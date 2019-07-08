service Rating

Horrible customer service at the service center by Yvonne Russell. I went in to check on the warranty of my battery. On the Acura battery it says 2/17 with a 100 months warranty so I went to Acura to check on it. Arriving at the place Mrs Yvonne Russell rushed me in with some questions about the car and never tried to listen to what I was really there for. While we were talking she picked up he cell phone disregarding my time as a customer. I said that the car was not starting and she automatically assumed I needed a new battery. After we discussed she sent a guy to check on the battery but not on its warranty as I asked her to. She was rushing through a computer screen saying that I never purchased a battery from Acura. While I was waiting I insisted for her to take a look at the battery itself and explained to her that we have had bad experiences with this same dealership before but this time I would like them to at least listen to what my concern was. Before I even finished talking she asked me why I was back again if I had bad experiences. ( I was there because its an Acura Dealership and I drive an Acura and was trying to check on the battery warranty) I could not believe an Acura employee could have such a bad attitude and ask these questions to a unsatisfied returning customer. I asked to talk to a manager so Dzmitry and another gentleman came and tried to make things better. They were able to explain that if I am not the actual person to buy the battery the warranty does not work. So since this battery was purchased by its previous owner the warranty had expired. They offered to change the battery in 5 minutes. Their price was $150. At that point I did not want to have anything to do with her or the company she works with. I took my car to Advance Auto parts and paid the same price for a battery. Read more