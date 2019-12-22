A bunch of lying
by 12/22/2019on
0 stars because 1 is too much maybe. So far 2 bad experiences with them. 1. I had to deal with some Jeep transmission issues, where one of the guys told me to come back and someone will drive my car around to find out what the issue is. I offered to pay the $100+/hr fee and all that. The appointment was scheduled, and later I got a call back from them telling me to take it to another dealer because they won't do that.... 2. Last week I took it to update the Radio firmware version. I got back in my car and noticed that it's not the right version, called back and asked to talk to service manager. He assured me that it's the latest version, because he just put in my VIN and that's what it shows. Well guess what, it wasn't the latest version, they installed 17.x.x and available was 18.x.x which I had to do it on my own. Just to mention that they had the car 1 full day, and failed to do that. I wonder how many other customers are they lying without a blink of an eye. Take your car somewhere else.
BEST SALES EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 09/28/2017on
Ordered my Dodge from Kurt Taylor. Kurt walked me through the process with in depth product knowledge. He kept me in the loop during the build process and kept the buying experience professional. Love my new Dodge. Thank you Kurt Taylor and Palmer Dodge for a great experience.
Horrible Service
by 06/29/2016on
I would not bring your car to this service center at all. Horrible service. I was never told on an exact date to when my car would be fixed. Just took it in for a basic check engine light and never received an update on what was going on with the car. No one offered me a rental car, loaner car, etc. I would not bring my car to get it serviced at this dealership at all. Horrible experience.
Excellent purchase experience
by 03/27/2016on
The entire process from factory ordering my 2016 JGC Overland to closing the deal and taking delivery was excellent. The one to take full kudos for it is my Palmer sales advisor, James Akins...courteous, knowledgable, prompt, accommodating and always available! A joy to deal with him.
don't call us ... We'll call you
by 04/04/2015on
Tried to call service to schedule an appointment since car is throwing codes at me after warranty work was done they said they would call me back Waited 2 Hours.. no call back. Called again and they put me on hold, after 4 to 5 min's was then put to answering machine to leave message. What makes me think that they will call me back? I wouldn't bet on it!
Tony White Sales Review
by 10/06/2014on
My family had the pleasure of meeting Tony White when we were looking to purchase a Grand Cherokee for our daughter. Tony was patient while we toured the lot multiple times. He walked us through the sales process and made it very comfortable for us. He is an outstanding sales person, and I would highly recommend you reach out to Tony when looking for a car/truck. He is a credit to the dealership. You will not find a better sales person than Tony. You will not be disappointed.
Ignored purchasing inquires and questions
by 12/12/2013on
The way this dealership handles legitimate customer inquires is IMO a joke. I would hope a local big brand car dealership would pride itself in projecting a professional image towards their community. We genuinely gave Palmer a chance to make a seriously EZ car deal with us... here is a summary of what happened to date; ** 3 weeks ago my wife visited Palmer and inquired about "special ordering" a new '14 Grand Cherokee (to her specifications due to lack of any lot availability) as her current Jeep lease is ending. Hello, total legit repeat buyer with brand loyalty here fellas, right???!!!!!!! The salesperson was "friendly", but ultimately he failed in providing a simple competitive quote and lease number breakdown for this EZ Special Order when we asked for such info. He merely quoted MSRP of a comp vehicle and a seemingly inflated payment WITHOUT any breakdown (sorry, we DO NOT make a buying decision based on a payment quote and clearly indicated this, we simply asked for a true competitive selling price and the money factor % used, which to me doesn't seem like an unreasonable request... go ahead and make a fair profit, just give us a simple breakdown. After SEVERAL POLITE inquiries by my wife and myself, we NEVER RECEIVED ANY RESPONSES by phone, email, or text. Ultimately after these requests, they NEVER WOULD OR DID PROVIDE THIS BASIC INFO to help us make a BUYING decision with them. We were never once rude, and always said please and thank you in advance while asking for the basic info and waiting for a response. It makes no sense to me why these questions from a prospective buyer would be ignored by both Sales and F&I representatives. NO EXCUSE, PERIOD. So yes, they missed this opportunity to "earn our local business" due to their lack of answering our basic vehicle buying inquires. ** Today Dec. 12th, my wife called them to "schedule the end of lease inspection" as instructed per Chrysler Financial. The person who answered her call BASICALLY LAUGHED AT HER and said "why waste your time with that, ha ha, just turn it in to a dealer, THAT'S STUPID to even bother doing an inspection BECAUSE CHRYSLER DOESN'T CARE." Hhhmmmm... Interesting response to a customer's question of protocol. Generally speaking, dealerships wonder why customers HATE car shopping... PALMER, take a look at the way YOU represent YOUR dealership and your brand as some reasons could lie within your internal general practice, at least based on OUR experience it appears that way. We really wanted to buy and support local, but PALMER ignored their own local customers. I don't like to bash a business, but YOU CLEARLY EARNED THIS ONE.
Great Service on Dodge Truck
by 11/22/2013on
I have a 1999 Dodge pickup truck. I had to get some tires for it and Stef F. was able to recommend some great tires in my price range. Stef noticed some screws came out of my bedliner and fix it for me. I've been taking my truck to him for years. Stef always gives me the best service and reasonable prices.
Thanks Tony W. and Palmer Dodge!
by 09/30/2013on
I recently purchased a new Dodge Dart from Palmer, after doing a TON of research and comparing prices. Not only did this dealership have the best price (their prices on the Dart were about $1200 less than the next best price across the board), but they were professional, friendly and helpful. Particularly my sales associate (Tony W.). Tony treated me the way a customer should be treated, with respect and courtesy. His attention to detail ensured that everything was perfect with the car and with the deal. I've bought a few cars in my time, and I always dread the run-around and high-pressure tactics that seem to be the norm, but Tony and everyone at Palmer were a pleasant departure from the norm. Thank you for a fantastic buying experience!
Purchased 2001 Corvette
by 09/19/2013on
Mike worked with me after seeing the car on the internet. Mike took care of everything and the transaction was great! The car was perfect when i arrived to look it over and test drive.
Happy Hemi Mama
by 08/16/2013on
We saw the truck while walking through the lot. We talked about it a lot, and I looked it up on the Palmer Dodge site and the Kelly Blue Book site. The price was a little higher than we could afford so we made an offer online. Jodie replied that I would hear from someone soon and a couple of days later, Mike called. He listened to what our situation, and our offer, and told me he'd talk to his supervisor about. He called back and told me what he could do, which was meet us in the middle. From then on, everything went smoothly and pleasantly.
Working with Mike Gebhardt at Palmer Jeep
by 08/15/2013on
I just bought my second Jeep from the Palmer dealership in Roswell, GA. I made both acquisitions purely on the customer experience I had with people like Mike G., my sales guy, and Todd B., the General Sales Manager. They are subject matter experts with product, passionate about what they do, and work very hard to make the transaction a win-win for both sides. They clearly understand being in business long-term. - Brian Cork
Gabriel D. is AWESOME!!!
by 10/01/2012on
This was my first car purchase since 2000; and boy oh boy!!! I was referred to this dealership by my step father; who had purchased three other vehicles at Palmer DCJR. And Gabriel is the MAN!!! Super friendly and professional! I would refer anyone to him; and to the dealership. Everyone here was welcoming and treated you like family. Purchasing my car was smooth, and easy and Gabriel made that possible. Thank you so much!
Great Experience
by 08/17/2012on
We just purchased a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara from Palmer DCJR and had a great experience. Our salesperson, Mike Gebhardt, was very responsive to our questions by email, phone and in person. Most of the interaction was done over the phone or email which made it very easy. They accomodated our tight schedule to close the deal. When we arrived to pick up our Jeep, Mike was called away temporarily but another salesperson, Jordan Makela, stepped right in and helped with the bluetooth link and showed us other features of the vehicle.
Just as described! Smooth transaction
by 07/25/2012on
Purchased an 09 BMW Z4 that I saw on ebay. Worked out all the details with Dustin Perry, from the sales team, over the phone. Could not have been easier to deal with! He really knows his inventory, and what he wasnt sure about he investigated and then returned my calls promptly. I put a deposit on the car sight unseen (a first for me) and trusted in Dustin's description and specific details, that the car was nearly perfect in every way. I jumped a plane, flew to ATL, was picked up by DJ, from the sales team, and then driven to the dealership. The car was inspected in the showroom, papers were signed and off I went. Bottom line: I would purchase another car from Dustin Perry at Palmer Dodge, they have a well cared for highline inventory, and I would trust that the car is everything Dustin says it is.
I did not buy my Jeep here but they stepped up and made things right
by 07/16/2012on
I had some issues with a new 2012 GC I bought at a different dealer. It did not get fixed on the first service visit and my initial review was quite negative. However, I escalated within the dealership and with Chrysler and the management team at Palmer stepped in, took ownership, and got it resolved for me. They went above and beyond and exceeded my expectations. From now on this will be my first stop when buying a car.
Horrible Experience
by 06/29/2012on
I went to this dealership after all the positive reviews found here. The management staff here were horrible. The trade-in value they gave me was an insult. I researched the trade-in value before I went there. Kelley Black Book trade in for my vehicle was $15,000. They initially offered me $10,000. After much arguing back and forth, they offered $13,000. To top it off, they tried to tell me there was something wrong with my vehicle. I will not do business with them. I would advise anyone to steer clear of this dealership.
Good Solid Jeep Dealer
by 05/10/2012on
My husband and I live in Florida but we do a lot of business in the Atlanta area. He is up there quite a bit. We traded another vehicle to purchase a 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Palmer gave us top $ for our trade- literally- and even made the sales process for the Jeep go smoothly. They followed through with every piece of the sale, and even called me to make sure we received the title to the Jeep in the mail. We have already recommended this dealer to several of our Atlanta friends.
Palmer Good Deals
by 05/01/2012on
Bought my 2011 Challenger at Palmer Dodge. Dennis was my salesman, straight shooter, offered a deal I couldn't refuse. Got a good trade in on my 2007 Ram better then anyone else. [I looked around] Dennis has stayed in touch since the purchase almost a year ago 7/8/2011 and I have sent a few friends to see Dennis who have done business with him on new vehicles. Palmer will work with you, they want you to drive home with your new car or truck. They will stay in touch and they will follow up on your requests for making you a life long customer. Can't say enough good things about Palmer Dodge in Roswell,Ga.
Salesman
by 01/01/2012on
Went to the dealership looking to see what was avail. The salesman that I dealt with there was Steve Fleming. He was top notch. Would have purchased one if they had what I wanted.
Best Service in Town!
by 12/27/2011on
I needed some work done on my vehicle and I had the pleasure of meeting Nubian Holmes. I must says that his warm, courteous, knowledgeable service & attention to detail was SUPERB!!! I now recommend him to all my family & friends. If you are in the market for a vehicle, or just need maintenance on your car, Nubian Holmes & Palmer Dodge are the BEST IN TOWN!!!