276 E Ogden Ave, Westmont, IL 60559
(877) 466-4431
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Audi Westmont

4.5
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

2018 pre-owned Q5

by Mary on 06/12/2019

I love my new car! I'm still getting to know it, though. I can say that I really appreciate the stress-free experience in my search and purchase, and recommend working with the sales rep, Juan Andino. He is very helpful and knowledgeable, and made the entire experience enjoyable. I can tell that everyone at the dealership worked with purpose and focus, and I appreciate the chill vibe, and post-sales follow-up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

101 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Taking advantage of the current situation

by Audi Q5 Owner on 04/23/2020

I took my Q5 in to Audi Westmont for its 55K service. I specifically stated I did not want any extras, and even passed on replacing my relatively new wipers; which they recommended. After a couple of hours the advisor called back and said the service would be about $1000. Since this was my first service after Audi Care expired at 50K I did not know what to expect, but being an Audi, knew it wouldn’t be cheap. I picked up the car, paid the bill and returned home. When I reviewed the 7 page receipt it soon became obvious that Audi Westmont slipped in $500 worth of unnecessary services that are not part of the 55K service. My Q5 is in perfect condition and needed no repairs per the inspection, yet they added an injector service and motor oil treatment for $500; doubling the normal cost of the 55K service. I have left 2 messages for the Service Manager (Jerry Mitre) and have not received any response. It is this type is thievery, and failure to follow up, that gives dealers like this a well-deserved bad reputation. I will be contacting Audi USA as well as the BBB to report this unethical behavior and complete disregard for my attempts to reach them. Potential customers beware, and avoid this Service Department!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Quick service and very thorough!

by rblahetka on 09/10/2019

I had made an appointment to have scheduled maintenance done on my vehicle. Given the miles, I had anticipated it being there for one to two days. I was pleasantly surprised to have the vehicle returned to me, cleaned and ready to go within the same day. Excellent job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mr

by RwRwRwRwR on 07/24/2019

Service was quick thorough and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Service

by Pat6529 on 01/14/2019

Very professional and easy experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

40k service on A6

by mlm1030 on 01/10/2019

Andrew provided a superior experience from start to finish, starting with letting me in a few minutes before officially open at 7am and ending with ensuring all the work needed was done, including a needed tire replacement at a price comparable to what I'd get at a tire store, saving me a separate trip. The car was ready on time and runs great. Andrew and the entire service team always take great care of me and my car and I am grateful for their dedication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience at Audi Westmont

by C.A. Welch on 12/17/2018

We just leased a 2019 Q7 from Audi Westmont and we had a very pleasant experience. William Calderon was a pleasure to work with. From the initial meeting and test drive to the day we signed the paperwork and drove home with our new car, William made the process very easy for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service experience

by Q 5 owner on 09/20/2018

Brought our Q5 in for a recall. Was greeted and taken care of promptly upon pulling in. The wait was as expected....in and out in an hour. The service person was cordial and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Annual Scheduled Maintenance

by ??????? on 09/07/2018

Easy to schedule. Everything went as anticipated. Finished within the scheduled time window. No problems encountered. Very courteous staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

10K service

by Audi Lover on 09/06/2018

My A7 needed its 10K mile service. The work was done, my car was washed, the dealership was comfortable and the coffee tasty. A positive experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

CPO A8L Purchase

by Cheetah61 on 04/26/2018

Purchased a CPO 2015 A8L 4.0T from Audi Westmont. Found the process to be extremely favorable and transparent. Mark (CPO manager) and (Johnny) were responsive to all of my many rounds of questions and knowledgeable about the car. Very positive experience and nice people to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

35,000 mile service for 2015 A6

by vijays1303 on 08/01/2017

Very easy to make appointment. Greeted promptly and pleasantly. All work explained, along with recommended monitoring.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional sales

by 2NEANS12 on 05/17/2017

Sales specialist Lawrence was very knowledgeable, friendly, and professional. He welcomed all of my questions and gave a lot of detailed information in return. He was a great pleasure to work with. I would definitely recommend asking for Lawrence Taylor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

No Hassle Buying Experience....Professional, Transparent, Courteous!

by DSritong on 03/31/2017

The car buying process at Audi Westmont of easy, quick and painless. Naseem was a professional, cut to the chase and provided a best price, transparent, friendly, courteous and did exactly what he said he would do (although we shall see if they send me the plate frame there were out of in a resonbable time frame). I would highly recommend any looking for a no hassle, enjoyable car buying experience to head to Audi Westmont and ask for Naseem! I am stoked to be driving my 2017 Audi A7 with 20" wheels equipped exactly as I asked and beating all competitors by a decent margin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

35,000 mile maintentance

by pwoyna25 on 03/30/2017

Great service, very attentive and willing to help

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

24,000 Service

by amit300 on 03/27/2017

My experience at Audi Westmont went very smoothly and Blake was very professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Justin Kendall

by Biss0442 on 03/03/2017

Love my service they move quickly no waiting and he always happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Audi Q3 maintenance service and recall service

by MargeTil on 01/07/2017

The work was done promptly as scheduled. Everything was explained and everyone was very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by sykaudi5 on 11/30/2016

Service was great! Blake and Anthony have great Customer Service, it was a pleasure to talk with them about my service requests for my Audi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Chamjoe on 10/05/2016

Sales associate and general manager were both excellent at providing everything I needed in order for me to get on my way with my new car. Very informational, and very easy to work/cooperate with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

The Best Service Ever Found

by jrugster on 09/08/2016

Extremely helpful, efficient and accommodating, esp. Justin, my service guy for the past 3 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

