Bredemann Toyota

1301 W Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068
(855) 421-9995
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bredemann Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(21)
Recommend: Yes (21) No (0)
sales Rating

Top Dealerership - Syed Hussain the best there is!

by ScottB on 09/24/2020

5 stars!! Could not speak more highly of Bredemann Toyota and specifically Syed Hussain as a trusted source in what is naturally a stressful process. I recently purchased my first car, and Syed provided a smooth, friendly, comfortable experience from start to finish. He shared his honest thoughts on cars I was considering, and his expertise and knowledge led me to be very comfortable with my final decision. And I got the car at a great price! I would definitely buy from Syed and Bredemann Toyota again, highly recommended. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
sales Rating

Easy Purchase

by Cathy on 09/19/2020

Buying a new car can be a dreaded experience. But the sales staff here were friendly, courteous and not pushy. They were open about the costs of the various features and helped to identify the car that fit our budget. I'm pleased with the car, the price and the experience. Oh - and got a fair price on our trade-in. Overall-- great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Sales Consultant

by Louie on 08/18/2020

One of the most friendly and honest sales consultant here in Bredemann Toyota is Nestor Ambrosio. He will guide and help you on how to choose the best vehicle that fits your lifestyle. I will recommend him to my friends and relatives.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

new car purchase

by joe on 07/29/2020

Visited this dealer twice bought a new SUV and picked it up. Dealer had to find my car. All went well from start to finish. They got my car in the time promised. New car was clean and ready when promised. Explanation of features was very good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New RAV4 purchase

by Krystyna Laska on 03/18/2020

I had an awesome experience today at this dealership and left with a new 2020 Rav 4, for a great price! Thank you Jerry Giec for helping with all of our questions and concerns and for getting me in a gorgeous car that I will use for long time.He was very honest and great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by Mike Durante on 03/12/2020

Very knowledgeable salesman. Took his time in explaining everything in detail.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Five stars for Jerry

by Agnieszko on 03/03/2020

This is my second experience with Jerry Giec and I can honestly say they went above and beyond to get me what I wanted and for the price I could afford. Can’t thank Jerry enough for all his hard work and long night of dedication. You guys are fantastic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

5 stars

by Rafal on 02/11/2020

My husband and I had a wonderful experience with Jerry at Bredemann Toyota After looking for weeks at many different car lots, we saw a Toyota 4 Runner on their website. We drove from Justice to see it and with Jerry’s help, we drove away in that truck just a few hours later. Jerry was so helpful and made it an easy, stress free experience. I would recommend him and Bredemann’s to everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional dealership to purchase a new car

by Christopher P on 02/06/2020

Exceptional dealership to purchase a new car Just traded in a vehicle and picked up a new one. Did most of the deal online and finished up at the dealership. One of the easiest deals I have ever had and I have bought a lot it vehicles. The price was better than any place I tried. I will be back the next time we buy. Special thanks to Yuri your Internet specialist and Jerry Giec who is outstanding sales person with extreme knowledge of his product.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

5 star

by Piotrwilusz2 on 01/24/2020

Jerry Giec responded to my inquiry regarding a vehicle I could not get in same day.He walked out to the car and pictures slide for me so I could view my car.He communicated consistently and ensure as much of the paperwork was processed as possible before we got to the Dealer.He got us to a fantastic test drive the vehicle which went a long way in reassuring my husband that we were making the best decision. Jerry did a fantastic job in going over the features and systems in the vehicle. He handed us over to Jack Prado who made the financial portion of the transaction go smoothly, by being organized and knowledgeable.The whole process was as efficient and painless as possible. We will definitely return to the dealership for future purchases because of Jerry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Nice new rav

by Mincho on 01/14/2020

I came in for brake job and left out with a Brand New Car, Thanks to Jerry and Arnie They were very helpful and they treated me and my son with a lot of love and respect! I highly recommend them and their service! I would like to thank them for their help! Jerry I love your candy I may stop by for some more!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bredemann is great dealership.

by Bronislaw on 01/08/2020

We went in without expectation, we just wanted to look at new models .Jerry approached us in very professional manner couple hours later we came home with a 2020 Corolla We now have 2 Toyotas from Bredemann Toyota.5 stars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Polite, professional, and reasonable

by telnouf on 11/24/2019

Polite, professional staff that made buying a car a pleasure. No pressure, no mind games. Salesman Steve Filippone was a pleasure to work with. Forthright responses to questions and a gentleman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new 4 runner

by Adam on 11/16/2019

This place is great, they have so many cars under one roof it’s so easy to pick a one car that you are really looking for and I like to special thanks to Jerry and his team who did everything in their power to earn our business. We picked up a brand new 2020 Toyota forerunner with all the options possible.I’m very happy with my choice with big help of Jerry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Jerry was awesome

by Dorota on 11/13/2019

Excellent buying experience with Jerry this is second car we purchased from him I will keep buying more it’s hard to find honest hard-working people these days.Finance department it’s also upfront about everything that’s why I chose this dealership for the second time and I will keep recommending to all my friends and family members

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New corola.

by JAREKj on 11/09/2019

Staff was courteous and professional. I would like recommend Jerry for taking the time to explain things thoroughly. Finance guy Jack explain all the paperwork to us .We have absolutely no regrets and we will buy another car from those guys again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience buying cars from Jerry

by Berman on 10/18/2019

Bredemann Toyota was the best experience I've ever had buying a car. Jerry Giec helped us through every step and gave us the best advice. He was patient and SO HELPFUL. I highly recommend Bredemann but more importantly, I recommend Jerry as your salesperson. You will not be disappointed we can go see him for a purchase of a new ride

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Ask for Jerry

by Joe on 10/18/2019

Great Dealership every way around, everyone is so friendly and honest with you. Ask for Jerry if you come in, he will make sure you get the best deal possible and take good care of you. This was my first purchase from this dealership but Not last one

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Professional care

by Denise on 07/18/2019

I worked with Syed Hussain in purchasing a Toyota. He was professional, personable and very helpful. I would definitely want to work with him again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

highlander

by Ngangas on 04/05/2019

I was recently in there market for a new SUV and decided to test drive the Highlander. Charlie and Brian couldn't have been more helpful. Low pressure and just wanted to make sure I was happy with what my purchase. They gave me a great price without having to haggle. I will definitely send my friends and family to see these guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Ric on 02/18/2019

I had a pleasant buying experience working with Mike Durante and Bredemann Toyota. I knew which car I wanted and how much I was willing to pay. I didn't have time for BS so I cut to the chase, negotiated in good faith, and got the deal done. I was treated honestly and fairly, which is rare in this biz, and will definitely do biz with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

videos
about our dealership

The Bredemann Family of Dealerships has been serving Chicagoland for 100 years - come find out why! We have been a Toyota dealer since 1976 and pride ourselves on great service and a constant focus on customer satisfaction.

We are conveniently located minutes from both I-294 and I-94. We are A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau based on our dedication to satisfying our customers. We have a HUGE inventory of New and Used Vehicles to choose from and we offer extended weekday service hours, convenient Saturday service hours and complimentary service loaners for your convenience!

"Celebrating 100 Years Serving our Community!"

what sets us apart
We have an A-plus rating from the Illinois Better Business Bureau, which means you can be sure you're getting a high-quality customer experience.
Edmunds 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Five Star Dealer Award Winner
Dealer Rater 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Polish
Spanish

