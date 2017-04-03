3.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

While there have apparently been some problems with this dealer for other people my initial interactions were nothing but positive. So I'll share my story to balance out all the bad ones. I began my experience with WF Nissan in June of 2010. I met with Bob Mitra and told him I wanted to test drive an Altima Coupe. He set up the test drive quickly and we were off. Durign the drive I told him I was looking at 4 other cars and needed time to make my final decision (I was waiting to drive the new 2011 Mustang for the final car). I also told him I would only consider dealers who would sell me the car at or below invoice, to which he said "okay". I later got confirmation of that verbal promise via email (in writing). I went back for a second drive in July and Bob didn't pressure me to buy. I drove everything else and decided on the Altima Coupe 2.5s about a month later. I then said I wanted to buy the car on 8/16, and Bob said no problem he would work on locating the car I wanted (options, color etc.). He had my trade assessed abd gave me a preliminary offer for my trade (quite reasonable, I could hardly have sold it for that amount myself). They also went out of their way to try and help me with the down payment, I bought the car for no money down (trade only) and they even rolled in my first lease payment! 8/16 I went to the dealer to see the final offer numbers and paper work, which were exactly as represented by Bob. However Bob wasn't there that week, he was on vacation so he worked with another salesman (Don Smith) who was nothing but professional, courteous and chatty. He even kept me entertained with stories and updates as the paper work and deal finaliziation was being completed. All in all I spent about 3 hours closing the deal. We agreed on the pricing (I ended up leasing because it was a REALLY good deal) and the car was to be located that day and the sale closed. There were some problems with getting the car I wanted from a dealer over 100 miles away but I really wanted to take the car home that day. So I asked them to work me a similar deal for a car they had in the showroom (which had a few extra options I didn't want to pay for). In the end they made me the EXACT same deal for a higher priced car as they did for the one I wanted (base coupe 2.5s). The car had about 4 small hail dents which were agreed to be repaired the following week by the sales manager (Irwin...?) who was a very nice man, very professional. I left that day with my new car and a service appt. for the very minor hail repairs. About ten days later I brought the car in and left it, went back to work and picked it up about 4 PM looking beautiful and fixed, you couldn't even tell the dents were there. They also ordered me new floormats and the owners manual kit (which was missing from the showroom car). Every one I dealt with was friendly, courteous, professional, and honest. I couldn't have asked for a better experience and I have no problem reccomending this dealership to my friends co-workers and family. My advice for you: If you are a SERIOUS buyer with good or decent credit, know what vehicle you want before you go there, find your salesman, call the shots and be upfront about what you want and what you expect. Also, try to be nice and don't assume someone will be a jerk to you unless you see/hear otherwise when you arrive. Give people a chance to do the right thing. Read more