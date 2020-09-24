Top Dealerership - Syed Hussain the best there is!
by ScottB on 09/24/2020
5 stars!! Could not speak more highly of Bredemann Toyota and specifically Syed Hussain as a trusted source in what is naturally a stressful process. I recently purchased my first car, and Syed provided a smooth, friendly, comfortable experience from start to finish. He shared his honest thoughts on cars I was considering, and his expertise and knowledge led me to be very comfortable with my final decision. And I got the car at a great price!
I would definitely buy from Syed and Bredemann Toyota again, highly recommended. Thank you!
Buying a new car can be a dreaded experience. But the sales staff here were friendly, courteous and not pushy. They were open about the costs of the various features and helped to identify the car that fit our budget. I'm pleased with the car, the price and the experience. Oh - and got a fair price on our trade-in. Overall-- great experience.
One of the most friendly and honest sales consultant here in Bredemann Toyota is Nestor Ambrosio. He will guide and help you on how to choose the best vehicle that fits your lifestyle. I will recommend him to my friends and relatives.
Visited this dealer twice bought a new SUV and picked it up. Dealer had to find my car. All went well from start to finish. They got my car in the time promised. New car was clean and ready when promised. Explanation of features was very good
I had an awesome experience today at this dealership and left with a new 2020 Rav 4, for a great price! Thank you Jerry Giec for helping with all of our questions and concerns and for getting me in a gorgeous car that I will use for long time.He was very honest and great to work with.
This is my second experience with Jerry Giec and I can honestly say they went above and beyond to get me what I wanted and for the price I could afford. Can’t thank Jerry enough for all his hard work and long night of dedication. You guys are fantastic
My husband and I had a wonderful experience with Jerry at Bredemann Toyota After looking for weeks at many different car lots, we saw a Toyota 4 Runner on their website. We drove from Justice to see it and with Jerry’s help, we drove away in that truck just a few hours later. Jerry was so helpful and made it an easy, stress free experience. I would recommend him and Bredemann’s to everyone.
Exceptional dealership to purchase a new car Just traded in a vehicle and picked up a new one. Did most of the deal online and finished up at the dealership. One of the easiest deals I have ever had and I have bought a lot it vehicles. The price was better than any place I tried. I will be back the next time we buy. Special thanks to Yuri your Internet specialist and Jerry Giec who is outstanding sales person with extreme knowledge of his product.
Jerry Giec responded to my inquiry regarding a vehicle I could not get in same day.He walked out to the car and pictures slide for me so I could view my car.He communicated consistently and ensure as much of the paperwork was processed as possible before we got to the Dealer.He got us to a fantastic test drive the vehicle which went a long way in reassuring my husband that we were making the best decision. Jerry did a fantastic job in going over the features and systems in the vehicle. He handed us over to Jack Prado who made the financial portion of the transaction go smoothly, by being organized and knowledgeable.The whole process was as efficient and painless as possible. We will definitely return to the dealership for future purchases because of Jerry.
I came in for brake job and left out with a Brand New Car, Thanks to Jerry and Arnie They were very helpful and they treated me and my son with a lot of love and respect! I highly recommend them and their service! I would like to thank them for their help! Jerry I love your candy I may stop by for some more!!
We went in without expectation, we just wanted to look at new models .Jerry approached us in very professional manner couple hours later we came home with a 2020 Corolla We now have 2 Toyotas from Bredemann Toyota.5 stars!
This place is great, they have so many cars under one roof it’s so easy to pick a one car that you are really looking for and I like to special thanks to Jerry and his team who did everything in their power to earn our business. We picked up a brand new 2020 Toyota forerunner with all the options possible.I’m very happy with my choice with big help of Jerry
Excellent buying experience with Jerry this is second car we purchased from him I will keep buying more it’s hard to find honest hard-working people these days.Finance department it’s also upfront about everything that’s why I chose this dealership for the second time and I will keep recommending to all my friends and family members
Staff was courteous and professional. I would like recommend Jerry for taking the time to explain things thoroughly. Finance guy Jack explain all the paperwork to us .We have absolutely no regrets and we will buy another car from those guys again
Bredemann Toyota was the best experience I've ever had buying a car. Jerry Giec helped us through every step and gave us the best advice. He was patient and SO HELPFUL. I highly recommend Bredemann but more importantly, I recommend Jerry as your salesperson. You will not be disappointed we can go see him for a purchase of a new ride
Great Dealership every way around, everyone is so friendly and honest with you. Ask for Jerry if you come in, he will make sure you get the best deal possible and take good care of you. This was my first purchase from this dealership but Not last one
I was recently in there market for a new SUV and decided to test drive the Highlander. Charlie and Brian couldn't have been more helpful. Low pressure and just wanted to make sure I was happy with what my purchase. They gave me a great price without having to haggle. I will definitely send my friends and family to see these guys.
I had a pleasant buying experience working with Mike Durante and Bredemann Toyota. I knew which car I wanted and how much I was willing to pay. I didn't have time for BS so I cut to the chase, negotiated in good faith, and got the deal done. I was treated honestly and fairly, which is rare in this biz, and will definitely do biz with them again.
