service Rating

I took my Q5 in to Audi Westmont for its 55K service. I specifically stated I did not want any extras, and even passed on replacing my relatively new wipers; which they recommended. After a couple of hours the advisor called back and said the service would be about $1000. Since this was my first service after Audi Care expired at 50K I did not know what to expect, but being an Audi, knew it wouldn’t be cheap. I picked up the car, paid the bill and returned home. When I reviewed the 7 page receipt it soon became obvious that Audi Westmont slipped in $500 worth of unnecessary services that are not part of the 55K service. My Q5 is in perfect condition and needed no repairs per the inspection, yet they added an injector service and motor oil treatment for $500; doubling the normal cost of the 55K service. I have left 2 messages for the Service Manager (Jerry Mitre) and have not received any response. It is this type is thievery, and failure to follow up, that gives dealers like this a well-deserved bad reputation. I will be contacting Audi USA as well as the BBB to report this unethical behavior and complete disregard for my attempts to reach them. Potential customers beware, and avoid this Service Department! Read more