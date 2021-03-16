Skip to main content
Al Piemonte Nissan

1600 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Al Piemonte Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
4.86 out of 5 stars(338)
Recommend: Yes (34) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Danny

by Ted on 03/16/2021

Very competitive price on edmunds.com. The car was there at the listed price. No gimmicks or games to try to boost the price. Danny answered all questions, hustled up a missing owners manual and missing floor mats. He acted as "general contractor" and hustled us through the purchase process. Because of the bottom line price posted I drove 65 miles and ended up getting a great deal as well as a comfortable and pleasant buying experience. No games here just great prices and pleasant, professional people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by Hayden on 02/12/2021

Sales consultant Alvaro Bobadilla was very helpful and made my purchase over phone/text so easy and also helping with the shipping of the vehicle. Awesome Dealership!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Sales Team

by Viviana on 02/10/2021

My experience was great because of all the attentive sales people and understanding what I was looking for. Thanks Homer H. For answering my questions and doubts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

what is this?

by Rosie on 02/09/2021

Ease of just coming in for repairs/no waiting for an appointment Courteous service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience!

by Peter on 02/09/2021

Timely opening, professional service, no lengthy waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Attention to the importance of replacing items

by Beatriz on 02/03/2021

Quick service and very good service . They recall me to pay attention to a one important recall pending in my car, ABS

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Services

by Hope on 02/01/2021

The people were very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gets the Job Done but Costly and Not Safe

by AS on 01/31/2021

Fixed my vehicle and the quality was good; however, there are very few discount offers for costly repairs. Also, too many employees are not wearing masks in the middle of pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Completed task

by Lucille on 01/27/2021

They did a thorough job of checking out what was wrong

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance

by Marilynn on 01/09/2021

My advisor was very attentive and answered questions!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by Jereme on 01/05/2021

Very professional service. Always nice and respectful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleased with the service I received

by Stefanie on 01/05/2021

Technicians were professional, and honest about needed repairs. Good communication for appointments, reminders

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Misael on 12/29/2020

It was fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Jackeline on 12/17/2020

Quick and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

got it !!!!!!!!!

by Maurice on 12/12/2020

I loved the friendly feeling, Frank was my salesman. he got my deal done and I brought my sister and he got her done too. the staff was great. i still forget the manager name Lol but he was great also. the finance guy was Kool too..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I recommend Al Piemonte Nissan!

by Christos on 12/09/2020

Very polite and knowledgeable staff, clean and safe environment, speedy service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Murano platinum 2020

by Lorena on 11/21/2020

Very nice people, all though the process they were excellent help, and very quick process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

.

by Marek on 11/02/2020

Always on time, good job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Fern on 10/17/2020

Everyone that I dealt with was very attentive to my needs and worked with me on staying within my allotted budget requirements.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Briana on 10/14/2020

It was a quick process. Matt was easy to talk to and knew a lot about the vehicle. Matt has also been very responsive to questions after the sale as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Vanessa on 10/14/2020

I was able to borrow a lender while my vehicle was being fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

What shoppers are searching for