service Rating

I bring my cars to Harvard Ford - my daughter came home for the Holiday with a car problem - I asked had she brought it to someone - she said she brought it to her local ford dealer since she had grown up with me bringing my vehicles to Harvard Ford - they charged her $120 and told her that it would cost $1100 to fix - i said bring it home - we'll bring it to Harvard Ford - they will give us the straight skinny - Rick and Gene went over the car on Christmas Eve and apologized that they didn't have the parts - it was a Nissan muffler issue - but that it would cost $575 to repair but suggested that my daughter go local with an over the counter part - she did - it cost $117 to fix ultimately - Harvard Ford didn't charge me to diagnose the problem which was repaired for less than the Wisconsin dealer charged her just to look at it - Why do I bring my cars to Harvard Ford - because you can trust them - Period. Read more