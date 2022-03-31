5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off, I am pretty picky and can be critical when warranted, and especially vehicle purchases are not my favorite experience. But in this case, it was perfect, pleasant, and the smoothest I've had in 30 years of vehicle purchases. I was lucky to find the exact year/model/trim/color in stock online (in these crazy times). Immediately reached out via phone and was put in contact with Hector A. Such a friendly sales person who completely understood and answered all of my questions and concerns. He was even kind enough to even pick me up the next day to take me to the dealership for the transaction. Took the CR-V for a test drive, started up the paperwork, signed all of the papers with finance manager Darrell H (who was great and did not pressure me for all the add-ons). I was back home with my shiny new car in about an hour and a half. As I said, not all car dealers and transactions are an entirely pleasant experience. But this one somewhat surprised me and was perfect from top to bottom, and much thanks goes to Hector A for that. Plus I love the car so far of course. Read more