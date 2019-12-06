I love my new car! I'm still getting to know it, though. I can say that I really appreciate the stress-free experience in my search and purchase, and recommend working with the sales rep, Juan Andino. He is very helpful and knowledgeable, and made the entire experience enjoyable. I can tell that everyone at the dealership worked with purpose and focus, and I appreciate the chill vibe, and post-sales follow-up.
I took my Q5 in to Audi Westmont for its 55K service. I specifically stated I did not want any extras, and even passed on replacing my relatively new wipers; which they recommended. After a couple of hours the advisor called back and said the service would be about $1000. Since this was my first service after Audi Care expired at 50K I did not know what to expect, but being an Audi, knew it wouldn’t be cheap. I picked up the car, paid the bill and returned home. When I reviewed the 7 page receipt it soon became obvious that Audi Westmont slipped in $500 worth of unnecessary services that are not part of the 55K service. My Q5 is in perfect condition and needed no repairs per the inspection, yet they added an injector service and motor oil treatment for $500; doubling the normal cost of the 55K service. I have left 2 messages for the Service Manager (Jerry Mitre) and have not received any response. It is this type is thievery, and failure to follow up, that gives dealers like this a well-deserved bad reputation. I will be contacting Audi USA as well as the BBB to report this unethical behavior and complete disregard for my attempts to reach them. Potential customers beware, and avoid this Service Department!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I had made an appointment to have scheduled maintenance done on my vehicle. Given the miles, I had anticipated it being there for one to two days. I was pleasantly surprised to have the vehicle returned to me, cleaned and ready to go within the same day. Excellent job!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Andrew provided a superior experience from start to finish, starting with letting me in a few minutes before officially open at 7am and ending with ensuring all the work needed was done, including a needed tire replacement at a price comparable to what I'd get at a tire store, saving me a separate trip. The car was ready on time and runs great. Andrew and the entire service team always take great care of me and my car and I am grateful for their dedication.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We just leased a 2019 Q7 from Audi Westmont and we had a very pleasant experience. William Calderon was a pleasure to work with. From the initial meeting and test drive to the day we signed the paperwork and drove home with our new car, William made the process very easy for us.
Purchased a CPO 2015 A8L 4.0T from Audi Westmont. Found the process to be extremely favorable and transparent. Mark (CPO manager) and (Johnny) were responsive to all of my many rounds of questions and knowledgeable about the car. Very positive experience and nice people to deal with.
Sales specialist Lawrence was very knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. He welcomed all of my questions and gave a lot of detailed information in return. He was a great pleasure to work with. I would definitely recommend asking for Lawrence Taylor.
No Hassle Buying Experience....Professional, Transparent, Courteous!
by DSritong on 03/31/2017
The car buying process at Audi Westmont of easy, quick and painless. Naseem was a professional, cut to the chase and provided a best price, transparent, friendly, courteous and did exactly what he said he would do (although we shall see if they send me the plate frame there were out of in a resonbable time frame). I would highly recommend any looking for a no hassle, enjoyable car buying experience to head to Audi Westmont and ask for Naseem! I am stoked to be driving my 2017 Audi A7 with 20" wheels equipped exactly as I asked and beating all competitors by a decent margin.
