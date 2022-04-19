Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake

Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake

Visit dealer’s website 
680 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(214)
Recommend: Yes (47) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience at Brilliance Honda

by Murali Jasti on 04/19/2022

I had a fantastic experience when buying a car from Brilliance Honda last week. My salesman was Hector Arroyo. He was professional, knowledgeable, and not pushy. The dealership made a very fair offer for my trade-in, much higher than other places, and also negotiated the price of my new purchase. I was very pleased with this overall experience and would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
214 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great car buying experience at Brilliance Honda

by Murali Jasti on 04/19/2022

I had a fantastic experience when buying a car from Brilliance Honda last week. My salesman was Hector Arroyo. He was professional, knowledgeable, and not pushy. The dealership made a very fair offer for my trade-in, much higher than other places, and also negotiated the price of my new purchase. I was very pleased with this overall experience and would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by JR on 04/10/2022

Kevin and James made car buying, during challenging auto market conditions, seamless. They offered sticker price when other dealers did NOT and they kept me posted on all delivery and financing updates. Great products and great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

?

by What is supposed to go here on 03/31/2022

My experience was excellent from Jimmy in sales to Darrell in finance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless experience

by Lukas Willis on 03/25/2022

Quick and easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied

by Tina Cheesman on 02/28/2022

Warren and Eva were absolutely terrific to deal with. I purchased a used vehicle and they treated me as if I were spending $60,000. They made the experience wonderful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Jaime on 01/18/2022

Our experience was great at Brilliance Honda no issues smooth from start to finish. Worked with us to get a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sale of used car

by David A Clark on 01/04/2022

Everything went smoothly Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Financing a Leased Vehicle

by Deanna Garcia on 10/22/2021

AJ Sweeney was out sales rep and he was extremely helpful with assisting my son and I with financing the remaining balance of the his leased vehicle. We will definitely return to Brilliance Honda in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best vehicle purchase experience over past 30 years!

by Daniel K on 10/21/2021

First off, I am pretty picky and can be critical when warranted, and especially vehicle purchases are not my favorite experience. But in this case, it was perfect, pleasant, and the smoothest I've had in 30 years of vehicle purchases. I was lucky to find the exact year/model/trim/color in stock online (in these crazy times). Immediately reached out via phone and was put in contact with Hector A. Such a friendly sales person who completely understood and answered all of my questions and concerns. He was even kind enough to even pick me up the next day to take me to the dealership for the transaction. Took the CR-V for a test drive, started up the paperwork, signed all of the papers with finance manager Darrell H (who was great and did not pressure me for all the add-ons). I was back home with my shiny new car in about an hour and a half. As I said, not all car dealers and transactions are an entirely pleasant experience. But this one somewhat surprised me and was perfect from top to bottom, and much thanks goes to Hector A for that. Plus I love the car so far of course.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Steve K on 10/14/2021

Evan was fantastic to work with. Not pushing any vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

car

by bear on 10/02/2021

Evan was easy to work with. went out of his way to help us find the right vehicle. never used high pressure tactics. very patient and professional throughout the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service!

by Hansen on 09/17/2021

Everyone is so nice and keeps you informed on what is happening with your vehicle..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Yangspirience

by FUNERALGUY1 on 09/16/2021

Mike Yang went above and beyond to ensure my experience was top tier. Not only was he thorough in explaining all of the intricate feature my vehicle had to offer, he also was friends and down to earth the whole time while doing it. It's not everyday you work with a carsalesman whom you can relate to. Mr Yang had definitely made me a repeat client of Schaumburg Honda. I would not have purchased my vehicle would it not have been for his professionalism and down to earth salesmanship. He truly encompasses the motto- do u to other as you would want done to you. He was able to put himself in the customer's shoes. Thank you Mr. Yang!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Pilot Special Edition

by Cheryl Jandernoa on 09/13/2021

Love my pilot - especially the color! Thank you Jeff for finding it for me!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding experience

by Michael G on 09/09/2021

I was very happy with the overall experience I had with Brilliance Honda working with Max. He was very professional, easy to work with, listened to our goal and got us to a spot we were very happy with. Will definitely keep this dealership and Max in mind for future vehicle needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ziegler's Ace purchase

by David Z on 08/03/2021

Robert did an excellent job in assisting me with a replacement Honda Pilot!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Brilliance Honda Crystal Lake on 07/02/2021

This car buying experience was the best we've ever had (we've had at least 4). No pressure, very comfortable with the salesman Max Ring and financing with Darryl. Both were very thorough with walk-thru, explanations, accommodations, and friendliness. Couldn't have asked for more except maybe a Starbucks vanilla latte. Will definitely recommend this dealer ship and salesman, Max Ring! Thank you for a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent and easy process

by Bill on 06/21/2021

Everything went smoothly when I came in to return my leased vehicle and lease a new vehicle. Evan my salesman was awesome. Highly recommend you ask for him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Tim on 05/04/2021

The team was great, the price was fair and the service was fantastic! We drove an hour to take advantage of their service and we'll do it again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase Experience

by Les Fafard on 04/19/2021

The sales person was personable and showed interest in assisting me in purchasing a vehicle. He followed up with me and made several suggestions that would help me move forward in the purchase. The financial person was also very helpfu. Since my wife had recently passed, my granddaughter accompanied me. Both Max and Darrell were very cordial to both of us, addressing and answering our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good dealer

by Israel Aviles on 04/14/2021

Brilliance Honda has no-nonsense sales guys on staff. I hate nonsense and hate having my time wasted. They assisted me quickly and without issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for