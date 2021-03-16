Al Piemonte Nissan
Customer Reviews of Al Piemonte Nissan
Ask for Danny
by 03/16/2021on
Very competitive price on edmunds.com. The car was there at the listed price. No gimmicks or games to try to boost the price. Danny answered all questions, hustled up a missing owners manual and missing floor mats. He acted as "general contractor" and hustled us through the purchase process. Because of the bottom line price posted I drove 65 miles and ended up getting a great deal as well as a comfortable and pleasant buying experience. No games here just great prices and pleasant, professional people.
Ask for Danny
by 03/16/2021on
Very competitive price on edmunds.com. The car was there at the listed price. No gimmicks or games to try to boost the price. Danny answered all questions, hustled up a missing owners manual and missing floor mats. He acted as "general contractor" and hustled us through the purchase process. Because of the bottom line price posted I drove 65 miles and ended up getting a great deal as well as a comfortable and pleasant buying experience. No games here just great prices and pleasant, professional people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Dealership
by 02/12/2021on
Sales consultant Alvaro Bobadilla was very helpful and made my purchase over phone/text so easy and also helping with the shipping of the vehicle. Awesome Dealership!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Car Sales Team
by 02/10/2021on
My experience was great because of all the attentive sales people and understanding what I was looking for. Thanks Homer H. For answering my questions and doubts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
what is this?
by 02/09/2021on
Ease of just coming in for repairs/no waiting for an appointment Courteous service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 02/09/2021on
Timely opening, professional service, no lengthy waiting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Attention to the importance of replacing items
by 02/03/2021on
Quick service and very good service . They recall me to pay attention to a one important recall pending in my car, ABS
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Services
by 02/01/2021on
The people were very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Gets the Job Done but Costly and Not Safe
by 01/31/2021on
Fixed my vehicle and the quality was good; however, there are very few discount offers for costly repairs. Also, too many employees are not wearing masks in the middle of pandemic.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Completed task
by 01/27/2021on
They did a thorough job of checking out what was wrong
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Maintenance
by 01/09/2021on
My advisor was very attentive and answered questions!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Professional
by 01/05/2021on
Very professional service. Always nice and respectful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Pleased with the service I received
by 01/05/2021on
Technicians were professional, and honest about needed repairs. Good communication for appointments, reminders
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 12/29/2020on
It was fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New car
by 12/17/2020on
Quick and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
got it !!!!!!!!!
by 12/12/2020on
I loved the friendly feeling, Frank was my salesman. he got my deal done and I brought my sister and he got her done too. the staff was great. i still forget the manager name Lol but he was great also. the finance guy was Kool too..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I recommend Al Piemonte Nissan!
by 12/09/2020on
Very polite and knowledgeable staff, clean and safe environment, speedy service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Murano platinum 2020
by 11/21/2020on
Very nice people, all though the process they were excellent help, and very quick process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
.
by 11/02/2020on
Always on time, good job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 10/17/2020on
Everyone that I dealt with was very attentive to my needs and worked with me on staying within my allotted budget requirements.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 10/14/2020on
It was a quick process. Matt was easy to talk to and knew a lot about the vehicle. Matt has also been very responsive to questions after the sale as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 10/14/2020on
I was able to borrow a lender while my vehicle was being fixed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments