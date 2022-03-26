5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were shopping for a new car (midsize SUV). After driving several other brands, we decided to take the new 2021 Toyota Venza for a test drive . Bredemann Toyota dealership was our second stop. We didn't get a good vibe from the first dealership. ( in Lincolnwood. No one was in a hurry to help us and the sales person told us, that there is a shortage of cars right now, so every car sells for the sticker price???). When we walked in Bredemann dealership, it felt like we came to the right place. Everyone we encountered asked us, if we needed help with anything. The sales people looked and acted professional. You could tell it's a family ran bussines. Syed was our sales person . We took the new Venza for a drive, really not knowing what to expect from a hybrid car. (We never owned a hybrid) We absolutely fell in love. This car is perfect combination of comfort, excellent safety features, amazing gas millage (40mpg!) and it's fun to drive. Since we wanted to trade in our Mazda CX5, Syed suggested to us to go to Carmax to get an appraisal. That way we will have a better idea, what is our old car worth. We came back with our appraisal ready to purchase our new car. Syed was helpful, patient and willing to "meet us" in a middle. We traded our old car for the price from Carmax and we drove our new car home that very day. I have no regrets and I would recommend Bredemann Toyota to my friends. Read more