service Rating

As usual the friendly and knowledgeable staff made my service experience enjoyable. I had the full package oil change, tire rotation, etc. completed on my car and not only did they explain the oil they would be using (and way), they completed the service quicker than I had expected. They also let me know of upcoming maintenance that would be needed on the vehicle as it just hit 25,000 miles and fully explained what they would need to do, why they needed to do it, and an estimate on the time it would take. Read more