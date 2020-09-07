sales Rating

After almost buying a car from another dealer closer to us but having some reservations not only about the car but the dealer too I kept searching and I found the exact car I’d been looking for on the internet at Fieldhouse Ford, a 2017 Escape Titanium, and called to make sure it was still available. I spoke with Derek and he answered all of my questions. We live in Illinois and made the 1.5 hr trip to look at it and decided to purchase and it was the fastest and easiest car buying experience we’ve ever had. Derek was so nice and down to earth, explained everything very well and was not pushy at all. I would highly recommend Fieldhouse Ford and Derek to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you! Read more