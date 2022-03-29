Fieldhouse Ford
Customer Reviews of Fieldhouse Ford
All car buying should be like this.
by 03/29/2022on
I started my Mustang Mach-E ordering with emails to sales managers at 4 local Ford dealers with specific questions about the process. Two didn't even bother to reply. Greg Fieldhouse responded promptly and answered all my questions. I arrived at Fieldhouse Ford and initiated my order with Ron Gunter. He was easy to work with. Pricing was transparent, and he answered my questions - no back and forth nonsense, just a very straightforward experience.
All car buying should be like this.
by 03/29/2022on
I started my Mustang Mach-E ordering with emails to sales managers at 4 local Ford dealers with specific questions about the process. Two didn't even bother to reply. Greg Fieldhouse responded promptly and answered all my questions. I arrived at Fieldhouse Ford and initiated my order with Ron Gunter. He was easy to work with. Pricing was transparent, and he answered my questions - no back and forth nonsense, just a very straightforward experience.
Thank you Derek Johnson!
by 01/18/2022on
Quickest deal I’ve made in 4 vehicles, just what I like.
5 Star Dealer!!!
by 10/15/2021on
I just purchased a 2021 Bronco from Derek Johnsonn. ABSOLUTELY hassle-free!!!! Our family has been dealing with Fieldhouse since the mid-90's. They have ALWAYS been great to work with.... sales or service!
Great experience
by 09/05/2021on
Dennis Roak Sr. Was very professional and made it painless to buying a vehicle. Will be back in future next time need a vehicle
Wouldn’t buy anything from this company
by 08/23/2021on
Tried to buy a tremor from this company and was told they can’t sell to me because I live out of state and issues with title. Contacted another dealership in there same state and they said they we giving me bs.
Great!
by 02/21/2021on
greeted promptly by Dave Schurman and he was very great start to finish! He explained everything great and was very patient with us! Highly recommend going to see Dave if you are looking for a new or used car!
Win win win
by 02/05/2021on
Whether we are working with parts department sales department or service our experience can best be described as win win win. Love the individual and personal attention we always receive at Fieldhouse Ford.
Fair and honest
by 01/04/2021on
No pressure experience. The sales rep was diligent in searching out answers to all of our questions. We were treated fairly and honestly, exactly what we would expect from a small town business. We got as good of a deal or better than we would have from a large town dealer.
Wonderful Buying Experience
by 01/02/2021on
David the salesman did a great job helping us find our new Explorer. He was friendly, helpful, and went above and beyond making sure everything was perfect. Absolutely recommend!
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!
by 11/18/2020on
I found the vehicle I wanted at Fieldhouse. Made a call and spoke with new sales guy Paul. When I arrived, Derek helped me navigate the buying experience. I received a great offer on my trade. All in all, it was fantastic!! I walked away feeling great!!
Quick and friendly
by 07/09/2020on
Great experience, in and out in 2.5hrs. Ron was efficient and friendly, and even stayed late to finish paperwork. Drove almost hour so we appreciated getting it done in sitting.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 06/21/2020on
Picked out a truck made the trade and walked away very happy! Had to be the fastest transaction I've ever made at a car dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used vehicle
by 03/27/2020on
No hassle dealership. Ron Gunter is the best salesmen, very personable and so friendly. We were very pleased with our purchase and trade in.
Best experience at a dealership by far
by 01/18/2020on
After almost buying a car from another dealer closer to us but having some reservations not only about the car but the dealer too I kept searching and I found the exact car I’d been looking for on the internet at Fieldhouse Ford, a 2017 Escape Titanium, and called to make sure it was still available. I spoke with Derek and he answered all of my questions. We live in Illinois and made the 1.5 hr trip to look at it and decided to purchase and it was the fastest and easiest car buying experience we’ve ever had. Derek was so nice and down to earth, explained everything very well and was not pushy at all. I would highly recommend Fieldhouse Ford and Derek to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great dealer, great truck
by 12/10/2019on
We just purchased a super-duty truck from Dave Schurman at Fieldhouse. It was an easy, enjoyable process from start to finish. Dave was very patient with us and our changing schedules, and answered every question clearly and patiently. The Ford 250 is beautiful and we will definitely be going back for our next vehicle - everyone there, especially Dave, is fantastic.
Customers matter
by 11/26/2019on
I’ve been very pleased with the service folks at Fieldhouse. Their suggestions saved me money and they care about their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest dealer
by 11/26/2019on
Just bought my 3rd vehicle from Dave Schurman of Fieldhouse Ford. Honest , friendly people
Great experience
by 11/15/2019on
We saw a used car on the Internet at Fieldhouse Ford and from the very beginning our experience was the most pleasant ever in a car purchase. Dave Schurman was outstanding to deal with through the entire process. He explained everything and answered all our questions.From start to finish, this was a great experience at an auto dealership. We are glad that we made the 80 mile drive to purchase our vehicle there. They are the standard of excellence in car dealerships.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great attention to what the customer needs and wants
by 11/04/2019on
Dave Schurman of Fieldhouse Ford did a great job for me. He put in a lot of time to make sure I had the vehicle I really wanted and took care of a problem that was caused by someone's careless car door scratching my truck just before I picked it up. He and the body shop completely replaced the scratched part instead of touching it up, making my brand new truck brand new again. Lots of places won't bother doing something like that once they have your money, but Fieldhouse Ford did.
No Haggle Pricing
by 07/24/2019on
Ask for Dave Schurman, the best salesman ever! We have dealt with him on several occasions and love his no pressure no nonsense attitude. He's very informative and attentive without being pushy. This is the general attitude with every person in all departments at this dealer and the reason why we would highly recommend Fieldhouse Ford to everybody.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Fieldhouse Ford!
by 04/24/2019on
My wife and I bought a 2016 Escape and the buying process was very easy and we were thankful for the time Fieldhouse put in to get us the SUV we needed and wanted for a great deal. We are thrilled with our new vehicle!