with that. Very happy with his service!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great deal, quick response by dealer
by 05/03/2014on
I was fortunate to get into a 2013 Honda Fit on a special Honda lease program at a great rate. Austin found me a car quickly and was very efficient in getting the deal closed. I especially want to stick with Ed Martin because it has an excellent service department and it is close to my home. This is a good dealership that really understands that you have to take care of your cusomers if you want sell cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great People and Great Cars
by 04/28/2014on
Bruce is a great salesperson. He has a sense of hummer along with being business mined. It was a pleasure working with Bruce.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very wow.
by 04/10/2014on
Everyone was very nice and helpful, even if car dealerships aren't very awesome. The broker didn't find me a good deal on insurance but I should have searched myself. I love my car though! Thanks for helping me out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
CRV purchase
by 04/09/2014on
I've never had such an amazing experience leasing or purchasing a vehicle. Zack made everything perfect & pleasant I can't thank him enough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New CRV
by 04/02/2014on
I hadn't planned on purchasing a new vehicle this year, but after talking to Alan there was no way I could turn this deal down. Very efficient & helpful. Will continue to do business with Ed Martin Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The Experience
by 03/19/2014on
I recently bought my second new accord from Ed Martin Honda. The reason I did was because of the sales staff are so helpful,Knowledgeable and professional. I didn't have to ask any questions because he (Ron H) went through everything before I could ask. The other reason why I would not buy anywhere else is because of the trust I have with the service department. I would like to thank the whole staff at Ed martin Honda for my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Customer Service Experience
by 02/13/2014on
After having an awful experience at Penske Honda I came to Ed Martin and was taken care of by the best car salesmen I have ever dealt with, Paul J. He is kind, courteous, and very knowledgeable. He actually made car buying enjoyable! I will go back to see him when we look for our next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Martin Honda Is Worth The Drive!
by 02/10/2014on
Ed Martin Honda is the place for me. My wife and I purchased a new 2014 Pilot last week and we were treated like family. I want to thank salesmen, Rick and Jeff, and David, the General Manager. They spent loads of time with us and made us a deal we couldn't refuse... Ed Martin always has! I've purchased 4 new Hondas since 2008, and 3 of them have been at Ed Martin on Shadeland. In 2013 I sent a friend and ministry colleague to Ed Martin Honda and he was equally pleased with his "like-new" CRV. I purchased my new 2008 Honda at another dealership in my home town an hour north. That experienced was so disheartening I drove an hour south to Ed Martin for my next one, and I'm so glad I did. Ed Martin Honda sales and service has shown me such extraordinary care and kindness, I fully plan on driving an hour south for all my service needs... and I'll buy my next Honda here as well. I strongly recommend Ed Martin Honda. If you've already purchased elsewhere, visit these folks before you buy again! Sincerely, Brad & Joan B
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Martin Honda is Horrible!!
by 11/28/2013on
TAKE YOUR BUSINESS ELSEWHERE! Worst car shopping experience of my life. I've purchased at least 10 cars over the last 20 yrs and have never been treated the way I was treated by Charlie, one of the salesman for the pre-owned cars @ Ed Martin Honda. I walked in all prepared to purchase and leave with a car and to my horror was treated with disrespect, arrogance and condescension. I was talked down to and treated like a 2nd class citizen presumably because I'm a woman, was by myself and Charlie thought he could get away with it. Big Mistake! I left your horrible joke of a dealership, drove to a honda dealer in Fishers and a little over an hour later drove home in my like new 2012 Honda Accord. I've already posted warnings on facebook and twitter in addition to hanging a sign in my office for my 75+ patients a day to see. I'm going to spread the word as much as possible to try and prevent this from happening to anyone else. By the way Mr General Manager...I couldn't help but notice that you only fondly acknowledge and comment on your favorable reviews. But if the review is less than glowing, you attempt to lay blame on the customer as opposed to accepting responsibility.That's just bad business! A company that truly cares about their clients doesn't just acknowledge the happy ones. You address the unhappy ones as well to apologize for their bad experience, see if there's anything you can do to rectify the situation and if nothing else I would think you would want to be informed of what's taking place @ your company to ensure it doesn't happen again. Then again...that's what a business does that cares about their clients! Shame on you!! R. D
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
How I was tricked at Ed Martin
by 09/14/2013on
The dealer match the price I got from another dealer in Illlinois. When their finance person compute, he jack up the price to 500 dollars above what was agreed upon. He said this is due to the fact that you are not financing from Honda. What that has to do with what the sales man agree on price, and he never told me that it was linked to this Honda financing. 2 I was told by the sales man that the Honda financing for 2014 CRV is o.9 % interest rate for 60 months. My buying was based on this assumption that was already clear to me. 3 The finance person said this is not true the financing interest rate is 4.4 %, I wanted to get out of the deal but he used all kind of tricks and pressure tectics to keep me there and because I was tired with so much hessle, I got into trap of 2.39 5 interest and 500 dollars more jackup in the price. A big dealer like Ed Martin should be fair with customers and not used these traps and tricks. I will inform others and warn others.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
