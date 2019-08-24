This dealership replaced the rear toe links on my ford explorer under a recall. After receiving my car i noticed it was hard to keep it under control and my steering was off. I brought it back after a few weeks to have it looked at not knowing what the issue was. I told them I wasnt sure if the mechanic hit a curb or what the issue was. They laughed in my face and said No, we did not do anything like that. I gave them some choice words and took my car to another dealer. The new dealer said they never did an alignment and left the lock nuts loose. My new tires are ruined and i almost got in several accidents because of their gross negligence. Do not let this vehicle work on your car!!!!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
2014 Ford Escape. My service at Harvard Ford has been good. This is my third ford with this dealership. Everyone involved has treated me well. Bruce Coleman, Service with Gene. And others have treated me well and answered all my questions and service all my autos
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience was phenomenal. I only came in to think and look about the possibility of replacing my present auto. I was greeted by a friendly, helpful young man. He didn't push and shove but showed me what Harvard Ford had available and compared that with what I was looking for. I couldn't have been treated better. I not only left with a new(er) vehicle, but with warm feelings about the way I was treated, from the first greeting on the lot to receiving the keys to my new car. Thank you to all of you that made this experience such a memorable one. I will surely recommend Harvard Ford whenever I get the chance.
signed: A very happy, satisfied customer
Your staff is always nice to me. When I bring in my vehicle to have for example an oil change done, you do it in a timely manner, and you also keep me informed on issues that I need to address with my car. I need to keep my car running for a long time, and I appreciate the honesty. I would really like to see some discounts being offered to customers though. It can be costly to have to fix cars, and I have seen other dealerships offer coupons and discounts.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I want in for a break light bulb replacement but was informed that my tires were up for rotation and oil change need to keep car in safe working order when rotating the tires I was inform breaks needed replacement as well. Not what you want to hear when you came in for a bulb replacement but I was glad to know what was needed to be done to keep me safe. It was done same day and I went to have my nails done across the street while waiting. Worked out perfect car was done same time I was finished. Great job!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I bring my cars to Harvard Ford - my daughter came home for the Holiday with a car problem - I asked had she brought it to someone - she said she brought it to her local ford dealer since she had grown up with me bringing my vehicles to Harvard Ford - they charged her $120 and told her that it would cost $1100 to fix - i said bring it home - we'll bring it to Harvard Ford - they will give us the straight skinny - Rick and Gene went over the car on Christmas Eve and apologized that they didn't have the parts - it was a Nissan muffler issue - but that it would cost $575 to repair but suggested that my daughter go local with an over the counter part - she did - it cost $117 to fix ultimately - Harvard Ford didn't charge me to diagnose the problem which was repaired for less than the Wisconsin dealer charged her just to look at it - Why do I bring my cars to Harvard Ford - because you can trust them - Period.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I brought my F250 in to Harvard Ford for routine service and was greeted by friendly staff. The waiting room was comfortable and provided space to do work during my wait. The service work was completed quickly and competently. Great experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had the oil changed and needed my temporary tire changed to my original tire which had a nail in it and subsequently was flat. The tires were changed but the spare was just thrown in the trunk instead of being place properly in its place and bolted down. Consequently, in my opinion, the work was incomplete.
My father always said," If you do a job, make sure it's done right."
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments