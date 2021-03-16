Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Al Piemonte Nissan

Al Piemonte Nissan

Visit dealer’s website 
1600 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Al Piemonte Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
4.86 out of 5 stars(338)
Recommend: Yes (34) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Danny

by Ted on 03/16/2021

Very competitive price on edmunds.com. The car was there at the listed price. No gimmicks or games to try to boost the price. Danny answered all questions, hustled up a missing owners manual and missing floor mats. He acted as "general contractor" and hustled us through the purchase process. Because of the bottom line price posted I drove 65 miles and ended up getting a great deal as well as a comfortable and pleasant buying experience. No games here just great prices and pleasant, professional people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
338 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Danny

by Ted on 03/16/2021

Very competitive price on edmunds.com. The car was there at the listed price. No gimmicks or games to try to boost the price. Danny answered all questions, hustled up a missing owners manual and missing floor mats. He acted as "general contractor" and hustled us through the purchase process. Because of the bottom line price posted I drove 65 miles and ended up getting a great deal as well as a comfortable and pleasant buying experience. No games here just great prices and pleasant, professional people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by Hayden on 02/12/2021

Sales consultant Alvaro Bobadilla was very helpful and made my purchase over phone/text so easy and also helping with the shipping of the vehicle. Awesome Dealership!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Sales Team

by Viviana on 02/10/2021

My experience was great because of all the attentive sales people and understanding what I was looking for. Thanks Homer H. For answering my questions and doubts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

what is this?

by Rosie on 02/09/2021

Ease of just coming in for repairs/no waiting for an appointment Courteous service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience!

by Peter on 02/09/2021

Timely opening, professional service, no lengthy waiting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Attention to the importance of replacing items

by Beatriz on 02/03/2021

Quick service and very good service . They recall me to pay attention to a one important recall pending in my car, ABS

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Customer Services

by Hope on 02/01/2021

The people were very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gets the Job Done but Costly and Not Safe

by AS on 01/31/2021

Fixed my vehicle and the quality was good; however, there are very few discount offers for costly repairs. Also, too many employees are not wearing masks in the middle of pandemic.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Completed task

by Lucille on 01/27/2021

They did a thorough job of checking out what was wrong

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Maintenance

by Marilynn on 01/09/2021

My advisor was very attentive and answered questions!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by Jereme on 01/05/2021

Very professional service. Always nice and respectful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pleased with the service I received

by Stefanie on 01/05/2021

Technicians were professional, and honest about needed repairs. Good communication for appointments, reminders

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Misael on 12/29/2020

It was fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Jackeline on 12/17/2020

Quick and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

got it !!!!!!!!!

by Maurice on 12/12/2020

I loved the friendly feeling, Frank was my salesman. he got my deal done and I brought my sister and he got her done too. the staff was great. i still forget the manager name Lol but he was great also. the finance guy was Kool too..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I recommend Al Piemonte Nissan!

by Christos on 12/09/2020

Very polite and knowledgeable staff, clean and safe environment, speedy service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Murano platinum 2020

by Lorena on 11/21/2020

Very nice people, all though the process they were excellent help, and very quick process!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

.

by Marek on 11/02/2020

Always on time, good job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by Fern on 10/17/2020

Everyone that I dealt with was very attentive to my needs and worked with me on staying within my allotted budget requirements.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Briana on 10/14/2020

It was a quick process. Matt was easy to talk to and knew a lot about the vehicle. Matt has also been very responsive to questions after the sale as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Vanessa on 10/14/2020

I was able to borrow a lender while my vehicle was being fixed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
113 cars in stock
0 new93 used20 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes