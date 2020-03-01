5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My purchase was a year ago already, at the end of March 2016, but I'm finally getting around to leaving a positive review. I reside in Holland Michigan, but I found a used Frontier SL at Glendale Nissan in Glendale Heights Illinois. I communicated with Rebecca Balonier and Brianna Granger thru email prior to my 1st visit, because the trip to the dealership would be 3 hours, one way, about 180 miles. They answered all my questions ahead of time, so that my physical trip down there would not be a wasted trip. The price they had on their Frontier SL was about $2000 to $3000 less than any other Frontier SL I was finding in my online search, within a 250 mile radius of my home. My 1st trip to the dealership was on a Saturday, and boy, were they busy. Every desk had a salesperson and a customer by it, striking up deals. I spent 6 hours there that day, but I think that was because it was a Saturday and the amount of other customers that were there that day. I dealt with Charlie Panagakis, and we worked out the fine points of our deal. One surprise was a sales tax exemption that is not honored by the State of Michigan, and it took us a while to figure that out. Instead of just paying sales tax on the difference between the truck I was buying, and the one I was trading in, I was going to have to pay sales tax on the entire amount of the truck I was buying. Normally that would not sound like a big deal, cause generally trade-in vehicles are worth much less than what you are buying, but I was trading in a 2016 Frontier King Cab Pro-4x with only 420 miles on it, with a trade-in value of $26,000, and I was purchasing a used 2015 Frontier Crew Cab SL with a value of $28,000, so instead of paying sales tax on just the $2000 difference, I instead was going to have to pay sales tax on the full $28,000 of the truck I was purchasing. To the dealership's knowledge, only Ohio and Arizona were the two states that offered no sales tax exemption, and for all other states, you just pay sales tax on the difference, but now we found out that Michigan also offered no sales tax exemption. So that meant I was going to have to put more money with my trade-in than we had previously thought or discussed thru email, prior to my visit. But, the dealership offered to absorb some of that sales tax (about $700 worth) if I would pay the other $1000 of it, plus they also offered the extended warranty to me, adding another 4 years of coverage to the 3 years of coverage that was already coming with the truck, at no additional cost. So, they added considerable perks to the deal to offset the sales tax that had to be paid. So, we got all the details of our deal ironed out on this Saturday visit, then I returned back home to Michigan (that was a long day, 12 hours total, from the time I left home to the time I got back home) to think about it for a day, plus I had to get my Pro-4x ready for trade-in (put the original wheels and tires back on it), so I did that on Sunday, and then on Monday, I made a 2nd trip back to the dealership, where we finalized our deal and actually did the truck swap. This visit was only about 2 or 3 hours. Also, with the truck I was buying, the dealership let me tag, with post-it notes, about 7 areas/spots on the truck, that I had noticed while looking it over on this 2nd visit, that had scratches or imperfections in the paint, that had come from the previous owner, and their body/paint guy buffed those all out and did a terrific job. So then, our deal was done, we traded trucks, and I drove my 2015 Frontier Crew Cab SL home. A few days after getting home, I started researching that sales tax thingy in Michigan, on the internet, then went to my Secretary of States office to verify my findings. It turned out Michigan did have a sales tax exemption when you buy a new vehicle, and leave a trade-in vehicle behind, but it's unlike any other state in the country; it only started a few years ago, like in 2013 I think, and it's SLOWLY being phased in over a 25 year period, so it turned out that about $3000 of my purchase price was exempt from sales tax, meaning I had overpaid Glendale Nissan by about $200 or so. I used email to bring this to their attention at the dealership, about a week or two after my purchase, and they started looking into it, and after just a few hours, Rebecca Balonier contacted me back and said, yep, you are right, you overpaid on the sales tax by about $200, so we will send you a refund check in the mail right away, and a few days later, there was the check in my mailbox. So, although this was a long distance purchase, which creates some complications/concerns of its own, plus the surprises we encountered with this sale tax thingy, everything worked out in the end, in my favor, and I think everyone at both ends of the transaction are happy. I would definitely recommend this Nissan dealership, and I would have no concerns about doing another long-distance purchase with them again in the future. Thank-you to everyone at Glendale Nissan for a very great car-buying experience. Read more