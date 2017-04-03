Woodfield Nissan
Not Totally Happy
by 03/04/2017on
All seemed well, until I paid. That is when the salesman only handed me one key...a smart key. Why not tell me ahead of time? Will only cost me $350. Then paid for an upgraded mirror and told to bring it back on a certain day. Oops. Never ordered. Now inconvenienced. Maybe I can get that smart key for free? Nope. I'll go elsewhere next time just on principal of full disclosure.
by 09/23/2015on
Our salesperson, Jorge, was extremely knowledgeable and very pleasant to deal with. He did not pressure us into making a decision, but was informative on different purchasing and lease options. The dealership is clean, service is normally excellent. Price negotiation is not as good as we hoped, but OK. Did not like being accosted by several sales people before we even got out of our car in the parking lot....that was a little intimidating.
No one to take care of customers
by 08/22/2015on
Waited for a very long time before having someone telling me to just wait more. I noticed they take care of some customers but ignore you. Worse experience I had with a fealer so far. I was about to test drive and most probably buy a 40k car.instead jeaded to acura.
poor customer service
by 08/05/2015on
poor customer service
Awesome experience at Schaumburg Nissan
by 07/31/2015on
I was looking to buy a new car after having my car for 13 years and I was relieved to experience the salesmanship of John P. and Vito M at Woodfield Nissan. They were easily able to find the exact car I wanted a very fair price. I was very impressed as to how genuinely friendly they were and how easy it was to find the car I wanted. I was also impressed with perks of having free car washes and oil changes for 3 mths. I love my Nissan Juke. Thank You Woodfield Nissan!!!
Ok place clean !
by 06/05/2015on
Salesman friendly ! Auto buying experience positive. Follow up not so good !
Go to Gorge Matos
by 05/27/2015on
He is straight up honest guy, respectable. I've bought several cars and I recommend giving Gorge a chance. Arlington Heights Nissan.
Purchase
by 05/06/2015on
Recently purchased a certified Nissan Altima from Woodfield Nissan. Overall the experience went well. Everyone was really friendly and eager to help you in any way. The only issues were it seemed that some of the information regarding the vehicle was not shared. Nothing bad, but actually some of the additional features that I didn't know to look for having never bought an Altima that was loaded. Also, the final price was off from what the sales team and finance guy told me. I believe that happens anywhere you go though. Whatever you're told you'll be paying, will actually be more. All in all, I love my Altima so far.
Awesome Experience!
by 03/09/2015on
I enjoyed my experiences here! Yes, plural! After purchasing my 2015 Nissan Rogue SL a little over a week ago, I went back twice to get my free car wash that they promised for three years. My first visit there was awesome. My husband purchased a car from them back in 2007 and he definitely wanted to stay in the Nissan family. Not just any Nissan, but Woodfield Nissan and I'm glad we went that route. Mark and Ray helped us out a lot that night. To the point where we stayed past 9 pm with them. They gave us great deals and the way they came off, we could definitely trust them! They're like family to us now. I just moved to Illinois from Hawaii and they definitely showed us lots of ALOHA! I would totally recommend Woodfield Nissan to anybody!
Great buying experience!
by 03/01/2015on
The salesman, salea manager and finance manager were all a pleasure to deal with. They were professional - no pressure - people. I have never purchased a car and felt good about the transaction. This time I felt we ended up with a fair deal for both sides. I would highly recommend Woodfield Nissan tanyone shoppinf doe Cr.
Buying a car
by 02/05/2015on
Buying a car is never a great experience, but I thought these folks at WoodFields were reasonable. I wasn't pandered to or patronized. It is a very very competitive business and they are just trying to make a go of it. They seemed to be more up-front than most other dealerships I have dealt with.
Horrible Experience
by 02/03/2015on
My experience at Woodfield Nissan was horrible. I purchased a 2014 Nissan Maxima and was lied to every step of the way. I was told I would receive several incentives that would help with my negative equity on my trade in however, they only up charged the vehicle I purchased (the Maxima). I was charged $4,300 for a service contract that I was never informed about. I was not given my VPP discount which would discount the price to the invoice price. I reviewed my paperwork the morning after the purchase and went in to discuss the issues and no one was ever available to speak to me. After several attempts to resolve theses problems we were able to get the service contract cancelled but nothing else. My car payment could've been reduced approximately $60 without this contract but they were not willing to rewrite the loan. The issue regarding the VPP discount was never resolved and the finance manager Erica informed my fiancé that "it is none of the customer's business on how much invoice is for a vehicle". Wow! How is that possible when the discount is through his employer which states the car will be purchased below the invoice price? Erica was very rude and disrespectful to my fiancé and I could not believe that she was a representative of Nissan. There were many lies told from Gary who wrote the finance agreement and one week later I was informed he was no longer employed. I'm not sure if this was a lie or the truth however, if true I believe the company should have further investigated my problem. I filed a complaint with consumer affairs. This has not solved anything and they have decided not to further pursue the issue because they said it is up to the dealership to respond. I'm am highly disappointed and I will never purchase another Nissan due to this experience!
Mildred Martinez
by 01/12/2015on
I been going here for 10 years and would not trade this place for nothing in the world! From Abraham to sales mangare Johnny, to the sales guy Luke and the finalizing it with the financing department they are AMAZING!
Terrible Experience
by 10/27/2013on
Wasted my day trying to deal with these people. I was assured on phone advertised discount applied to vehicle I was looking at, even gave them their stock number. When I arrived I was quoted a much higher price, then told I "misunderstood" the person on the phone (their internet sales manager). When I confronted that person, I was told they didn't understand the promotion, and they were supposed to be a "Manager". I asked what vehicle the discount did apply on, and was told "The Titan with the off-road package", returning home I found a total of zero Titans with the off road package in their inventory. I've been shopping for cars since 1985, this is the worst dealer I have ever come across.
Terrible
by 07/29/2011on
Misleading advertising, lied to on phone, wasted my Saturday driving here. They wouldn't honor the advertised price after I called and talked to their "Internet sales manager" for 20 minutes. She repeatedly assured me that the vehicle I wanted qualified for the discounted price. After wasting half my Saturday, she said I had "Misunderstood" her, when I pointed out that I had even given her their stock # on the phone, then she stated she "Didn't understand the promotion". Then I was told the promotion was only on a Titan pickup with the "Off-road package", a vehicle they didn't have on the lot. The worst experience I have ever had at a car dealership ever. Stay away!
Great experience
by 02/25/2011on
I visited this dealership twice in the last 2 weeks. The first time a salesman opened the front door for me - very nice. The 2nd time it was a Saturday and super busy and I still found a very nice man to help me. I test drove 2 cars and they just were not the right cars for me, but the way the sales people handled the test drives were excellent. I cannot speak to the actual buying experience, but from the way I was treated, I would guess it would be great.
Great deal and courteous service!
by 09/10/2010on
While there have apparently been some problems with this dealer for other people my initial interactions were nothing but positive. So I'll share my story to balance out all the bad ones. I began my experience with WF Nissan in June of 2010. I met with Bob Mitra and told him I wanted to test drive an Altima Coupe. He set up the test drive quickly and we were off. Durign the drive I told him I was looking at 4 other cars and needed time to make my final decision (I was waiting to drive the new 2011 Mustang for the final car). I also told him I would only consider dealers who would sell me the car at or below invoice, to which he said "okay". I later got confirmation of that verbal promise via email (in writing). I went back for a second drive in July and Bob didn't pressure me to buy. I drove everything else and decided on the Altima Coupe 2.5s about a month later. I then said I wanted to buy the car on 8/16, and Bob said no problem he would work on locating the car I wanted (options, color etc.). He had my trade assessed abd gave me a preliminary offer for my trade (quite reasonable, I could hardly have sold it for that amount myself). They also went out of their way to try and help me with the down payment, I bought the car for no money down (trade only) and they even rolled in my first lease payment! 8/16 I went to the dealer to see the final offer numbers and paper work, which were exactly as represented by Bob. However Bob wasn't there that week, he was on vacation so he worked with another salesman (Don Smith) who was nothing but professional, courteous and chatty. He even kept me entertained with stories and updates as the paper work and deal finaliziation was being completed. All in all I spent about 3 hours closing the deal. We agreed on the pricing (I ended up leasing because it was a REALLY good deal) and the car was to be located that day and the sale closed. There were some problems with getting the car I wanted from a dealer over 100 miles away but I really wanted to take the car home that day. So I asked them to work me a similar deal for a car they had in the showroom (which had a few extra options I didn't want to pay for). In the end they made me the EXACT same deal for a higher priced car as they did for the one I wanted (base coupe 2.5s). The car had about 4 small hail dents which were agreed to be repaired the following week by the sales manager (Irwin...?) who was a very nice man, very professional. I left that day with my new car and a service appt. for the very minor hail repairs. About ten days later I brought the car in and left it, went back to work and picked it up about 4 PM looking beautiful and fixed, you couldn't even tell the dents were there. They also ordered me new floormats and the owners manual kit (which was missing from the showroom car). Every one I dealt with was friendly, courteous, professional, and honest. I couldn't have asked for a better experience and I have no problem reccomending this dealership to my friends co-workers and family. My advice for you: If you are a SERIOUS buyer with good or decent credit, know what vehicle you want before you go there, find your salesman, call the shots and be upfront about what you want and what you expect. Also, try to be nice and don't assume someone will be a jerk to you unless you see/hear otherwise when you arrive. Give people a chance to do the right thing.
unfair, rude, dishonest, and just plain horrible sales practices
by 12/22/2009on
my mom and i bought i used car from mirro, we told him the situation we were in: i have no credit i just turned 18, my mom is a single parent with no help from my dad, she has too much credit and even if we could get alone we cant really afford the payment, so she took money out of a retirement acount to purchase the car outright, we just needed a car that could get me through June until i leave for basic training with the National Guard, Mirro said that this was a car that would do that, i know enought about cars to see anything jumping out that was obvously wrong, well the alternater is putting out too much power and blew the battery, i called and told them what was wrong an asked what they could due to help, i was told nothing, they wanted $110 just to LOOK at the car, well i know what the heck is wrong with the car i need it fixed and as i have not had the car for TEN days i thought it should be done for free, they disagree, i asked to speak to a manager, i was told they all left at 5, at 840 i called after i got the car battery changed acting like i was interested in buying a car, well not only was a manager there now but they were gona stay open later for me too!, well i then told him why i was really calling and i had been trying to get ahold of him, he began to yell and become very rude, i told him he needed to reslove this tonight or tomorrow or i would be contacting the BBB, he says "good, you go ahead and call them", so i did, and went online and filed a complaint, and found out that 37 other people have as well, im waiting for them to contact me today, this is the third review i have posted on this dealership, im going to continue until te word is out, DONT BUY FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!!!
Bait and switch
by 09/07/2009on
I would never patronize this dealership. I called last week and spoke to a salesman name Abraham. I tod Abraham I was calling on behalf of my son and I asked if they had a selection of Nissan Versas which had been advertized on the radio that day. Abraham told me they had plenty of them and I told him I would send my son up to see him. Two days later my son drove to Woodfield Nissan and asked for Abraham. He told him that I had called and that he would like to look at the Versa. Abraham said they did not have any. My son told him he had talked to me two days earlier. He told my son that he had never talked to anyone about the Versa. What did he think I just made up his name. Do not deal with this bait and switch operation.
UnProfessionaL Woodfield Nissan
by 06/30/2009on
I got a car back in May 5th and after nearly 2 months there is no indication of any paper work for the title sent to the Secretary of State from WoodField Nissan. They said that it is illegal to sell a car without the title ( especially that I paid cash in full ). State Police wants me to file a claim which I am doing right now with all the paperwork.. What WoodField Nissan did is so unprofessional and you will find this review at every possible website about Woodfield Nissan Dealer. The car was told to be a one-owner car which turned out to have 2 previous owners. They sold the car without the floor-mats, Their so-called 100 point inspection couldn't find that the car is missing oil. Even though there is no oil leak, the lamp came up the next day saying that the oil level is very low. Two of the tires were losing air slowly which I had to have it fixed.. The traction control does not work and lamp keeps coming up. Even though I was not financing, the purchase at the Finance Manager Dennis Reilly's office took 2 hours. After two months and many unanswered phone calls to Peggy ( Title Person ) I am finally told that it may take another 3-4 weeks which no one guarantees.
