Island Honda
Customer Reviews of Island Honda
Avoid Island Honda
by 01/23/2021on
My boyfriend purchased a car in 2018 and every time we have tried to get a problem fixed they basically brush him off and tell him they can't do anything. We waited months for them to contact us to have our illegal tints that were sold with the care taken care of. Granted, we did purchase it with the tint but as a professional and trusted dealership they knew better than to be selling an illegal car. The service is really really sad. They just act like they want to help but they could really care less once that paper is signed and they make that sell! We had just received our car back today and they didn't take care of our biggest concern, just did a oil change and then said sorry we can't do anything about the tire. Didn't even offer any advice. Just wanted to get us out of there so fast he couldn't even ask if we had questions or answer any that we did have. We realized they don't wanna help and we wouldn't find real help there so we drove it down to the auto shop on Lower Waiehu and it only took them all of 5 minutes to look at the car and tell us the real problem and how to have it fixed. no charge, how nice! It's so hard to find real help like that nowadays! Just don't go to Island Honda!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Superb Service
by 01/29/2020on
I've been coming to Island Honda for service for many years, first with a 1999 Honda Civic I brought over from the mainland in 2007, now with a 2017 HR-V I bought a couple of years ago. When I replaced the Civic it was still in excellent shape and sold within 15 minutes of walking out the Island Honda door. The HR-V is just as dependable, due in part to the service provided by Island Honda. Thanks, Island Honda. I love you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy.
by 01/11/2020on
I was in and out. Check in was easy. Service done promptly. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A wonderful experience
by 12/23/2019on
This was my first new car and I am so happy I got a Honda. The sales rep, Julius was really helpful and worked really hard to stay within my budget. I have always loved Honda (especially the Civic) since my family purchased on when they first came out. I hope to drive my Civic for as long as that family car (18 years!).
Service
by 11/17/2019on
Very prompt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/15/2019on
Island Honda did a great service in getting our CR-V up and running. And washed too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Type R
by 11/04/2019on
Jefferson, Mariko and Chris were very patient with my decision and worked with me for a price I was comfortable with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 10/26/2019on
Island Honda has really stepped up their game from what they used to be. I had a faulty battery on my vehicle and had to stop by the Service Department unannounced 30 minutes before closing. They were able to replace the battery without an appointment and for no charge as it was covered by warranty. I was very impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HRV Service Review
by 09/12/2019on
Service was professionally executed in a clean, organized well kept facility.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Survey
by 09/05/2019on
Staffs always friendly and easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 08/13/2019on
Great place to buy a Honda. Like all my friends who have purchased at Island Honda, I too enjoyed the experience. Thank you Kevin Molloy and Christopher Ige.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They kept me informed!
by 05/23/2019on
I had to have my car towed into service dept. They looked at it as soon as they could. Fixed connector so vehicle would start. I requested that window that was going off track would be repaired. As soon as window regulator came part came in, they installed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fast and Friendly Service
by 04/26/2019on
It was my first time bringing my car in to get checked out. My service advisor was the sweetest...wish I remembered her name. She made me feel welcomed and acknowledged my concerns. Picked up my car earlier than expected and again, she went over what was done with my car and was just completely in awe with the great customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great knowledge and service
by 03/26/2019on
thank you for the great knowledge and service on my car and follow up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/25/2019on
We purchased at, and have had all service done by, Island Honda. They are always courteous, knowledgable, and professional. Just had another routine service with Dietrich as our service advisor. Another excellent experience. Mahalo for taking good care of our car and us Island Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dietrich is a really nice service rep!
by 03/22/2019on
My service rep Dietrich was really nice and helpful.The new waiting area is great. I do wish that Honda could do an oil change and tire rotation quicker than 2 hours though. I think I'll go to regular quick-lube places for oil changes in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner 2017 Honda Pilot
by 03/04/2019on
Malia gave us awesome service and recommended service that we only needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient
by 02/24/2019on
90% of my experiences here have been great. They have advanced technology, they text you to let you communicate with them while your car is getting serviced, most of the staff is really great! Don't try to schedule online and don't leave a message, keep calling back until someone answers. If you want your car back quickly, be the first to drop off. Shopping and eating within walking distance helps kill time. Clean and well run imo. I appreciate these guys! They even washed my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience with Kevin!
by 02/17/2019on
Kevin knows his stuff and was really easy to work with. I appreciate his friendly, low pressure approach and would recommend him to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 02/06/2019on
The only problem I had was trying to reach the service department. The number posted on the website just rings and rings nobody answers. Managed to reach the Service Manager for assistance. Other than that the Service writer was very professional and provided excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service my 2017 Honda HRV
by 02/01/2019on
Customer Service was handled very friendly & professional. Waiting room is accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
