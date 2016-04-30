Nalley Acura
Customer Reviews of Nalley Acura
I would definitely recommend Nalley, very family and military friendly!
After dealing with all kinds of shady, clueless, and down right rude salespeople, Last on my list was Nalley Acura. Voyles wouldn't return phone calls, Acura in Columbia wanted 4k over the fair market value, the Acura lot in Augusta looked more like a welfare office than a premium dealership. I submitted my very specific query online and got an email in a few hours from David Bowman. At first I was skeptical, but David's friendly attitude and honesty led me to work with him and find exactly the kind of vehicle I was looking for. I'd been calling and visiting dealers for months, and could never get the honest trade in and purchase price I wanted. David did all the work via email, I simply drove down, signed papers, picked up the keys and drove home, all with two little kids. Easiest car buying process I have ever been through.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 10/17/2015on
Friendly service. We were 100% satisfied with our sales person Phil Nethers. I would recommend this dealer to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 09/23/2015on
I needed a nice, reliable car with an affordable payment, and I didn't want to go the traditional route of "going to the dealership", it has been such a frustrating experience in the past. So, I decided to go online and stumbled upon Nalley Acura. Internet Director, Chandra Mayo worked arduously to find the best car for me. She was very knowledgeable and quick to respond to my questions. While keeping my budget concerns in mind, she helped me to narrow down a few options. When I finally decided upon a car to purchase, Ms. Mayo informed me that the car I was interested in, was at a sister dealership. She reassured me that she would personally go get the car and bring it to Nalley Acura, so I could test drive it. It loved the car!!! With the excellent customer service and high standard of professionalism that Ms. Mayo demonstrated to me, I was sold. I would highly recommend Chandra Mayo at Nalley Acura for your future car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceeding expectations!
by 09/18/2015on
Chip and Chandra at Nalley Accura made buying my family's vehicle a pleasure. Crazy, right? Not at all. From my first internet inquiry about the vehicle to getting its keys and heading home, the experience was stellar, honest, accommodating and, well, easy. Betting that's the norm. Thanks to Chip. Thanks to Chandra. Daryl
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman
by 07/03/2015on
I purchased a new 2016 Acura MDX with the help of Charlie Brandon this week. I have purchased many cars over the years but Charlie was by far the best. He had his facts, did not waste my time and brought me the deal I was looking for. He did an outstanding job. Bob C
Flawless
by 02/25/2015on
I purchased a car from Nalley acura in marietta ga and the service was impeccable. I started my purchase online and my salesperson Eric Lauterbach was awesome. He was very helpful, professional and friendly. He had everything waiting and made the buying experience so quick and painless. They got me out of a clunker and into a luxury car. I will definitely will go back to buy another car and will recommend them them to all my family and friends. Thank u Eric and the finance manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very impressed with Nalley Staff
by 12/26/2014on
My husband and I were very impressed with the professionalism, friendliness and inventory at Nalley Used Cars. We started our search online and had the pleasure of working with Eric, who was extremely friendly and fun to work with. This staff goes out of their way to make their customers feel valued. We will definitely start here when we purchase our next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Greeted Friendly
by 12/07/2014on
This was our second purchase from Nalley Used cars. We were so pleased with our first used car purchase that when we needed a second car, we didn't hesitate to take the 2 & 1/2 hr drive to Nalley! Our salesman Chris Pugh did everything to please us and help us with the sale as did the finance was a breeze.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nalley Acura - Great Experience
by 07/07/2014on
I was dreading the buying experience - it's been 16 years since I've bought a car. But Nalley and my salesman, Ryan R., surprised me with a painless - even enjoyable - experience. His focus was explaining the cars and ensuring I got the technology and options that were right for me. Very accommodating and careful - a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Car, Amazing Experience
by 12/25/2013on
I had an absolutely amazing experience at Nalley and had a wonderful and patient dealer. I first started my search online and visited many dealerships, but nothing compared to the quality of their used inventory. I'm happy with the price and the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 07/25/2013on
I did all my inquiries online. Nalley happened to be the farthest dealership to my home, but it was the ONLY one who kept its promise. Everything that was stated via email was indeed presented. Not your typical bait and switch. The sales lady was very easy to deal with. Even the appraisal which was stated via email was honored. Everyone I met was pleasant. Because I was somewhat limited with my time, I could not stay to complete all my paperwork. So they put on a loaner and they told me to come back the next day or at more convenient time. Now this was not any loaner. This was a brand new RLX. Sweet!!! Glad I had a chance to drive one of those beauties. One day!!!!! Came back the next day and all my paperwork was ready. My brand new shiny car was sitting outside waiting for me. My sales lady helped me to set up all my settings including my phone as she showed me how to work all the bells and whistles... So far the dealer experience was very positive. If there is one suggestion I could make would be that the dealer could use a little upgrading as far as looks. Acura is considered somewhat of a premium brand and the dealership does not give that impression. It looks more like an old Honda dealer. This is not a knock on the service or the people but perhaps in the cache associated with the product. Some people put a lot of weight into these things and it might be enough for them to purchase somewhere else. I on the other hand want to the best possible deal (being honest) and I am willing to drive the extra 20 miles to secure my vehicle purchase. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and the overall dealer experience. Now, lets secure one of those RXL for the price of my TL.... LOL!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Dealership
by 08/22/2012on
This was the best experience I have every had at a dealership, the process went very well and my time was not wasted. Ken Pitchford in Sales did an outstanding job giving me all the information I needed to make my decision. Very professional, friendly and polite. Sales, Finance and Delivery was Great!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Questionable Ethics
by 05/19/2012on
Went the first day, agreed on a price. Went the next day to close the deal, the internet sales guy lied to my face after wasting my time. I have had good experience with this dealership, so this might be a case one bad apple. Liked the way the top dog handled the situation but wasted 2 hours of my time. Still mad at John for chickening out in front of his managers and not having [non-permissible content removed] to say, "I made a mistake, sorry, how can I fix it".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Sales Team, Excellent Finance Manager
by 04/24/2012on
Chandler was my sales rep, he did a wonderful job working with me and knowing his product!! The Finance Manager was great too, you can tell he has been doing his job a long time and knows his stuff!! Great Team! Keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This dealer [violative content deleted]
by 10/27/2011on
I went to this dealer yesterday and waited outside for 10 minutes. 2 salesman saw me walking around and no one said as much as hello. I will never recommend this dealer to anyone and I'm offend by there poor customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Dealership...Great People...Fantastic Service
by 06/06/2011on
A few weeks ago I bought a 2011 Acura TSX wagon form Nalley Acura. After reading several reviews on the internet I was somewhat reluctant to visit the dealership, but none of the reviews were very recent. For the past 20 or so years I have purchased Hondas from the same salesman at the same Honda dealership and have been extremely pleaded with all my transactions. But my needs demanded a station wagon and I had searched the internet and Consumer Reports to fine the vehicle to fit my needs. The best fit for the money was the Acura TSX wagon. A physical inspection confirmed my on line conclusions and the Acura TSX was by far the most car for the money...and to my eye a very nice looking vehicle. When my wife and I visited Nalley I was pleased from the time we entered till the several hours later when we drove off in our new vehicle. Everyone, to the man/woman treated us with the upmost courtsey and respect...and NO high pressure sales tacticts...everyone acted as though I was their oldest/best customer, even though this was the first time they had ever seen me. The deal was a bit complicated as I had two 2003 Honda cars to trade in and I had arrived in only one, an Accord coup, while my 2003 Pilot sat at home. Without my Pilot in tow I really was not expecting to trade autos, but I had all the facts and figures the internet and consumer reports could provide so I was as prepared as possible. All car dealerships have to make a profit to survive, but it really boils down to how much they make off you...a reasonable amount is fine, but you have to go in with somewhat firm figures in mind backed by facts supported by internet sites...the folks at Nalley had no problem bringing up the sites I quoted during our price negoiation. Since I had two cars to trade, one unseen by the dealership, the whole process took several hours as they worked toward a figure I was comfortable with. In looking back, it really took about the same amount of time as it ever has to purchase a new car where a trade in was involved. During the entire process I cannot stress how PLEASED I WAS with the treatment I recieved from EVERYONE at the dealership. They did everything they could to work with me and got me CLOSE to the final amount I was willing to settle for...close is the best I've ever done whenever buying and trading a car...in the final analysis I wound up paying $7 more per month than I had seen as by best deal possible. The buying experience with Nalley is a bit different than other dealerships, and is geared toward total customer satisfaction rather than a salesmans commission. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had and I've bought cars for over 40 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the best dealer I have worked with...
by 04/01/2011on
Exceptional group of people at Nalley Acura. Zack who was my salesman and Brian who was the Sales manager gave me service I was expecting and the price I negotiated including the trade-in price that was matching to what Car Max and Auto-trader were providing. I would refer them to anyone and will do the business with them when I am in the market for buying another acura.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst of the bunch...period
by 08/11/2009on
Poor salesmanship. Bad ethics are just a few words to describe this dealership. I understand I happen to have gotten the worst salesperson ever and that can happen anywhere, not just Nalley. I just happened to have bad luck that day. I could see clearly they were busy and some of the sales people looked nice. I asked couple of people walking out with a new purchase on their input. I could tell some people were pleased. What i found annoying about this place was that the Sales manager gives crap about their reputation in the market or customer service. If you luck out to get a good sales person, you're lucky. if not, when you take the matter to the Sales Manager. He's a bigger problem. Has no respect or mannerisms. Beware beware beware, specially if you like to be treated nicely. If you don't get personal with the insulting words they use around, go ahead try them out. They have good inventory.
Nalley Acura, Marietta, GA
by 03/10/2009on
I purchased a 2007 Acura TL, Type S. Aside from loving the car, the sales process was quick, painless and fair. I do recommend the salesperson and would follow him to another dealership but will NEVER deal with Nalley again. I purchased my car 12/23/08 and still do not have title paperwork. The title person, Rene Campbell, NEVER called me to follow up unless I called first. Each time I called, she had an excuse for why to process was taking so long and said not to worry about it. March 6th I called again only to find out Honda corporate had list the original title and they are requesting another one which should take 4-6 weeks. So, I expect to have my title around June since the [violative content deleted] will probably misplace or lose it again. So far, I've driven to the dealership 4 times to get extended tags. I DO NOT recommend this dealership.
Misleading Sales Practices
by 11/24/2008on
I'll have to agree with other reviewers that say the sales people are misleading. They quoted me above MSRP and also tried to charge me for the pro package, even though I had an email from the "Internet Sales Manager" advertising that they were including that for free as part of their year-end clearance. They also verbally quoted me one sales and trade figure, yet all those numbers magically got much higher once the final papers were in front of me to sign. I spent 3 hours going over the numbers and reminding them what they'd said, only to be told over and over again that the verbal info wasn't official and there was nothing they could do. Naturally I didn't buy anything from them and wouldn't recommend that anybody else shop their either. If you do, be prepared for quite a ride.
Go elsewhere
by 03/12/2008on
After spending hours at the dealership, I sent out a request for a quote and got a lower price online. The "add ons" they have are outrageous. I agree with the other reviewer-they are not truthful. It is all manipulation and not worth your time.
