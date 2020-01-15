Strung me alone for hours then sold the car to someone else
by 01/15/2020on
Found the exact car that I wanted. I left an email and a phone message with late-night support on a Saturday. Waiting till Monday and haven't received a call. I called in and asked for the total with a break down so that I can drop a deposit and grab a check from the bank and was told I would get something back shortly. Left message after message asking for the numbers. I received the numbers two hours later, sounded like I was forgotten about. I spoke with the salesman and the sales or finance manager and asked for 10 mins to run over numbers with the wife. I asked if I can put the deposit down and didn't receive a response. Finally, I got a reply back the next day saying that the car was sold. I was told it was a first come first serve basis. Doesn't look like that is the car. I spent a couple of hours trying to get a deal through and 2 hours later someone else is handed the car even though I was told that wouldn't be the case.
Lynn was great
by 05/29/2018on
We went to the dealership to just lookat Impalas. Lynn came out and talked to us and we told him what we were looking for. He showed us a 2017 Impala. It was a great price so we bought it.
13 suburban
by 07/21/2017on
very helpful sales staff and they are very friendly. they knew the answers to all of our questions. we feel like the sales staff went above and beyond the call of duty.
Good service.
by 07/01/2017on
Good work that was done before the time promised. Friendly and nice people.
2015 Malibu
by 11/25/2016on
Greg Lorentz has always taken great care of my cars. I leave feeling safe knowing everything is working as it should be!
Vic Koenig sales
by 08/29/2016on
I enjoyed working with and buying a car from Scott Johnson. He was very helpful, friendly and knew his product. I would recommend Scott and VK's to anyone.
Always Impressed
by 07/11/2016on
Fast, polite, and always affordable!
Power steering
by 07/01/2016on
My son's truck had a sudden release of all the power steering fluid. The estimate was for $1400, but they were able to do it for $1100. That was good! He's a happy camper now.
Cairns Purchase
by 06/23/2016on
It was a great experience, the only negative thing I could add is that no one really told us the final price of our vehicle, nor what our trade in value was on our old car, the only thing we were told is this is your payment.It would have been nice to have it all gone over and discussed.
Great experience
by 04/18/2016on
We have purchased two vehicles now from Alex at Vic Koenig! Great guy! He got us great deals and found exactly what would be best for us.
Always helpful
by 04/12/2016on
The service department staff are always so nice and helpful. Keep up the great work!
Service Department at Vic Koenig
by 02/08/2016on
I think the Service Department at Vic Koenig is great. I have going to them since 2009. Whenever I arrive I am met and spoken to as I exit my vehicle. I confirm what I am having done to my car. I receive a phone if there is a problem and I receive a phone call when my car is finished being serviced.
#bestbodyshop
by 10/09/2015on
Brad in the body shop at the carbondale office went above and beyond in making this repair of my vehicle a smooth and uncomplicated process. My car looked as beautiful as the day i drove it off the lot! Much appreciation to Brad and the rest of the body shop crew!
Vic Koenig made the situation right
by 02/15/2014on
I bought a used car with 61,000 miles on it in March of 2013. In December of 2013, I found out I needed to replace nine valves in the engine. Vic Koening would not honor the warranty--I apparently voided it the first time I got my oil changed there due to not rotating my tires. They said this was a warranty company and there was nothing they could do. They advised me to take the car to my own mechanic to get fixed. My car was in the shop for a month and it cost me almost $2,000. I still owe on the car itself. I submitted an invoice to Vic Koenig in hopes they they would live up to their claim of "home of the lifetime powertrain warranty". I am a single mother with a 16-month old baby. I did not expect the car to need an engine rebuild 9 months after I bought it. The staff at Vic Koenig has responded promptly and responsibly. They said they often can't tell what kind of problems a car will have when they buy it used from someone. They inspect the safety of the vehicle and do some moderate driving but they say the customer can always tell if there are deeper problems with a vehicle after driving it for a few weeks to months. My mechanic has replaced a faulty IAC valve that originally may have caused the problem and the valves in the engine. Jeremy at Vic Koenig has kept in touch with me on behalf of Vic Koenig during this process. The dealership has agreed to reimburse me for all costs associated with what would have been paid under the power train warranty as invoiced, including the cost of a rental car for the entire month. I couldn't have asked for a better response from Vic Koenig Chevrolet.