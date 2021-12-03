Customer Reviews of The Honda Superstore of Joliet
Another Great Experience At Joliet Honda
by 10/22/2020on
I am on my 4th Honda this is my 2nd from Joliet Honda. Have had nothing but the best service from then over the years. Had an issue with the bank this time transferring money. Big thanks to Ken and John for helping me get the car early ahead of the bank. Its a friendly/family atmosphere there. Defiantly my first choice in Dealers! Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service by Chris
by 07/20/2020on
Chris the Salesman was extremely helpful throughout my entire car purchasing experience! He guided me through the multitude of features the Honda Civic Hatch had and I did not feel pressured with time although I was his last customer. Overall, he is a great informative & friendly Salesman!
Courteous employees, great dealer to purchase from.
by 02/14/2020on
All employees at this dealership, especially Eddie (my salesman), were very helpful in answering all my questions throughout the process of purchasing my car. Thank You Honda of Joliet.
Very satisfied
by 11/09/2019on
Thank you very much to my sales team, Krystal, Missy, John and Rich. My wife and I found the car on line and contacted the dealer. They went right to work figuring it all out and everything was ready when we arrived from our two hour journey. Very happy with our new Civic SI. Looking forward to another deal!
Something Is Fishy at Honda of Joliet
by 08/22/2019on
I brought my 2005 Odyssey with 200K miles on it for airbag recall work yesterday. I do most of the maintenance on this vehicle myself and the van was running good on drop-off. When I picked the vehicle up and started to drive away I heard a loud thumping sound coming from he back of the of the van. I immediately pulled back into the dealership and explained what I heard. They got the service manager who basically told me (I'm paraphrasing here) that it was my problem. So I said to the manager, "I dropped it off running great & picked it up a day later with these problems but your service center had nothing to do with it?" Basically said yes that is correct. Worst experience I have ever had in a dealership and would never go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Not welcome
by 05/29/2019on
Do not buy a new cr-v from here. Theres a oil dilution problem with the 1.5 engine. Owner rick korallus says his hands are tied because i wasnt interested in an upsell to a different vehicle for more money. Honda corporate says its my fault for not driving it enough. Oil is being mixed with gas because we dont drive it on highway is whathonda corporate says . Now when i visit serve dept for strong odor of gas in oil antd to have it changed , 2 already at 1300 lise the invoice says "not welcome between my firsta and last name on service invoice. Stay away from this place and if you have the same problem call a lemom law attorney immediatley for a consultation and have you oil analyzed by an independant lab. Anything higher than 2% in abnormal and problematic. Ours is 3.8% already with only 278 miles between oil changes. Thanks rick and happy belated 50th birthday. Sincerely Mark"not wecome"Baranski
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service review
by 04/19/2017on
Service done on 7/6/2016 was done on time and quote was accurate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and friendly salesman
by 01/06/2017on
Had an awesome experience buying a Certified Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L. From the start they were very welcoming and my salesman Saul Rodriguez was very friendly and made negotiations very easy, no pressure at all to buy. What I especially liked was that they did not pressure me at all or make me feel guilty for not getting other dealer "extras", not even when it came to sell me additional extended warranties. I was worried that me being a younger guy (they even thought I looked 20 hehe not even close), they'd make the buying process a hassle like in another Honda dealer 5 years earlier. Also I pointed out I had somewhere to go, so they made sure to take care of me quickly so I could get out on time. One last bit, I was starving that day. I headed out on a 40 min drive to the dealer on an empty stomach, so wanted to finish getting my truck to go eat something. Well one of the managers heard I was hungry and he hooked me up with some of his pizza he bought for dinner! He told me to get as much as I wanted! Definitely recommend this dealer. If you go buy definitely ask for Saul Rodriguez for sales, he'll treat you right!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience at Honda Superstore of Joliet!!
by 01/05/2017on
I had a terrific experience working with Justin Magee at Honda Superstore of Joliet to buy a new 2016 Odyssey. He talked me through the options carefully, explained the offers available, gave me best price, and made the whole process pretty painless. I did a lot of research in advance, and came in knowing what I wanted and what a fair price range would be. I felt respected and well treated, and even enjoyed the experience. After I purchased the car, he spent time helping me learn all the new features, setting up my preferences and followed up with phone calls answering my questions. We toured the service area and he went over my options there. The service people were great about installing some additional packages I wanted. He was great to work with and not once pushed on what they think I should buy. I would recommend EVERYONE to go to Justin Magee for their new Honda. He and the rest of the staff were helpful, friendly, and efficient and wanted me to be happy. Justin Magee and team is Awesome !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great used Car
by 11/26/2016on
I worked with Josh Tornabeni he was very good to work with. Helped me get the car I needed thanks I would highly recommend Josh
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/22/2016on
I recently purchased a used 2010 Chevy Traverse from Honda of Joliet. I have to say my experience was great! David Nemanik is Awesome! He made me feel comfortable, found a great vehicle for me, and we had some fun conversations! I highly recommend going to see David when you are looking to purchase your next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Used SUV purchase
by 03/18/2016on
Our sales rep, Rob Shepardson was great. He listened, gave his honest opinion and he wasn't pushy! And Shahera Boyd emailed us regularly to see if she could offer any assistance. Rather painless this time around :) 5 Stars for Rob - 4 overall
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2016 crv
by 03/03/2016on
I had a wonderful experience. Everyone was very experienced and very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people, no pressure!
by 02/02/2016on
Great experience in purchasing my vehicle. Josh Tornabeni listened to my needs and took the extra time to ensure that I was comfortable in the vehicle I chose. Not many sales people will take you on the bad roads so you know how the vehicle will perform, but Josh did! I like the way the Honda of Joliet does business and I will bring mine back to them in the future!
Service manager thinks they are the best...
by 01/22/2016on
I would like to share my experience about repair service at Honda of Joliet. Bought used 07 Honda Civic EX expecting years of trouble free service from car. Got nasty surprise few months later when coolant started to leak from the engine. Dropped car at the Honda of Joliet for inspection and day later received bad news that engine block is cracked but there`s recall from Honda for cracked engine blocks and it wont cost me anything. It took longer to tear everything apart and put together than estimated, so they gave us loaner car in the middle of repair and few weeks later we received our car back. By this point cant complain about service-everything was OK. Next morning when driving I got surprised that all steering wheel controls are gone. No cruise, no volume control etc. In addition when driving the car I could hear flapping, rattling noises from front right side. I brought car back to dealership and brought my concerns to service clerk. Left it for inspection and later received call from dealership. Clock spring wires were broken during repair by their technician and they will fix it at no cost. For flapping noise they told its a rubber stop on the hood and they adjusted it. Day later got my car back. Steering wheel controls working but flapping noise follows me wherever I go. Put my car on jack and found out right side plastic shield under engine and bumper cover was not attached to the frame correctly. I also noticed grease squeezing out from axle CV boot. Brought my car back to dealership again, asked to put car on the lift and pinpointed my findings. They reattached plastic shields correctly and offered free repair on the CV boot if I pay for part. As axles had to be removed during engine repairs I refused to pay for anything. This is when good Honda of Joliet service nosedived to the bottom and sparks started to fly between me and service manager. I brought my point that they didnt ever bother to check underneath for parts they removed and reinstalled during engine repair. I explained manager that for the boot I will try to call Honda Corporate as it was damaged during previous repair. Response from the manager was priceless-we are so great dealership with great star ratings that I dont care what you think. He said that he did not care that it was my second come back, that I showed his mechanic whats wrong and he offered me phone number for Hondas main office. Honda Corporate told me, that Honda of Joliet is independent dealership and they cant force them to replace or do anything. This is not the first time when I fixed my car at this location and had to come back because something was not done properly, however this time I was very disappointed by how they do not care. In addition, other day I received call from Honda, for satisfactory survey. Lady on the other end was very surprised when I told that my last visit was not what I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Disrepectful and plays games
by 08/15/2015on
I have been a loyal Honda owner for several years, patronizing Valley Honda, but due to their customer service lacking, I decided to try Joliet Honda in 2014. Bought a Honda Accord and dealt with Ted Turissi and Dan McNeil and had a wonderful experience. In fact, I sent over three co-workers to Joliet Honda based on my experience. Thought I found my new home until recent experiences. Got an email in early June from Missy Morril for the Honda "Pull Ahead" program (trade-in for newer model, due to lack of quality used vehicles). I responded I was interested and received a call the next day from Missy, who I had to explain what email I responded to (should've been my first clue). I explained I was interested in the new HR-V. Missy assured me Joliet had a couple in stock and I told her I would be taking time off work the next day to come in and check out the HR-V. Missy said she would be there to assist. I did some research on the HR-V and what Joliet had listed on their website as "in-stock" vehicles. I took off work and came in, asking for Missy. I got dealt off to Mark Bath. He never heard of the program and didn't know why I was there. After going round and round with him, he finally called Missy who explained it to him. Mark stumbled around trying to find where the HR-V's were, even though there was one sitting in the showroom. Mark FINALLY found the keys to one and when I started asking about the features of the HR-V that I obtained from Joliet's website, Mark was clueless. And to top things off, the HR-V he was showing me was already sold. So I was unable to test drive one. I asked if Dan McNeil was still there, and was told by Mark that there has been a lot of change at Joliet Honda, as he rolled his eyes. Disappointed with promises being made to me and not fulfilled, I started to leave and Mark followed me out to the parking lot, claiming he would contact me once they get the next HR-V in stock, we were rudely interrupted by a gentleman who interjected in our conversation, without even introducing himself. Later I found out he was Levi Ervins III, a sales manager. I continued my conversation with Mark, asking him to contact me. A couple days go by without any phone calls, and low and behold when I check Joliet Honda's site, I see they have new HR-V's posted. I contacted Missy and explained what was going on, and she seemed genuinely displeased and promised to make it right. In the mean time, my girl friend was looking for a vehicle and found a Ford F250 which was posted on their website. We stopped in after hours and looked at the truck and she liked it. She was waiting to see how my experience went, since I was already hitting speed bumps. So finally on June 27th, I went in and worked out the numbers for my Accord for the HR-V. My Accord was only a year old, no damage, excellent condition, and Joliet went to Kelley Blue Book and used the "good", not excellent rating for the trade-in. So I ended up with the HR-V and the girlfriend and I came back in to test drive the Ford F250 (stock#J51106A, currently posted on their site). We test drove the truck, and it drove ok. Miles are definitely low, 65090, but there are no bells and whistles and the driver's side door was extremely rusted. In fact Ted Turissi came out to say hi to me, admiring the truck, touched the rust on the door, and it started to fall apart. I was assured that a replacement door was on order. The roof and wheel wells also had rust, but nothing like the door. Again, we were dealing with Mark Bath. We spoke with Mark on the 30th after discussion and made a counteroffer. We did out research on KBB.com (the same site used by Joliet Honda to price my year old Honda) and even with listing it as "good" condition, the price of the truck off their is listed at $10,712 as fair purchase price. Even with the clean Carfax, it claims to $720 more than value. That's still $11,432. We spoke with Mark on the phone prior to going out of town on the 30th and offered $12,000 for the truck. Mark said he would speak to his manager and get back to us. Fast forward to July 11th. After not hearing anything again from Mark, I contacted Missy again, who advised Mark told her that we were no longer interested in the truck, which that conversation never took place. Again Missy seemed upset ("I am REALLY SORRY-it IS BEING HELD FOR YOU!!") and promised to take care of it ("I am really sorry about that confusion"). She worked it out to where I could take the truck on the 11th to have the vehicle checked out over the weekend. I took the truck to two mechanics. Besides the roof/door/and wheel well rust, the bed cross bars were extremely rusted through, the rear pinion seal was leaking, and the top refrigerant line was leaking. AND, when driving the truck that weekend, the engine kept dying. I returned the truck on July 12th, and contacted Missy on the 14th. We discussed the issues that were discovered. Missy stated on July 18th that the truck was being sent to a Ford Dealer to trying to address the engine dying issue ("But we are going to address it - we just had to take it to Ford - it has been costing us nothing but money", "I promise- I will let you know"). I went out of state for training, and texted Missy on August 3rd, asking for an update, NO REPLY. I called Missy on August 12th (12:54hrs), and my call went to voicemail. I left her a voicemail asking for a call back. NO CALL BACK. From Joliet Honda's website it says "Finding the perfect vehicle to fit your needs and budget has never been more enjoyable at our Illinois Honda dealer. At Honda of Joliet, not only do we have a great selection of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs, a helpful financial department and a state-of-the-art service and parts facility, but we also offer a staff of sales representatives, financial advisers and service technicians that will treat you with the respect you deserve." I find this extremely contradictory as I have been treated with nothing but disrespect and game-playing from the sales staff (Mark Bath) to the management (Levi Ervins III). I will be looking for another Honda Store to handle when my HR-V lease is up in 3 years. I will be speaking my mind on my social media about my experiences and will not be sending further business to Joliet Honda. Document all your communications with Joliet Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most comfortable, hassle-free vehicle purchase experience ever
by 04/28/2015on
Having purchased new vehicles over the course of 40 years, purchasing my new 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L from the Honda Superstore of Joliet has been my most comfortable, hassle-free vehicle purchase experience ever. Starting with my internet communications with Jennifer Medina, I was able to obtain all the necessary information about the out-the-door pricing on the model and features desired. Due to personal schedule limitations, I was unable to get to the dealership in a timely manner to purchase the desired in-stock vehicle. That did not prevent the Honda Superstore of Joliet staff from obtaining the exact same vehicle model, color and features desired. When I was finally able to visit the dealership, I first met with Jennifer who introduced me to my Sales Consultant, Ted Turrisi . Ted and I discussed what I was looking for in a new vehicle and he did not steer me to a similar vehicle since it was important to me to find a vehicle I wanted without having any future regrets whatsoever. We were also joined by Missy Morrill and the three of us were discussing our common interests as if we knew each other for a number of years. After test driving the CR-V, we proceeded to return to the dealership and I was offered a price which beat all of the other offers I received to date from other dealerships, including those offered through the car buying service offered by my credit union and employer. Upon returning to the dealership a few days later to pick up my new CR-V, we were provided first class service and attention by all of the staff members without being pressured about financing or purchasing other dealer "value added" services. Since my oldest son is considering making his first new vehicle purchase in the not-too-distant future, I plan on introducing him to the staff at Honda Superstore of Joliet in order that he can enjoy the same new vehicle purchasing experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 02/11/2015on
I went in to get info on pricing and options, and walked out with a new Pilot. And I'm very happy about it. Wide selection, and they did NOT try to immediately steer me to the more expensive models than I wanted. Absolutely no hassle. Very little haggling, they did not waste my time with the infamous "let me check with the manager" BS. Gave me a great price. Josh Tornabeni was extremely knowledgeable and helpful with all of my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I bought my first and last Honda from this dealer
by 01/31/2015on
My experience with our first Honda, 2006 Honda Civic EX, has been the most miserable event in my car ownership history. I have replaced 3 sets of rear tires on this car, the first set at 17k, second 52k, 3rd 80k. I brought the car in to the service department at the firat tire change and asked to have the rear camber checked, the service manager was arrogant and said that it met the manufacturer spec's. The camber was obviously wrong as the tires pointed inward at the top. I had a friend take it into his shop and they measured 2* negative camber. When I took it in after the last set wore out the service manager said that there was a recall on the rear control arms that would correct the camber issue. When I asked why they didn't issue a recall I was told that since it wasn't a safety issue they didn't "Have To" send a letter of recall. I have also had to replace the AC pump at 75k, and starter at 95k. I'm a fairly competent mechanic. I own a 95 Jeep Grand Cherokee with 260k, a 1991 Mercury Capri with 100k, a 94 Mercury Capri with 130k and all of them are more reliable than my junk Honda. I will neer consider buying another Honda product again and will council my children and family not to buy one also. A car can be fixed if there is a problem and the dealership is willing to do so. Once the customer is broken, you will never fix them. Good Bye Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Salesman
by 12/27/2014on
Josh was an extremely knowledgeable and helpful salesman. He spent an immense amount of effort explaining several things about the car such as what Honda covers on servicing the vehicle, the "Eco" button on the vehicle, as well as set up the Bluetooth on my cell phone. I will certainly refer him to my peers when they are considering buying a vehicle.
