5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very competitive price on edmunds.com. The car was there at the listed price. No gimmicks or games to try to boost the price. Danny answered all questions, hustled up a missing owners manual and missing floor mats. He acted as "general contractor" and hustled us through the purchase process. Because of the bottom line price posted I drove 65 miles and ended up getting a great deal as well as a comfortable and pleasant buying experience. No games here just great prices and pleasant, professional people. Read more