Island Honda

110 Hana Hwy, Kahului, HI 96732
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Island Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(89)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
89 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Avoid Island Honda

by Unsatisfied Customer on 01/23/2021

My boyfriend purchased a car in 2018 and every time we have tried to get a problem fixed they basically brush him off and tell him they can't do anything. We waited months for them to contact us to have our illegal tints that were sold with the care taken care of. Granted, we did purchase it with the tint but as a professional and trusted dealership they knew better than to be selling an illegal car. The service is really really sad. They just act like they want to help but they could really care less once that paper is signed and they make that sell! We had just received our car back today and they didn't take care of our biggest concern, just did a oil change and then said sorry we can't do anything about the tire. Didn't even offer any advice. Just wanted to get us out of there so fast he couldn't even ask if we had questions or answer any that we did have. We realized they don't wanna help and we wouldn't find real help there so we drove it down to the auto shop on Lower Waiehu and it only took them all of 5 minutes to look at the car and tell us the real problem and how to have it fixed. no charge, how nice! It's so hard to find real help like that nowadays! Just don't go to Island Honda!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Superb Service

by Jim on 01/29/2020

I've been coming to Island Honda for service for many years, first with a 1999 Honda Civic I brought over from the mainland in 2007, now with a 2017 HR-V I bought a couple of years ago. When I replaced the Civic it was still in excellent shape and sold within 15 minutes of walking out the Island Honda door. The HR-V is just as dependable, due in part to the service provided by Island Honda. Thanks, Island Honda. I love you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and easy.

by brennan on 01/11/2020

I was in and out. Check in was easy. Service done promptly. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A wonderful experience

by happycivicowner on 12/23/2019

This was my first new car and I am so happy I got a Honda. The sales rep, Julius was really helpful and worked really hard to stay within my budget. I have always loved Honda (especially the Civic) since my family purchased on when they first came out. I hope to drive my Civic for as long as that family car (18 years!).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Kinia on 11/17/2019

Very prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by D on 11/15/2019

Island Honda did a great service in getting our CR-V up and running. And washed too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Type R

by jay on 11/04/2019

Jefferson, Mariko and Chris were very patient with my decision and worked with me for a price I was comfortable with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Terry on 10/26/2019

Island Honda has really stepped up their game from what they used to be. I had a faulty battery on my vehicle and had to stop by the Service Department unannounced 30 minutes before closing. They were able to replace the battery without an appointment and for no charge as it was covered by warranty. I was very impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

HRV Service Review

by Rob on 09/12/2019

Service was professionally executed in a clean, organized well kept facility.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Survey

by April on 09/05/2019

Staffs always friendly and easy to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Island Honda

by Bill.Hawkins on 08/13/2019

Great place to buy a Honda. Like all my friends who have purchased at Island Honda, I too enjoyed the experience. Thank you Kevin Molloy and Christopher Ige.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

They kept me informed!

by Sherry on 05/23/2019

I had to have my car towed into service dept. They looked at it as soon as they could. Fixed connector so vehicle would start. I requested that window that was going off track would be repaired. As soon as window regulator came part came in, they installed it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and Friendly Service

by Billy on 04/26/2019

It was my first time bringing my car in to get checked out. My service advisor was the sweetest...wish I remembered her name. She made me feel welcomed and acknowledged my concerns. Picked up my car earlier than expected and again, she went over what was done with my car and was just completely in awe with the great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

great knowledge and service

by Chad on 03/26/2019

thank you for the great knowledge and service on my car and follow up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by doug on 03/25/2019

We purchased at, and have had all service done by, Island Honda. They are always courteous, knowledgable, and professional. Just had another routine service with Dietrich as our service advisor. Another excellent experience. Mahalo for taking good care of our car and us Island Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Dietrich is a really nice service rep!

by Gail on 03/22/2019

My service rep Dietrich was really nice and helpful.The new waiting area is great. I do wish that Honda could do an oil change and tire rotation quicker than 2 hours though. I think I'll go to regular quick-lube places for oil changes in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner 2017 Honda Pilot

by Chris on 03/04/2019

Malia gave us awesome service and recommended service that we only needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient

by HappyinHI on 02/24/2019

90% of my experiences here have been great. They have advanced technology, they text you to let you communicate with them while your car is getting serviced, most of the staff is really great! Don't try to schedule online and don't leave a message, keep calling back until someone answers. If you want your car back quickly, be the first to drop off. Shopping and eating within walking distance helps kill time. Clean and well run imo. I appreciate these guys! They even washed my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience with Kevin!

by Gray on 02/17/2019

Kevin knows his stuff and was really easy to work with. I appreciate his friendly, low pressure approach and would recommend him to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Donna on 02/06/2019

The only problem I had was trying to reach the service department. The number posted on the website just rings and rings nobody answers. Managed to reach the Service Manager for assistance. Other than that the Service writer was very professional and provided excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service my 2017 Honda HRV

by Gloria on 02/01/2019

Customer Service was handled very friendly & professional. Waiting room is accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
