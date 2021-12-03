1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have been a loyal Honda owner for several years, patronizing Valley Honda, but due to their customer service lacking, I decided to try Joliet Honda in 2014. Bought a Honda Accord and dealt with Ted Turissi and Dan McNeil and had a wonderful experience. In fact, I sent over three co-workers to Joliet Honda based on my experience. Thought I found my new home until recent experiences. Got an email in early June from Missy Morril for the Honda "Pull Ahead" program (trade-in for newer model, due to lack of quality used vehicles). I responded I was interested and received a call the next day from Missy, who I had to explain what email I responded to (should've been my first clue). I explained I was interested in the new HR-V. Missy assured me Joliet had a couple in stock and I told her I would be taking time off work the next day to come in and check out the HR-V. Missy said she would be there to assist. I did some research on the HR-V and what Joliet had listed on their website as "in-stock" vehicles. I took off work and came in, asking for Missy. I got dealt off to Mark Bath. He never heard of the program and didn't know why I was there. After going round and round with him, he finally called Missy who explained it to him. Mark stumbled around trying to find where the HR-V's were, even though there was one sitting in the showroom. Mark FINALLY found the keys to one and when I started asking about the features of the HR-V that I obtained from Joliet's website, Mark was clueless. And to top things off, the HR-V he was showing me was already sold. So I was unable to test drive one. I asked if Dan McNeil was still there, and was told by Mark that there has been a lot of change at Joliet Honda, as he rolled his eyes. Disappointed with promises being made to me and not fulfilled, I started to leave and Mark followed me out to the parking lot, claiming he would contact me once they get the next HR-V in stock, we were rudely interrupted by a gentleman who interjected in our conversation, without even introducing himself. Later I found out he was Levi Ervins III, a sales manager. I continued my conversation with Mark, asking him to contact me. A couple days go by without any phone calls, and low and behold when I check Joliet Honda's site, I see they have new HR-V's posted. I contacted Missy and explained what was going on, and she seemed genuinely displeased and promised to make it right. In the mean time, my girl friend was looking for a vehicle and found a Ford F250 which was posted on their website. We stopped in after hours and looked at the truck and she liked it. She was waiting to see how my experience went, since I was already hitting speed bumps. So finally on June 27th, I went in and worked out the numbers for my Accord for the HR-V. My Accord was only a year old, no damage, excellent condition, and Joliet went to Kelley Blue Book and used the "good", not excellent rating for the trade-in. So I ended up with the HR-V and the girlfriend and I came back in to test drive the Ford F250 (stock#J51106A, currently posted on their site). We test drove the truck, and it drove ok. Miles are definitely low, 65090, but there are no bells and whistles and the driver's side door was extremely rusted. In fact Ted Turissi came out to say hi to me, admiring the truck, touched the rust on the door, and it started to fall apart. I was assured that a replacement door was on order. The roof and wheel wells also had rust, but nothing like the door. Again, we were dealing with Mark Bath. We spoke with Mark on the 30th after discussion and made a counteroffer. We did out research on KBB.com (the same site used by Joliet Honda to price my year old Honda) and even with listing it as "good" condition, the price of the truck off their is listed at $10,712 as fair purchase price. Even with the clean Carfax, it claims to $720 more than value. That's still $11,432. We spoke with Mark on the phone prior to going out of town on the 30th and offered $12,000 for the truck. Mark said he would speak to his manager and get back to us. Fast forward to July 11th. After not hearing anything again from Mark, I contacted Missy again, who advised Mark told her that we were no longer interested in the truck, which that conversation never took place. Again Missy seemed upset ("I am REALLY SORRY-it IS BEING HELD FOR YOU!!") and promised to take care of it ("I am really sorry about that confusion"). She worked it out to where I could take the truck on the 11th to have the vehicle checked out over the weekend. I took the truck to two mechanics. Besides the roof/door/and wheel well rust, the bed cross bars were extremely rusted through, the rear pinion seal was leaking, and the top refrigerant line was leaking. AND, when driving the truck that weekend, the engine kept dying. I returned the truck on July 12th, and contacted Missy on the 14th. We discussed the issues that were discovered. Missy stated on July 18th that the truck was being sent to a Ford Dealer to trying to address the engine dying issue ("But we are going to address it - we just had to take it to Ford - it has been costing us nothing but money", "I promise- I will let you know"). I went out of state for training, and texted Missy on August 3rd, asking for an update, NO REPLY. I called Missy on August 12th (12:54hrs), and my call went to voicemail. I left her a voicemail asking for a call back. NO CALL BACK. From Joliet Honda's website it says "Finding the perfect vehicle to fit your needs and budget has never been more enjoyable at our Illinois Honda dealer. At Honda of Joliet, not only do we have a great selection of new and used cars, trucks and SUVs, a helpful financial department and a state-of-the-art service and parts facility, but we also offer a staff of sales representatives, financial advisers and service technicians that will treat you with the respect you deserve." I find this extremely contradictory as I have been treated with nothing but disrespect and game-playing from the sales staff (Mark Bath) to the management (Levi Ervins III). I will be looking for another Honda Store to handle when my HR-V lease is up in 3 years. I will be speaking my mind on my social media about my experiences and will not be sending further business to Joliet Honda. Document all your communications with Joliet Honda! Read more