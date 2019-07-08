" Purchased, Sight Unseen "
by 08/07/2019on
Jackson Acura is receiving five stars from me because someone on their management team knows how to hire the right people to represent their company. I recently purchased a used vehicle from them sight unseen. I was a bit apprehensive as you can imagine but I will tell you that from the first conversation with Michael Wiest (my salesman) I could tell that he had done this many times before and he was able to answer all of the questions I had regarding the vehicle and why it would be of benefit for me to fly from Cleveland, Oh. to Roswell Ga. for this car that he had on his lot. Furthermore, once I got to Ga. he sent someone to pick me up and get me to the dealership and once there not only Michael but everyone else I met were extremely accommodating. Paul Boards (Finance Director), Reggie Hammond (Senior Sales Rep) and Daniella Medina (Finance) all were extremely helpful and professional and made me feel confident that I made the right choice. If you are looking to purchase a vehicle I highly recommend you contact the professionals at Jackson Acura!
Horrible customer service with a nasty attitude
by 10/31/2019on
Horrible customer service at the service center by Yvonne Russell. I went in to check on the warranty of my battery. On the Acura battery it says 2/17 with a 100 months warranty so I went to Acura to check on it. Arriving at the place Mrs Yvonne Russell rushed me in with some questions about the car and never tried to listen to what I was really there for. While we were talking she picked up he cell phone disregarding my time as a customer. I said that the car was not starting and she automatically assumed I needed a new battery. After we discussed she sent a guy to check on the battery but not on its warranty as I asked her to. She was rushing through a computer screen saying that I never purchased a battery from Acura. While I was waiting I insisted for her to take a look at the battery itself and explained to her that we have had bad experiences with this same dealership before but this time I would like them to at least listen to what my concern was. Before I even finished talking she asked me why I was back again if I had bad experiences. ( I was there because its an Acura Dealership and I drive an Acura and was trying to check on the battery warranty) I could not believe an Acura employee could have such a bad attitude and ask these questions to a unsatisfied returning customer. I asked to talk to a manager so Dzmitry and another gentleman came and tried to make things better. They were able to explain that if I am not the actual person to buy the battery the warranty does not work. So since this battery was purchased by its previous owner the warranty had expired. They offered to change the battery in 5 minutes. Their price was $150. At that point I did not want to have anything to do with her or the company she works with. I took my car to Advance Auto parts and paid the same price for a battery.
Great buying experience
by 09/21/2018on
If you are looking for a good car buying experience, make sure you stop by Jackson Acura in Alpharetta GA and ask for Chege Maina; one of the best salespeople in the business. We have a mix of different ages of kids in our family and needed a vehicle that is both versatile and roomy. Mr. Maina took time to know our family and as a result, was therefore able to sell us a car that not only did we love at first sight, but it fully met our needs. I would highly recommend Jackson Acura to anyone looking to make their next purchase.
Excellent Service!
by 09/08/2018on
Chege is an amazing sales rep. He helps you make the best decision for you and you family! Thank you!
The Service Consultant Brittany was awesome
by 05/03/2018on
Brittiany was great. She was patient and kept me informed. It was a good experience. If there is a rating to give I will give her a 10. Thank you~
Outstanding Service & Service Technician
by 04/30/2018on
We have been a Jackson Acura customer for 10 years-to date we have purchased 4 cars. Our youngest daughter bought a new TLX based on the performance of our two TLs, our wonderful sales executive, Reggie Hammond, and of course, our first class Service Technician, Nick Covino. We were a 25 year Mercedes-Benz customer. Acura is a better car! Were with Jackson Acura for as long as we can see.
Super service
by 04/10/2018on
Iesha and service manager, without being asked, took the time to review my charges and found that the service I needed was covered under my 70000 mile warranty . They saved me over $400. I was very grateful. That being said, this not the exception but the norm from my previous experiences with their service department. Thank-you for your efforts.
Great Service Great Place
by 02/01/2018on
I love using Jackson Acura for service. I use the private office space to work and the time flies by. Nick is professional and efficient and always lets me know what to expect with my car. I couldnt recommend him more.
2018 RDX Advance
by 12/29/2017on
Working with Patrick McPherson was fantastic. He was knowledgeable and professional and a pleasure to work with. The sales process was hassle-free. Our only complaint and there was nothing he could do about it is that although the vehicle is equipped with remote start, only one of the key fobs is enabled to start the vehicle remotely. That remains a disappointment.
Great svc, every time!
by 12/15/2017on
Weve been taking our car to Jackson Acura for some time now, and each time they far exceed my expectation! Today was no exception. Brittany took great care of me and was quick to offer a loaner to lessen my wait time. Even still, they were done with the car in a half day (w/ lots of work) and was back to my normal routine in no time at all. Thanks Jackson Acura and Brittany for your exceptional service. We will continue to do business here for many years to come.
Buying my first Acura
by 12/05/2017on
Terrific first experience with Jackson Acura, due to my sales guy Patrick McPherson. Casual, easy going style, made the whole process one of the best. I look forward to driving my MDX each morning and would suggest others look up Patrick.
Sales assistance
by 11/20/2017on
I luckily met Cameron Holden at Jackson Acura and, with his wonderful help, was upgraded to a new 2018 MDX and I am totally looking forward to driving it over the next few years. TOTALLY SATISFIED!!
Excellent every time
by 10/31/2017on
Another great buying experience at Jackson for our 3rd lease over 10 years! Consistently excellent during every purchase and service visit. Patrick McPherson and Jackson Acura are always at the top of the list when we are looking for a new car.
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec
by 10/28/2017on
Had a great experience purchasing my new car from Paul Silverman at Jackson Acura. He knew his product and was very responsive with my initial inquiry and we were able to make a deal quickly.
Wonderful experience.
by 10/03/2017on
It was a pleasure for us to do business with Jackson Acura. The salesman, Cheige Manai, went out of his way to help us and explain the features of the car we bought. Patrick was kind as well as Michael St Clair from the business office.
great experience
by 09/13/2017on
I recently bought a vehicle from Jackson Acura. The process was made easy because of Patrick McPherson he was friendly, knowledgeable and didn't make me feel like I was being hustled. He helped my wife and I find the car we needed at the price point we wanted. I was pleased all around with the service and care we received, thank you Patrick and Jackson Acura.
Professional no hassle car buying
by 08/28/2017on
Jackson Acura is what all car dealerships should aspire to be; friendly, professional, and focused on getting the best vehicle for their customer at the best price. It was a pleasure to work with Paul Silverman...5 star, first class! Thank you, Paul & Jackson Acura.
Great knowledge and customer service
by 08/10/2017on
I have been going to Jackson Acura for several years. They have serviced my 2003 TL, 2006 TL, 2008 MDX, and 2015 RDX. They always have knowledgeable advisors and skilled techs. Highly recommend.
Such a pleasant experience
by 08/05/2017on
After considering Infiniti,Volvo, and Lincoln, we decided on an Acura RDX as our new vehicle. The closest Acura dealer was Jackson Acura. Our Sales Consultant, Paul Silverman, was exceptional throughout the whole purchase, as was Michael St. Clair, Finance Director. Such a pleasant experience.
Easy, Painless Experience
by 02/28/2017on
My fiancee and I were in desperate search for a car. We both work and were using one car for the longest time. We went to a few dealerships before going to Jackson Acura and the experience we had at Jackson Acura was one of the best experience we've had at any dealership. Our sales consultant was CM. He's patient, professional and understands customer's wants and needs. He was more than willing to help us and did everything he could to make us happy. I would definitely refer my friends and family to CM and Jackson Acura. Best experience I've had yet! Also, I'm now a proud owner of a Used 2011 Acura TSX thanks to CM.
Best dealership around!
by 02/21/2017on
I will never go anywhere else than Jackson Acura when it comes to buying a car. As soon as I walked into the door I felt nothing but great vibes, and that everyone was here to help me. The salespeople weren't trying to sell me a car, they were helping me buy a car. I will recommend all of my friends and family to come to this dealership over the other ones in this area.
