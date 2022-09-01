Ed Martin Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Ed Martin Buick GMC
Pour
by 01/09/2022on
I have no idea the purpose of making an appointment for a oil change and still waiting an hour to two.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless
by 12/08/2016on
My third purchase from Ed Martin and specifically Keith Baker. Keith is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Would recommend buying your next vehicle from him!
2016 Acadia - Navigation Radio Service
by 11/03/2016on
The dealership fulfilled every commitment made.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Generation Encore
by 10/18/2016on
I moved to Indy from Michigan. My daughter is in Buick Sales in MI. She could not lease me a car across state lines. I really wanted an Encore. She has an Encore and my granddaughter has an Encore, thus the generation Encore! My daughter immediately contacted a sales person in Indy, told him the story and gave him all my wishes... leatherseats, moon roof, power seats and more plus color white. Asked him to call when it was ready, which he did a few days later and to get all paper work ready to sign. I got the message right away, wasted no time getting there, and signed all papers, and in record time left the dealership a very pleased person in my beautiful new Encore!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Last of my 24m/24k maintenance visits
by 09/30/2016on
Each visit has been promptly accomplished as promised and this '15 Terrain has been a great vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 09/25/2016on
The driverside door handle broke on my Denali. Called Ed Martin the next morning, got us in that morning and done by 2:30 at the promised time. Great same day service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As always, another good job.
by 08/31/2016on
My Buick was serviced by Mark Higgins and that means everything will be done right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ed Martin GMC
by 08/28/2016on
Ed Martin GMC staff is very professional and go above and beyond what is required. I will definitely purchase my next GMC from Ed Martin.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance service
by 08/05/2016on
Customer service outstanding. Costs of service discussed before service was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/27/2016on
I am extremely happy with my experience buying a 2016 Buick Encore. I walked in and was treated very well at all times every staff member that I interacted with. I was nervous buying as a single woman, but they all treated me professionally and with respect. I didn't feel intimidated or pressured. And I drove away with my new car the same day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Doing the Right Thing
by 07/11/2016on
Recently, our 2014 Sierra had an injector go bad while away from home. Which means we were away from our "home" dealership, Ed Martin. It was a beautiful Friday afternoon/evening and my wife was driving home from a horse show with our oldest son. Still about an hour and a half from home the truck started running rough, so they made it to a small truck stop where they spent the next three hours. Knowing that we were still under warranty, we called Ed Martin for advice. Amy (service) gave us the name and location of another dealership that was close by. By the time we contacted them it was after 5 PM and their service department had closed for the 3 day weekend. We finally got the truck to them later that night and got everyone home. The next morning we spoke to that dealer about a loaner truck because we needed a truck for the weekend. However, we couldn't get one according to them, so we called Ed Martin again. Carol (service) gave us some "negotiating" advice and suggestions. After that failed, we reported back to Carol and she worked with Kenny (sales). As a result, Ed Martin stepped up and loaned us one of their trucks for the weekend even though they weren't doing the warranty work in their shop. The crew at Ed Martin stepped up and did the right thing even though they weren't working on the truck. Thank you Ed Martin and especially Kenny, Carol, and Amy. You guys rock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
pricing and parts
by 06/30/2016on
Our car has 68K miles on it and is a February 2010 purchase. While Ed Martin did work with us on the price, the things that went wrong with the car were unacceptable for this car and age of its parts. Still paid $1100 + for problems a car of this age should not have incurred Not happy with GM.. This is the second GMC Yukon Denal XL we have owned and never had a problem with our previous car. This one... a nightmare with parts, belts, etc. breaking .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC Terrain
by 04/20/2016on
Our experience at Ed Martian GMC/ Buick was great. Both the salesman (Sam Alexander) and manager (Patrick Wright) were pleasant, knowledgeable, and easy to work with on the purchase of our GMC vehicle. Signing of paperwork went very smoothly with the business office as well.
Fantastic experience.
by 04/16/2016on
Our recent experience with Ed Martin dealership was awesome. Our salesman Rob was very nice and made us feel special. So awesome that we went just looking not intending to deal ,but came out of there with a new Buick Encore. Love the. Car. For A great deal and nice people to deal with go Ed Martin Buick in Carmel Indiana.
Great Service
by 04/14/2016on
Was in an out of a afternoon appointment in less then 45 minutes. Was expecting for it to take a hour and half and was surprised how fast it was.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lift gate recall
by 04/12/2016on
Our service rep is Diane and she does an outstanding job. She is the main reason we continue to use the dealership for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recall and Check Engine Light
by 03/22/2016on
Everything was exceptional. Amy was fantastic. I will be back for any more service needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Dealer caring for Customers
by 02/28/2016on
Have had a great experience with this dealer having a few small issues with my 2014 Regal, nothing major. Lost a tire thanks to the brutal conditions of our road ways, they were able to get the same time in the same day and replace that day. Quite a relief.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality professionals
by 02/26/2016on
Service was excellent, and done in a very timely fashion. A great group of professionals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
engine problems and engine lights
by 08/26/2015on
I called and the person scheduling was professional and courteous and helpful. When I arrived, the staff greeted me in a professional, friendly, and courteous manner. Diagnostic options and costs were explained; I waited in the very clean and comfortable waiting room. I was presented with the problems. I selected all items I wanted completed with no pressure. The work was done expeditiously while I did personal work on my computer while I waited. The problems were solved and I am very happy and will take my vehicle to Ed Martin Buick again! Thanks and Great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 04/17/2015on
Awesome Job by dealership. They met my needs and very impressed how they handled my purchase. Would do it again!My sales person was very kind and professional.