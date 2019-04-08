Ed Voyles Honda

2103 Cobb Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30067
(844) 275-0076
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ed Voyles Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
117 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Haggled Price

by Swifttraxxz1 on 08/04/2019

The Ed Voyles Honda Dealership on Cobb Parkway is a bust. Car salesmen at this establishment are the epitome of what poor business practices look like, &nbsp;and prefer to rip the buyer off than to get cars off their lot. If dealerships keep moving in this fashion, they will eventually lose out on all future consumers. With modern day online companies available to the public like Carvana etc, that’s not a savvy business choice. 2020 will be the year of no longer haggling prices and an end to the middle man known as car salesmen. In particular, the finance manager at this dealership Mr. Goins just doesn’t care, and will up charge your potential vehicle purchase at all costs to benefit his & dealership pockets. Unbeknownst to me, &nbsp;they ran my credit 5 times in a row, which was a bad move and consequently affected my credit score.&nbsp; For these reasons, I will make sure the manufacturer sees these posts & so do a million Atlanta consumers, in addition to the friends I have on LinkedIn that are connected to Ed Beadle. For months I have been searching for an &nbsp;Accord LX or Civic Ex and like anyone else, have a spending limit I’d like to adhere to. I’ve considered both new and used models within certain price range. New vehicles were pricey, the inflated financing APR didn’t help any. Finally, &nbsp;a great deal popped up on the Honda Site with an enticing financing APR. Honda was offering between 1.9-2.9% on brand new Accords when financing through Honda Financial Services. I went into the dealership and was met by the salesman named Leo, whom gave me all the details I needed in order to decide if I was making a purchase. I was sold on the idea of a new 2019 Accord. Unfortunately, I agreed to let them run my credit, the salesman quoted me numbers that I could agree to, and I was ready to commit to a purchase. Then, on my credit monitoring app I noticed 5 hard inquires, none of which were Honda Financial. Next step was to speak with financial manager Mr. Goins, this was when the drama started. I went in to his office optimistic and excited about my quoted numbers and the prospect of my purchase.&nbsp; Mr. Goins almost immediately changed those numbers to new ones that were extremely inflated, in addition to claiming the reason for this was due to my “poor credit”, even though moments ago I had “good credit”.&nbsp; I asked why wasn’t Honda financial used to run my numbers as advertised rather than Capital One, he claimed I wouldn’t qualify for Honda financial.&nbsp;After 4 hours of being at this dealership, haggling back and forth( during which bank statements and other irrelevant information was brought up from previous purchases), I told them I’d wait for my credit score to increase, then consider returning. The truth of the matter is that I won’t be returning. I want to make sure everyone knows about what actually goes on at this dealership and hope that by informing others that they don’t waste their time patronizing this dealership.&nbsp; Not only did they falsely advertise in order to lure consumers in, they lacked integrity, were dishonest and their shady practices affected my decision to purchase a new car as well as my credit score. They wasted my time which is valuable to me as well as made it apparent that their bottom line is filling their pockets. My advice to anyone considering purchasing a new Honda at Ed Voyles dealership, stay away, try another dealership which will surely treat the consumer as a commodity and be straight forward with you and work to reach a deal that makes all parties involved happy and not impact you negatively as my experience at Ed Voyles Honda did. Enjoy the free social media promotion Ed Voyles.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

A great new car buying experance

by hbr4270 on 06/13/2018

My last 5 cars have been Honda's and as in the past. My experience buying my 6th Honda with Don has exceptional. Don, has guided me through the process with ease (even thought this time the dealership was undergoing constriction). When I got my first new car (not from Don) 40 years ago it was a two to three day process. This time it took us around 2 1/2 hours (including a long test drive and a test drive for my wife on another car). All I know is when my lease is up, i will be back to working with Don for that next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Consistancy

by rcenlow on 06/06/2018

I have purchased three cars from Ed Voyles Honda over a period of 17 years and had them serviced there. I have always been consistently satisfied with the cars, the service and the people. Way To Go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Best Eperience Buying a Car ever!

by 2Spoiledpoms on 05/10/2018

Linda was great to work with! I did not feel pressured or pushed. She was very knowledgeable and informative! She followed up after the sale to give me more information. Steven made the financing process easy and was very pleasant to work with. I could not have asked for anything more!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellence

by jasonlyell on 05/03/2018

Everyone was so pleasant and easy to work with. Great personalities and put my son and I at ease for the best car purchase experience ever1

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Conner911 on 03/31/2018

My experience was exceptional and done quickly. Ed Price is professional and knowledgeable and very helpful. Have been coming to Ed Voyles for 21 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by Sha5003 on 03/26/2018

Good service, fair prices, long wait though.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Fantastic Service Department

by Operabrenda on 03/13/2018

This was an exceptional service experience. I am crippled and have lots of trouble walking any distance. The service representative working with me (I think his name was Greg) was so helpful! He let me sit in my car and brought all paperwork to me when I arrived. He showed me where to leave my car so that I would have the shortest walk to the waiting area. Then he plugged in my computer for me and helped me set up for the wait. When the car was ready, he took my payment to the cashier for me so that I wouldn't have to walk, then helped me get my computer unplugged and packed up to leave. Everyone was tremendously helpful and cheerful about everything. This is a great dealership, and it's why I keep returning here to purchase new cars and have them serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service

by crv4444 on 03/12/2018

LeMarcus Waters was a pleasure to work with. He was professional and personable keeping me updated on the repairs needed, expense and time involved to repair. I would highly recommend him! When one arrives for an oil change and learns of additional repairs needed it is never music to one's ears. Marcus could not have been more professional in his approach nor may I add, more successful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Car Repair

by Velmahonda on 03/11/2018

Marvin Bushay was excellent with customer service and very helpful in explaining what was needed to get my car repaired.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

good

by lmillerk on 03/08/2018

I guy made my appt for the wrong day. But they were really nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Desigirl73 on 03/04/2018

I have been going to this dealership since the last 10 years and have always received exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Sales Consultant

by robtking on 02/23/2018

Ryan Ready did a great job fielding questions and educating us on features/options in the car. Didn't feel pressured to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Online Service scheduling

by ohenryb on 02/12/2018

Fast and easy. Make it for your time. The service advisors will be waiting for you. The dealership is presently under construction, but will service all your Honda needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Always taken care of!

by Mindyreed on 02/11/2018

I always feel comfortable taking my car to Ed Voyles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Thanks, Ed Voyles!

by CCSDemployee on 02/10/2018

My experience at Ed Voyles Honda was exceptional. My appointment was at 7:00a, and my car was ready at 7:50a. I was worried about being late for work, but I actually arrived 30 minutes early. I also appreciate the special offer of a free oil change for Cobb County School District employees. Thanks, Ed Voyles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service, friendly staff

by jacoballen24 on 02/03/2018

The staff was friendly, provided me with needed information, worked within my schedule. I was very happy with the work that was done and would return if I need additional work done. The associate that helped was named Robert and he did a fantastic job. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service thanks to Lisandra

by Sblack10 on 01/22/2018

Lisandra my service rep did a great job helping me with my sons car. She went above and beyond. Thanks so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Last minute service

by bigfootatheist on 01/22/2018

They were able to get me in and get the work done in less than an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Recall Service

by jamalsavage on 01/10/2018

Shannon had great customer service and kept me informed on regards to my service. The shuttle was great as well. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing Sales Experience

by JuanitaH74 on 01/09/2018

I had an exceptional sales experience with Clint Henderson and walked away with the perfect price and vehicle. I literally hate the idea of having to purchase a car and the time it takes to make a selection and the purchase. Well Clint made my entire feelings change. He had great knowledge and expertise and I literally walked out of the dealership with a new car in less than two hours. I am so happy with my new car purchase and with the experience that I received. I would highly recommend. Thank you!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
