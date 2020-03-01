Glendale Nissan
Customer Reviews of Glendale Nissan
A breath of fresh air for transparent pricing
by 01/03/2020on
Was looking for a car at the end of 2019 and talked to at least 5 different dealerships. Many different versions of bait and switch on pricing, but Brianna at Glendale Nissan was a breath of fresh air. She answered all my questions promptly about price details and what was included. A common practice was for other places to quote a low price and then, when the details were presented, they added an additional $1,000+ for Destination charge. Not the case at Glendale. Brianna gave me a low price quote with ALL details of the out-the-door cost. Glendale is the first place I'm going next time I'm looking for a car.
Another Nissan Leased
by 01/02/2020on
the professionalism of everyone at Glendale Nissan, my great experiences with their service department, responsive to my time and needs, always a good experience when I deal with them!
Definitely Recommend
by 12/31/2019on
The gentleman in financial did everything he could to save me more money and I really appreciated that
Fast and Friendly
by 12/28/2019on
The fastest car buying experience from test driving and financing we've ever had! We also were impressed by our salesman Ben's knowledge of the Murano platinum we purchased. We drove 100 miles my wife would have been disapointed if we went home without it! thanks
Friendly service
by 12/22/2019on
Bert was great at communicating with me
2019 Altima SR
by 12/09/2019on
Promptness in getting a deal done and overall service advise and using the equipment within the auto purchased
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership for vehicle purchase
by 12/06/2019on
No hassle, upfront honesty to assist customers with difficult situations.
Best place to buy a car
by 12/06/2019on
Orlando is the best sales person I have ever dealt with. He does his best to give you the best deal possible. Glendale Nissan is lucky to have him
4th Nissan for us!
by 12/01/2019on
No nonsense. The deal we were quoted was honored.
Good experience
by 10/29/2019on
Quick and easy purchase. Didn't take long at all. The people were very nice.
GH
by 10/13/2019on
You’re always treated exceedingly well at Glendale Nissan. I’ve never felt pressured to make any decisions, which is great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing service!
by 05/21/2017on
Amazing service. I am very satisfied with all that this team has done for me and im in love with my new car! I have spread the word to all my family and friends. I will never go anywhere else ever again. Thank you Orlando and Dana!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Long Distance Purchase
by 03/30/2017on
My purchase was a year ago already, at the end of March 2016, but I'm finally getting around to leaving a positive review. I reside in Holland Michigan, but I found a used Frontier SL at Glendale Nissan in Glendale Heights Illinois. I communicated with Rebecca Balonier and Brianna Granger thru email prior to my 1st visit, because the trip to the dealership would be 3 hours, one way, about 180 miles. They answered all my questions ahead of time, so that my physical trip down there would not be a wasted trip. The price they had on their Frontier SL was about $2000 to $3000 less than any other Frontier SL I was finding in my online search, within a 250 mile radius of my home. My 1st trip to the dealership was on a Saturday, and boy, were they busy. Every desk had a salesperson and a customer by it, striking up deals. I spent 6 hours there that day, but I think that was because it was a Saturday and the amount of other customers that were there that day. I dealt with Charlie Panagakis, and we worked out the fine points of our deal. One surprise was a sales tax exemption that is not honored by the State of Michigan, and it took us a while to figure that out. Instead of just paying sales tax on the difference between the truck I was buying, and the one I was trading in, I was going to have to pay sales tax on the entire amount of the truck I was buying. Normally that would not sound like a big deal, cause generally trade-in vehicles are worth much less than what you are buying, but I was trading in a 2016 Frontier King Cab Pro-4x with only 420 miles on it, with a trade-in value of $26,000, and I was purchasing a used 2015 Frontier Crew Cab SL with a value of $28,000, so instead of paying sales tax on just the $2000 difference, I instead was going to have to pay sales tax on the full $28,000 of the truck I was purchasing. To the dealership's knowledge, only Ohio and Arizona were the two states that offered no sales tax exemption, and for all other states, you just pay sales tax on the difference, but now we found out that Michigan also offered no sales tax exemption. So that meant I was going to have to put more money with my trade-in than we had previously thought or discussed thru email, prior to my visit. But, the dealership offered to absorb some of that sales tax (about $700 worth) if I would pay the other $1000 of it, plus they also offered the extended warranty to me, adding another 4 years of coverage to the 3 years of coverage that was already coming with the truck, at no additional cost. So, they added considerable perks to the deal to offset the sales tax that had to be paid. So, we got all the details of our deal ironed out on this Saturday visit, then I returned back home to Michigan (that was a long day, 12 hours total, from the time I left home to the time I got back home) to think about it for a day, plus I had to get my Pro-4x ready for trade-in (put the original wheels and tires back on it), so I did that on Sunday, and then on Monday, I made a 2nd trip back to the dealership, where we finalized our deal and actually did the truck swap. This visit was only about 2 or 3 hours. Also, with the truck I was buying, the dealership let me tag, with post-it notes, about 7 areas/spots on the truck, that I had noticed while looking it over on this 2nd visit, that had scratches or imperfections in the paint, that had come from the previous owner, and their body/paint guy buffed those all out and did a terrific job. So then, our deal was done, we traded trucks, and I drove my 2015 Frontier Crew Cab SL home. A few days after getting home, I started researching that sales tax thingy in Michigan, on the internet, then went to my Secretary of States office to verify my findings. It turned out Michigan did have a sales tax exemption when you buy a new vehicle, and leave a trade-in vehicle behind, but it's unlike any other state in the country; it only started a few years ago, like in 2013 I think, and it's SLOWLY being phased in over a 25 year period, so it turned out that about $3000 of my purchase price was exempt from sales tax, meaning I had overpaid Glendale Nissan by about $200 or so. I used email to bring this to their attention at the dealership, about a week or two after my purchase, and they started looking into it, and after just a few hours, Rebecca Balonier contacted me back and said, yep, you are right, you overpaid on the sales tax by about $200, so we will send you a refund check in the mail right away, and a few days later, there was the check in my mailbox. So, although this was a long distance purchase, which creates some complications/concerns of its own, plus the surprises we encountered with this sale tax thingy, everything worked out in the end, in my favor, and I think everyone at both ends of the transaction are happy. I would definitely recommend this Nissan dealership, and I would have no concerns about doing another long-distance purchase with them again in the future. Thank-you to everyone at Glendale Nissan for a very great car-buying experience.
Joe Vicario is a must see salesman
by 02/25/2017on
If you plan on going to this dealer, YOU MUST SEE Joe Vicario! He is the most honest, down to earth sweetheart of a nice person and he will beat any price from other dealers with-out the haggling. When you meet him or talk to him on the phone, you will understand what I'm saying right away. I have never left a review for anything in my life, so this is 100% true/honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Significantly overcharged
by 11/15/2016on
I was overcharged by over $8,000 on a $14,000 car today. I am very upset. I was promised the Internet price and charged almost $5,000 more. I was promised a price for my trade in and paid less. And the finance person put an extended service contract on my sales contract without telling me or getting my permission. Highly doubt I would ever do business with them again. Strongly recommend that anyone buying a car here check over every line of the sales contract before signing it. Do not assume that the prices you were given are actually on there.
Excellent Buying Experience
by 10/20/2016on
We had a completely different experience in Glendale Nissan. The sales manager Joe had helped us a lot in purchasing a new Nissan Rouge 2016. The day when we had deal and deposited the initial amount, right after the payment we saw the Rouge we just drove had serious battery issues. It was blinking, not locking-unlocking and not starting. Right that we escalated this issue to Joe, denied to sign any paperwork and told him that we will come back tomorrow to look on the car again and sign the paper if all fine. Joe was very supportive he called next day and told "I understand you are not dealing here in some few dollars, its a huge investment so Im giving you other Rouge. Please come and have a test drive and if you satisfied then will sign the paper. I don't want you have any mental pressure going forward". We thrilled with such response and same day evening, we had another test drive and then signed the paperwork. It was truly incredible, very satisfactory service by Joe. its almost a week and we love our Nissan Rouge. I really recommend Glendale Nissan.
HORRIBLE SERVICE
by 06/14/2016on
please do not shop here. not trustworthy staff or leadership.car is a big purchase and you can't afford to risk with this dealership. go elsewhere. plenty of other dealership selling nissan in the area with much better service.
EXPERIENCE AT DEALERSHIP
by 06/03/2016on
Luckily spent about 45 minutes. The car advertised either was not there or the salesman brought us a higher model. Incentives are cleverly hidden in prices. Did not buy the car. Even though I have bought four car at this place before. It was memorial day and it was very busy. Online quotes are not either accurate or are "come on" quotes to get you to the dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
STAY AWAY!!!
by 05/30/2016on
If you like sneaky sales tactics, this is the place for you...don't believe their advertised sales prices, their inventory in stock or anything they say! Spent several hours of my Memorial Day wasting time with this deceptive dealership. Called to confirm the car I wanted was in stock and ready for a test drive only to find out it was all a complete lie. Do everyone a favor, buy elsewhere!!!
ridiculous
by 05/10/2016on
After using this site they sent me an email. In the email they sent a picture of the car I wanted, in the correct color, with all the options. They sent it with an internet price of 27,495. I called them and wanted to make sure they had this car in stock. They said they did. I wanted to make sure I could get this price. They assured me I could. I even said I dont need to quality for anything, trade in a car etc to get this price. I was assured this offer was good. I went in and they had the car, so I said lets get it done. They checked some things and came back and suddenly asked about a trade in, military, and recent college grad. Suddenly the Price was 32,000. Do not waste your time with a dealership like this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stay away from this dealership!!!
by 11/07/2015on
This dealership is [non-permissible content removed]. This morning I found the ad on autotrader.com which said that they have 2015 Nissan Altima on sale for $15,735. I doubted about the price and I called the dealership to confirm the price and vehicle availability. I was talking to customer representative - Briana and I asked her several times if the price is real and if there is any catch or trick involved. She has answered me that it is a real price and, of course, there will some additional charges as taxes and financing applied. I told her that I am aware of taxes and financing fees and we have scheduled an appointment for 12:00 pm. I was happy about an opportunity to find this price and me and my wife both drove there, which is more than 20 miles away from our home. Salesmen Sebastian showed us the car, and we did a driving test. We loved the car and suddenly he told us that this internet price is not for everybody. This price turned out to be the lowest price when all possible discounts are applied, like the veteran discount, student discount, Nissan trade-in discount etc. I told him that the internet ad and Briana have not told me that, especially when I asked her several times if that price was real and final, and if there is any catch. Then, Sebastian brought a manager- Daisy who tried to talk me into buying the car at a higher price of $20,795 and then he went down couple thousands and I refused to accept any price higher than they advertised. This Glendale dealership should be ashamed to represent such a respectful brand as Nissan. These guys instead of providing a customer service actually stole 4 hours of mine and my wife's valuable time, missed work time, gas for two cars for the ride there, and my belief to ever to approach this dealership again. I surely will tell all my friends and family to stay away from this place.
1 Comments