Jerry Giec responded to my inquiry regarding a vehicle I could not get in same day.He walked out to the car and pictures slide for me so I could view my car.He communicated consistently and ensure as much of the paperwork was processed as possible before we got to the Dealer.He got us to a fantastic test drive the vehicle which went a long way in reassuring my husband that we were making the best decision. Jerry did a fantastic job in going over the features and systems in the vehicle. He handed us over to Jack Prado who made the financial portion of the transaction go smoothly, by being organized and knowledgeable.The whole process was as efficient and painless as possible. We will definitely return to the dealership for future purchases because of Jerry. Read more