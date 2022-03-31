Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake
Customer Reviews of Brilliance Honda of Crystal Lake
03/31/2022
My experience was excellent from Jimmy in sales to Darrell in finance
03/31/2022
Seamless experience
03/25/2022
Quick and easy process.
Very Satisfied
02/28/2022
Warren and Eva were absolutely terrific to deal with. I purchased a used vehicle and they treated me as if I were spending $60,000. They made the experience wonderful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
01/18/2022
Our experience was great at Brilliance Honda no issues smooth from start to finish. Worked with us to get a great deal.
Sale of used car
01/04/2022
Everything went smoothly Thanks
Financing a Leased Vehicle
10/22/2021
AJ Sweeney was out sales rep and he was extremely helpful with assisting my son and I with financing the remaining balance of the his leased vehicle. We will definitely return to Brilliance Honda in the future.
Best vehicle purchase experience over past 30 years!
10/21/2021
First off, I am pretty picky and can be critical when warranted, and especially vehicle purchases are not my favorite experience. But in this case, it was perfect, pleasant, and the smoothest I've had in 30 years of vehicle purchases. I was lucky to find the exact year/model/trim/color in stock online (in these crazy times). Immediately reached out via phone and was put in contact with Hector A. Such a friendly sales person who completely understood and answered all of my questions and concerns. He was even kind enough to even pick me up the next day to take me to the dealership for the transaction. Took the CR-V for a test drive, started up the paperwork, signed all of the papers with finance manager Darrell H (who was great and did not pressure me for all the add-ons). I was back home with my shiny new car in about an hour and a half. As I said, not all car dealers and transactions are an entirely pleasant experience. But this one somewhat surprised me and was perfect from top to bottom, and much thanks goes to Hector A for that. Plus I love the car so far of course.
New vehicle purchase
10/14/2021
Evan was fantastic to work with. Not pushing any vehicle.
car
10/02/2021
Evan was easy to work with. went out of his way to help us find the right vehicle. never used high pressure tactics. very patient and professional throughout the whole process.
Great Service!
09/17/2021
Everyone is so nice and keeps you informed on what is happening with your vehicle..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Yangspirience
09/16/2021
Mike Yang went above and beyond to ensure my experience was top tier. Not only was he thorough in explaining all of the intricate feature my vehicle had to offer, he also was friends and down to earth the whole time while doing it. It's not everyday you work with a carsalesman whom you can relate to. Mr Yang had definitely made me a repeat client of Schaumburg Honda. I would not have purchased my vehicle would it not have been for his professionalism and down to earth salesmanship. He truly encompasses the motto- do u to other as you would want done to you. He was able to put himself in the customer's shoes. Thank you Mr. Yang!
Honda Pilot Special Edition
09/13/2021
Love my pilot - especially the color! Thank you Jeff for finding it for me!!
Outstanding experience
09/09/2021
I was very happy with the overall experience I had with Brilliance Honda working with Max. He was very professional, easy to work with, listened to our goal and got us to a spot we were very happy with. Will definitely keep this dealership and Max in mind for future vehicle needs!
Ziegler's Ace purchase
08/03/2021
Robert did an excellent job in assisting me with a replacement Honda Pilot!
Great Service
07/02/2021
This car buying experience was the best we've ever had (we've had at least 4). No pressure, very comfortable with the salesman Max Ring and financing with Darryl. Both were very thorough with walk-thru, explanations, accommodations, and friendliness. Couldn't have asked for more except maybe a Starbucks vanilla latte. Will definitely recommend this dealer ship and salesman, Max Ring! Thank you for a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and easy process
06/21/2021
Everything went smoothly when I came in to return my leased vehicle and lease a new vehicle. Evan my salesman was awesome. Highly recommend you ask for him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
05/04/2021
The team was great, the price was fair and the service was fantastic! We drove an hour to take advantage of their service and we'll do it again!
Purchase Experience
04/19/2021
The sales person was personable and showed interest in assisting me in purchasing a vehicle. He followed up with me and made several suggestions that would help me move forward in the purchase. The financial person was also very helpfu. Since my wife had recently passed, my granddaughter accompanied me. Both Max and Darrell were very cordial to both of us, addressing and answering our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealer
04/14/2021
Brilliance Honda has no-nonsense sales guys on staff. I hate nonsense and hate having my time wasted. They assisted me quickly and without issue.
Great experience
04/08/2021
Lots of years of car buying and this was easiest and best ever. No pressure. Great deal
CRV Purchase
04/07/2021
From start to finish, my car buying experience went quickly and smoothly. A big thank you to J. Hawkins (Sales) and Darrell Herbert (Finance) for making me feel comfortable and not pressuring me to buy any added extras. I purchased from Brilliance Honda because they had a good selection and fair price. I have two Honda dealerships near my home, but when comparing inventory and price, Brilliance had the best to offer. Will definitely recommend to my family and friends who may be looking to purchase a new vehicle. I love my new CRV.