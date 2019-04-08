Ed Voyles Honda
Customer Reviews of Ed Voyles Honda
Haggled Price
by 08/04/2019on
The Ed Voyles Honda Dealership on Cobb Parkway is a bust. Car salesmen at this establishment are the epitome of what poor business practices look like, and prefer to rip the buyer off than to get cars off their lot. If dealerships keep moving in this fashion, they will eventually lose out on all future consumers. With modern day online companies available to the public like Carvana etc, that’s not a savvy business choice. 2020 will be the year of no longer haggling prices and an end to the middle man known as car salesmen. In particular, the finance manager at this dealership Mr. Goins just doesn’t care, and will up charge your potential vehicle purchase at all costs to benefit his & dealership pockets. Unbeknownst to me, they ran my credit 5 times in a row, which was a bad move and consequently affected my credit score. For these reasons, I will make sure the manufacturer sees these posts & so do a million Atlanta consumers, in addition to the friends I have on LinkedIn that are connected to Ed Beadle. For months I have been searching for an Accord LX or Civic Ex and like anyone else, have a spending limit I’d like to adhere to. I’ve considered both new and used models within certain price range. New vehicles were pricey, the inflated financing APR didn’t help any. Finally, a great deal popped up on the Honda Site with an enticing financing APR. Honda was offering between 1.9-2.9% on brand new Accords when financing through Honda Financial Services. I went into the dealership and was met by the salesman named Leo, whom gave me all the details I needed in order to decide if I was making a purchase. I was sold on the idea of a new 2019 Accord. Unfortunately, I agreed to let them run my credit, the salesman quoted me numbers that I could agree to, and I was ready to commit to a purchase. Then, on my credit monitoring app I noticed 5 hard inquires, none of which were Honda Financial. Next step was to speak with financial manager Mr. Goins, this was when the drama started. I went in to his office optimistic and excited about my quoted numbers and the prospect of my purchase. Mr. Goins almost immediately changed those numbers to new ones that were extremely inflated, in addition to claiming the reason for this was due to my “poor credit”, even though moments ago I had “good credit”. I asked why wasn’t Honda financial used to run my numbers as advertised rather than Capital One, he claimed I wouldn’t qualify for Honda financial. After 4 hours of being at this dealership, haggling back and forth( during which bank statements and other irrelevant information was brought up from previous purchases), I told them I’d wait for my credit score to increase, then consider returning. The truth of the matter is that I won’t be returning. I want to make sure everyone knows about what actually goes on at this dealership and hope that by informing others that they don’t waste their time patronizing this dealership. Not only did they falsely advertise in order to lure consumers in, they lacked integrity, were dishonest and their shady practices affected my decision to purchase a new car as well as my credit score. They wasted my time which is valuable to me as well as made it apparent that their bottom line is filling their pockets. My advice to anyone considering purchasing a new Honda at Ed Voyles dealership, stay away, try another dealership which will surely treat the consumer as a commodity and be straight forward with you and work to reach a deal that makes all parties involved happy and not impact you negatively as my experience at Ed Voyles Honda did. Enjoy the free social media promotion Ed Voyles.
A great new car buying experance
by 06/13/2018on
My last 5 cars have been Honda's and as in the past. My experience buying my 6th Honda with Don has exceptional. Don, has guided me through the process with ease (even thought this time the dealership was undergoing constriction). When I got my first new car (not from Don) 40 years ago it was a two to three day process. This time it took us around 2 1/2 hours (including a long test drive and a test drive for my wife on another car). All I know is when my lease is up, i will be back to working with Don for that next car.
Best Eperience Buying a Car ever!
by 05/10/2018on
Linda was great to work with! I did not feel pressured or pushed. She was very knowledgeable and informative! She followed up after the sale to give me more information. Steven made the financing process easy and was very pleasant to work with. I could not have asked for anything more!
Excellence
by 05/03/2018on
Everyone was so pleasant and easy to work with. Great personalities and put my son and I at ease for the best car purchase experience ever1
Great Sales Consultant
by 02/23/2018on
Ryan Ready did a great job fielding questions and educating us on features/options in the car. Didn't feel pressured to buy.
Amazing Sales Experience
by 01/09/2018on
I had an exceptional sales experience with Clint Henderson and walked away with the perfect price and vehicle. I literally hate the idea of having to purchase a car and the time it takes to make a selection and the purchase. Well Clint made my entire feelings change. He had great knowledge and expertise and I literally walked out of the dealership with a new car in less than two hours. I am so happy with my new car purchase and with the experience that I received. I would highly recommend. Thank you!!!
Another great experience at Ed Voyles
by 01/08/2018on
We purchased a 2017 Pilot Touring for my wife Dec 2016 and were happy with that experience. Unfortunately, my 14 yo Pilot went by the wayside and I found myself weighing another SUV vs a car. Clint H. and I test drove a CRV and Accord and he helped me make my decision. Needed to make purchase before the New Year, so Mark W. stepped in to finalize purchase. Mark was very helpful, patient and explained all the features/functions of my new Accord Touring when I took delivery. Since I bought on New Year's Eve, the car needed to be prepped, so they gave me a loaner for a couple of days which was great. Although I have another Honda dealership very close to me, Ed Voyles always offers better pricing and has a large inventory to choose from from test drives to purchasing.
Tremendous Dealership
by 09/21/2017on
Ed Voyles Honda is absolutely the best dealership we have ever dealt with. They are interested in your needs and work to help you find the best product to fit those requirements. They are professional and not at all pushy.
Great Experiance
by 08/31/2017on
Leon was great! Very knowledgeable, answered all questions. We purchased a 2017 CR-V without any sales pressure and are very happy with it. Leon is a very friendly, personable individual who won't do you wrong!
Excellent Experience
by 08/07/2017on
Purchased a 2017 Lunar Silver Metallic CR-V Touring edition from Ed Voyles in Marietta and am 100% satisfied with the way the sale was conducted. Joe Leggett, our sales representative, was very professional, answered all our questions and demonstrated all of the CR-V's key features. This is our second new vehicle purchased from Ed Voyles in two years. We called all of the Honda dealers in our area asking for their drive-out price and Voyles had the best bottom line. We also service our Honda vehicles at Ed Voyles and are always satisfied with their workmanship. Voyles may not be the cheapest place to service a vehicle but they guarantee and standby their work. If yo are looking to buy a new or used vehicle, give Ed Voyles a call before you make a purchase decision.
2014 Accord CPO
by 08/02/2017on
I worked with Louis on the used car side. He was fantastic during the entire process and helped me find the perfect car for my daughter.
Great Service
by 05/11/2017on
The service was great and I am quite satisfied. My sales person was very knowledgeable and that makes a big difference when your questions are answered. Very patient. Thanks Alex.
Great experience!
by 04/21/2017on
Shane and Roy and Steve were very accommodating and wonderful to work with in purchasing our new Honda Civic! We will definitely be back in a year to purchase a CRV!
2017 Pilot Touring Elite Purchase
by 02/02/2017on
I dealt with Dannie Carter in Sales & Rohan, the Sales Manager. They were both very good to work with. I greatly appreciate the attention we were shown.
Be Sure and Ask for Ryan
by 10/10/2016on
My husband and I just purchased a new Ridgeline. We walked in one Saturday in August and told Ryan what we wanted. This is the third Ridgeline my husband has had. We were in the showroom 30 minutes max. Ryan called us with a quote, I gave him a credit card for a deposit over the phone and we waited for two months for the truck to come in. Every detail from Ryan was done in an extremely professional manner.
Customer for life
by 06/20/2016on
I havedriven Accords for over 20 years. The last two I bought were from Ed Voyles Honda. The staff is very friendly. They worked with me on getting my last purchase. The entire experience was wonderful. Even had a great time with the finance guy ;-)
All good no bad
by 06/10/2016on
LOVE my salesman, experience at Ed Voles was easy and relaxing. Everyone was knowledgable and worked with me. A pleasant experience and I love my CRV. It received a 9.7 in Edmunds and the sales staff all the way to the receptionist should receive a 10!
Fun and non stressful buying experience!!
by 05/01/2016on
This was my first time buying a car and they were so helpful and honest and really went above and beyond any other dealership I went to. Thank you so much Ed Volyes Honda for making this a great first time experience for me!
2015 CR-V
by 11/29/2015on
Roger Wilson did a 5star job for us. We couldn't be more pleased.
Great people
by 10/05/2015on
I had a great experience buying my Pilot at Ed Voyles. No high pressure and the salesman listened to what I wanted rather than push what he wanted to sale.
Don't ask me out while I'm buying a car. Don't Renege.
by 08/08/2015on
1. Don't ask me out while I'm trying to buy a preowned car. You overestimated yourself. Plus, it's presumptuous - bad "carside" manner. 2. Don't Renege. Dropping the price way down and then inching it back up during negotiations would suggest that one of us is underestimated the other. Don't make me an offer just to keep me in the conversation. 3. Don't increase your price (i.e., penalize me( for not using your financing. I have my own. Lessons: Getting off the path, lying, and trying to get me to damage my credit rating is not the way to get me to buy a car from you. #UsedCarSalesmanRepConfirmed
