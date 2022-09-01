5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Recently, our 2014 Sierra had an injector go bad while away from home. Which means we were away from our "home" dealership, Ed Martin. It was a beautiful Friday afternoon/evening and my wife was driving home from a horse show with our oldest son. Still about an hour and a half from home the truck started running rough, so they made it to a small truck stop where they spent the next three hours. Knowing that we were still under warranty, we called Ed Martin for advice. Amy (service) gave us the name and location of another dealership that was close by. By the time we contacted them it was after 5 PM and their service department had closed for the 3 day weekend. We finally got the truck to them later that night and got everyone home. The next morning we spoke to that dealer about a loaner truck because we needed a truck for the weekend. However, we couldn't get one according to them, so we called Ed Martin again. Carol (service) gave us some "negotiating" advice and suggestions. After that failed, we reported back to Carol and she worked with Kenny (sales). As a result, Ed Martin stepped up and loaned us one of their trucks for the weekend even though they weren't doing the warranty work in their shop. The crew at Ed Martin stepped up and did the right thing even though they weren't working on the truck. Thank you Ed Martin and especially Kenny, Carol, and Amy. You guys rock.