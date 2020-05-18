President
by 05/18/2020on
Great service and good to know I can wait for service when I set up an appointment in advance
Wonderful Dealership!
by 11/01/2017on
Chevo was absolutely the best! He made us feel comfortable and like he truly wanted to help us find what was right for us. He knew we had had bad experiences and worked with us to make sure this one was great. We are definitely coming back when our other lease is up! Also, the finance guy we worked with (sorry, forgot his name) was very professional and helped us feel like we were honestly getting the best deal.
Great Customer Service
by 08/21/2017on
I had some specific truck needs which required searching for vehicles by the Victor Ford Sales Team. It took a couple months to locate the truck I needed. Victor Ford kept in contact so I was assured I had not been forgotten. I recently took delivery of my truck. Chevo in Sales and Jeff the owner were great to deal with. Back office, parts, service, etc. compliment the team making Victor Ford my first destination for vehicles and service.
F350 Greatness!
by 04/10/2017on
It was a pleasure purchasing my F350. The fact that the sales staff helped me order my F350 so I could have it just the way I wanted it was awesome. I would definitely recommend Victor Ford to anyone looking for a vehicle.
Five Stars!
by 03/26/2017on
Milt in the Business office and Chevo in Sales are great! So very helpful! Easiest car I ever bought! Quickest sale!
Great Service
by 07/14/2016on
Quick Lube was fast, courteous, helpful and friendly staff.
Great service
by 06/27/2016on
Smooth sailing with Corey in service. Kept me informed and my truck was ready one day earlier than promised.
Pleasant Car Buying Experience
by 05/22/2016on
We are very pleased not only with our purchase of a certified 2013 Ford Taurus, but the sales/finance staff were wonderful. Mikey, our salesman, was as nice as can be, no pressure, no games, no slick talking. He is the antithesis of a "used car salesman". Generally buying a car is up there with having a tooth pulled without novocaine. But the staff at Victor Ford made it painless and actually enjoyable, which is what buying a car should be. I wouldn't hesitate for a minute to recommend Victor Ford to family and friends!
Excellant service
by 05/15/2016on
Staff was friendly and helpful. I was consulted as to service that was recommended for my vehicle before service was started.
Job well done
by 05/10/2016on
bought this 2012 focus SFE 4 1/2 years ago. other than regular oil changes and othe routine Maintanance, this viehicle has needed no repairs until now, at 109,000 miles the brakes needed replacing as well as the scheduled replacement of the apark plugs. Victor ford has done all of the work on this cas and they have kept it trouble free for all this time. scheduling the appointment could not have been easier and the work ws done in a timely manner at a reasonable price. Thanks you
Fully Loaded
by 04/14/2016on
Mark and Chevo were very accommodating when I showed up with my old car loaded with Archery Teaching Gear and said "I needed to see it fit into the new car before buying". We lowered the back seats of the "prospective" purchase and then loaded it with several targets, a large bow box, a bucket of arrows and several other storage tube.
Awesome dealership
by 04/06/2016on
I was shopping for an Expedition. My wife and I stopped by Victor Ford after visiting another Ford dealer. Victor had exactly what I was looking for. The sales staff were extremely helpful. There was absolutely no pressure, and they worked with our offer. We drove out the same day with a new(used) truck. On the way home, discovered the 3rd brake light was not working. They fixed it the next day, no charge. If you're looking for a pleasant car buying experience, do yourself a favor and stop by Victor Ford. You won't regret it.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 03/29/2016on
We purchased a used 2014 Ford Escape. Pricing was consistent with others in the area. Salesman Kyle was very knowledgeable. Finance, Milt, took the time to make sure we understood everything we signed. Overall a very pleasant experience! I would recommend Victor Ford to my friends and family.
Best expirince ever
by 02/25/2016on
In my years in purchasing a vehicle from a dealership I have never been so relaxed. The sailsmen at Victor Ford are the nicest poeple and never once did they try to push my into a vehicle I did not want. They never have up on me to get what I wanted and more. Sincerity Scott J Purner
New Car Purchase
by 02/10/2016on
I purchased my first brand new car a 2016 Ford Fusion. I am very happy with my purchase! Chevo, Milt, Ric, and Clint were all very helpful in the process! I will gladly recommend this dealer to all of my friends and anybody else looking for a new or used vehicle! Keep up the good work guys!
friendly and knowledgeable staff made my service experience enjoyable
by 01/19/2016on
As usual the friendly and knowledgeable staff made my service experience enjoyable. I had the full package oil change, tire rotation, etc. completed on my car and not only did they explain the oil they would be using (and way), they completed the service quicker than I had expected. They also let me know of upcoming maintenance that would be needed on the vehicle as it just hit 25,000 miles and fully explained what they would need to do, why they needed to do it, and an estimate on the time it would take.
Earned our business
by 12/22/2015on
Rick and Mike were very attentive and not only did they give us the impression that they would do anything within reason to earn our business, they actually did. We were in search of a small reliable car for our daughters and Victor Ford had a 2006 Scion xA with very low miles on the lot. We agreed upon a fair discounted price and in addition they agreed to address 3 minor dings on the body. When we picked up the car 2 days later we were pleasantly surprised that all 3 weren't noticeable anymore. Victor Ford exceeded our expectations.
Fast service
by 12/01/2015on
Fast, friendly service. I would recommend them for service needs in the future.
Received Great Service
by 11/21/2015on
I dropped it off, went to my office around 8 am. By 11.00 the truck was ready for pick up. I got great service.
Great services
by 11/12/2015on
The salesman was real good to deal with. He made the experience real painless and wasn't pushy at all. Everyone stayed late to make sure I would go home with my new vehicle.
Exellent Service
by 10/27/2015on
They always take great care of our vehicles. Very professional, convenient and excellent work.