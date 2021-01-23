1 out of 5 stars service Rating

My boyfriend purchased a car in 2018 and every time we have tried to get a problem fixed they basically brush him off and tell him they can't do anything. We waited months for them to contact us to have our illegal tints that were sold with the care taken care of. Granted, we did purchase it with the tint but as a professional and trusted dealership they knew better than to be selling an illegal car. The service is really really sad. They just act like they want to help but they could really care less once that paper is signed and they make that sell! We had just received our car back today and they didn't take care of our biggest concern, just did a oil change and then said sorry we can't do anything about the tire. Didn't even offer any advice. Just wanted to get us out of there so fast he couldn't even ask if we had questions or answer any that we did have. We realized they don't wanna help and we wouldn't find real help there so we drove it down to the auto shop on Lower Waiehu and it only took them all of 5 minutes to look at the car and tell us the real problem and how to have it fixed. no charge, how nice! It's so hard to find real help like that nowadays! Just don't go to Island Honda!! Read more