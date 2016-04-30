5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A few weeks ago I bought a 2011 Acura TSX wagon form Nalley Acura. After reading several reviews on the internet I was somewhat reluctant to visit the dealership, but none of the reviews were very recent. For the past 20 or so years I have purchased Hondas from the same salesman at the same Honda dealership and have been extremely pleaded with all my transactions. But my needs demanded a station wagon and I had searched the internet and Consumer Reports to fine the vehicle to fit my needs. The best fit for the money was the Acura TSX wagon. A physical inspection confirmed my on line conclusions and the Acura TSX was by far the most car for the money...and to my eye a very nice looking vehicle. When my wife and I visited Nalley I was pleased from the time we entered till the several hours later when we drove off in our new vehicle. Everyone, to the man/woman treated us with the upmost courtsey and respect...and NO high pressure sales tacticts...everyone acted as though I was their oldest/best customer, even though this was the first time they had ever seen me. The deal was a bit complicated as I had two 2003 Honda cars to trade in and I had arrived in only one, an Accord coup, while my 2003 Pilot sat at home. Without my Pilot in tow I really was not expecting to trade autos, but I had all the facts and figures the internet and consumer reports could provide so I was as prepared as possible. All car dealerships have to make a profit to survive, but it really boils down to how much they make off you...a reasonable amount is fine, but you have to go in with somewhat firm figures in mind backed by facts supported by internet sites...the folks at Nalley had no problem bringing up the sites I quoted during our price negoiation. Since I had two cars to trade, one unseen by the dealership, the whole process took several hours as they worked toward a figure I was comfortable with. In looking back, it really took about the same amount of time as it ever has to purchase a new car where a trade in was involved. During the entire process I cannot stress how PLEASED I WAS with the treatment I recieved from EVERYONE at the dealership. They did everything they could to work with me and got me CLOSE to the final amount I was willing to settle for...close is the best I've ever done whenever buying and trading a car...in the final analysis I wound up paying $7 more per month than I had seen as by best deal possible. The buying experience with Nalley is a bit different than other dealerships, and is geared toward total customer satisfaction rather than a salesmans commission. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had and I've bought cars for over 40 years. Read more