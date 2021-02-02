Harvard Ford
Customer Reviews of Harvard Ford
No Principles
by 02/02/2021on
Sales double talk lie just to sell a car. Zero integrity w/ Alex who misrepresented dimension of vechile only to find out won't fit in garage.. Good thing my daughter asked me will it fit. Then Alex said car in service prior to being sold. Following day had trade/in value great rate and excellent payments. Said be there inc3 days with title and keys and have insurance on car 2 days so 3rd day buying have coverage. Call morning spoke w/ Alex only to hear car not in Harvard. Definitely upset. Following day learned at Kenosha Wisc. Called insurance co and cancel policy but informed being charged for 3 days of coverage and 7 to 10 business days receive credit. No tact customer not respected calls not return same with emails. Closing Bob did a great job but Sales man Alex ralks with fork tongue
Gross negligence
by 08/24/2019on
This dealership replaced the rear toe links on my ford explorer under a recall. After receiving my car i noticed it was hard to keep it under control and my steering was off. I brought it back after a few weeks to have it looked at not knowing what the issue was. I told them I wasnt sure if the mechanic hit a curb or what the issue was. They laughed in my face and said No, we did not do anything like that. I gave them some choice words and took my car to another dealer. The new dealer said they never did an alignment and left the lock nuts loose. My new tires are ruined and i almost got in several accidents because of their gross negligence. Do not let this vehicle work on your car!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
grate service and clean
by 06/27/2016on
it took longer to get part. but they gave me a loaner car so i was able to get around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 06/16/2016on
The service was thorough, prompt and everybody at the dealership was present and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 05/21/2016on
2014 Ford Escape. My service at Harvard Ford has been good. This is my third ford with this dealership. Everyone involved has treated me well. Bruce Coleman, Service with Gene. And others have treated me well and answered all my questions and service all my autos
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ford Edge
by 05/14/2016on
As always, I was treated very well. Everyone there is very good at what they do. Wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience and Service
by 05/10/2016on
My experience was phenomenal. I only came in to think and look about the possibility of replacing my present auto. I was greeted by a friendly, helpful young man. He didn't push and shove but showed me what Harvard Ford had available and compared that with what I was looking for. I couldn't have been treated better. I not only left with a new(er) vehicle, but with warm feelings about the way I was treated, from the first greeting on the lot to receiving the keys to my new car. Thank you to all of you that made this experience such a memorable one. I will surely recommend Harvard Ford whenever I get the chance. signed: A very happy, satisfied customer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/02/2016on
Your staff is always nice to me. When I bring in my vehicle to have for example an oil change done, you do it in a timely manner, and you also keep me informed on issues that I need to address with my car. I need to keep my car running for a long time, and I appreciate the honesty. I would really like to see some discounts being offered to customers though. It can be costly to have to fix cars, and I have seen other dealerships offer coupons and discounts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Maintaining safety
by 04/02/2016on
I want in for a break light bulb replacement but was informed that my tires were up for rotation and oil change need to keep car in safe working order when rotating the tires I was inform breaks needed replacement as well. Not what you want to hear when you came in for a bulb replacement but I was glad to know what was needed to be done to keep me safe. It was done same day and I went to have my nails done across the street while waiting. Worked out perfect car was done same time I was finished. Great job!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Normal maintenance
by 03/22/2016on
The car is always done on time, they fixed and cleaned the car...it looked like new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always happy
by 02/09/2016on
I always like doing business with Harvard Ford. They are always very nice and patient. The waiting area is always nice and comfortable as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellence
by 01/23/2016on
I went in for an oil change, while the did the vehicle check they found a nail in my tire. all services were performed and I was on my way in about an half hour. Well done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quality Service oil change
by 01/17/2016on
Needed an oil change, sent me to waiting room, and came and got me when my car was ready. Very respectful and friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep tires installed
by 01/05/2016on
Thank you for balancing and installing the 4 tires, however I did not see that the oil change was completed, perhaps it took a while to complete the tires and install the new sensor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
straight unbiased friendly service
by 01/01/2016on
I bring my cars to Harvard Ford - my daughter came home for the Holiday with a car problem - I asked had she brought it to someone - she said she brought it to her local ford dealer since she had grown up with me bringing my vehicles to Harvard Ford - they charged her $120 and told her that it would cost $1100 to fix - i said bring it home - we'll bring it to Harvard Ford - they will give us the straight skinny - Rick and Gene went over the car on Christmas Eve and apologized that they didn't have the parts - it was a Nissan muffler issue - but that it would cost $575 to repair but suggested that my daughter go local with an over the counter part - she did - it cost $117 to fix ultimately - Harvard Ford didn't charge me to diagnose the problem which was repaired for less than the Wisconsin dealer charged her just to look at it - Why do I bring my cars to Harvard Ford - because you can trust them - Period.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/03/2015on
Service was great, came in with no appointment and was done in half an hour. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely Satisfied
by 09/23/2015on
I brought my F250 in to Harvard Ford for routine service and was greeted by friendly staff. The waiting room was comfortable and provided space to do work during my wait. The service work was completed quickly and competently. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 09/08/2015on
I had not problem at all they did all the work and quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great people to work with.
by 09/07/2015on
this dealership is the best , angelo and chris are good people to work with .my new 2015 taurus sel is fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service done got an oil change
by 09/01/2015on
I received an oil change and was alerted about my rear brakes needed to be replaced. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incomplete
by 08/28/2015on
Had the oil changed and needed my temporary tire changed to my original tire which had a nail in it and subsequently was flat. The tires were changed but the spare was just thrown in the trunk instead of being place properly in its place and bolted down. Consequently, in my opinion, the work was incomplete. My father always said," If you do a job, make sure it's done right."
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments