The way this dealership handles legitimate customer inquires is IMO a joke. I would hope a local big brand car dealership would pride itself in projecting a professional image towards their community. We genuinely gave Palmer a chance to make a seriously EZ car deal with us... here is a summary of what happened to date; ** 3 weeks ago my wife visited Palmer and inquired about "special ordering" a new '14 Grand Cherokee (to her specifications due to lack of any lot availability) as her current Jeep lease is ending. Hello, total legit repeat buyer with brand loyalty here fellas, right???!!!!!!! The salesperson was "friendly", but ultimately he failed in providing a simple competitive quote and lease number breakdown for this EZ Special Order when we asked for such info. He merely quoted MSRP of a comp vehicle and a seemingly inflated payment WITHOUT any breakdown (sorry, we DO NOT make a buying decision based on a payment quote and clearly indicated this, we simply asked for a true competitive selling price and the money factor % used, which to me doesn't seem like an unreasonable request... go ahead and make a fair profit, just give us a simple breakdown. After SEVERAL POLITE inquiries by my wife and myself, we NEVER RECEIVED ANY RESPONSES by phone, email, or text. Ultimately after these requests, they NEVER WOULD OR DID PROVIDE THIS BASIC INFO to help us make a BUYING decision with them. We were never once rude, and always said please and thank you in advance while asking for the basic info and waiting for a response. It makes no sense to me why these questions from a prospective buyer would be ignored by both Sales and F&I representatives. NO EXCUSE, PERIOD. So yes, they missed this opportunity to "earn our local business" due to their lack of answering our basic vehicle buying inquires. ** Today Dec. 12th, my wife called them to "schedule the end of lease inspection" as instructed per Chrysler Financial. The person who answered her call BASICALLY LAUGHED AT HER and said "why waste your time with that, ha ha, just turn it in to a dealer, THAT'S STUPID to even bother doing an inspection BECAUSE CHRYSLER DOESN'T CARE." Hhhmmmm... Interesting response to a customer's question of protocol. Generally speaking, dealerships wonder why customers HATE car shopping... PALMER, take a look at the way YOU represent YOUR dealership and your brand as some reasons could lie within your internal general practice, at least based on OUR experience it appears that way. We really wanted to buy and support local, but PALMER ignored their own local customers. I don't like to bash a business, but YOU CLEARLY EARNED THIS ONE. Read more