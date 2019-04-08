Haggled Price
by 08/04/2019on
The Ed Voyles Honda Dealership on Cobb Parkway is a bust. Car salesmen at this establishment are the epitome of what poor business practices look like, and prefer to rip the buyer off than to get cars off their lot. If dealerships keep moving in this fashion, they will eventually lose out on all future consumers. With modern day online companies available to the public like Carvana etc, that’s not a savvy business choice. 2020 will be the year of no longer haggling prices and an end to the middle man known as car salesmen. In particular, the finance manager at this dealership Mr. Goins just doesn’t care, and will up charge your potential vehicle purchase at all costs to benefit his & dealership pockets. Unbeknownst to me, they ran my credit 5 times in a row, which was a bad move and consequently affected my credit score. For these reasons, I will make sure the manufacturer sees these posts & so do a million Atlanta consumers, in addition to the friends I have on LinkedIn that are connected to Ed Beadle. For months I have been searching for an Accord LX or Civic Ex and like anyone else, have a spending limit I’d like to adhere to. I’ve considered both new and used models within certain price range. New vehicles were pricey, the inflated financing APR didn’t help any. Finally, a great deal popped up on the Honda Site with an enticing financing APR. Honda was offering between 1.9-2.9% on brand new Accords when financing through Honda Financial Services. I went into the dealership and was met by the salesman named Leo, whom gave me all the details I needed in order to decide if I was making a purchase. I was sold on the idea of a new 2019 Accord. Unfortunately, I agreed to let them run my credit, the salesman quoted me numbers that I could agree to, and I was ready to commit to a purchase. Then, on my credit monitoring app I noticed 5 hard inquires, none of which were Honda Financial. Next step was to speak with financial manager Mr. Goins, this was when the drama started. I went in to his office optimistic and excited about my quoted numbers and the prospect of my purchase. Mr. Goins almost immediately changed those numbers to new ones that were extremely inflated, in addition to claiming the reason for this was due to my “poor credit”, even though moments ago I had “good credit”. I asked why wasn’t Honda financial used to run my numbers as advertised rather than Capital One, he claimed I wouldn’t qualify for Honda financial. After 4 hours of being at this dealership, haggling back and forth( during which bank statements and other irrelevant information was brought up from previous purchases), I told them I’d wait for my credit score to increase, then consider returning. The truth of the matter is that I won’t be returning. I want to make sure everyone knows about what actually goes on at this dealership and hope that by informing others that they don’t waste their time patronizing this dealership. Not only did they falsely advertise in order to lure consumers in, they lacked integrity, were dishonest and their shady practices affected my decision to purchase a new car as well as my credit score. They wasted my time which is valuable to me as well as made it apparent that their bottom line is filling their pockets. My advice to anyone considering purchasing a new Honda at Ed Voyles dealership, stay away, try another dealership which will surely treat the consumer as a commodity and be straight forward with you and work to reach a deal that makes all parties involved happy and not impact you negatively as my experience at Ed Voyles Honda did. Enjoy the free social media promotion Ed Voyles.
A great new car buying experance
by 06/13/2018on
My last 5 cars have been Honda's and as in the past. My experience buying my 6th Honda with Don has exceptional. Don, has guided me through the process with ease (even thought this time the dealership was undergoing constriction). When I got my first new car (not from Don) 40 years ago it was a two to three day process. This time it took us around 2 1/2 hours (including a long test drive and a test drive for my wife on another car). All I know is when my lease is up, i will be back to working with Don for that next car.
Consistancy
by 06/06/2018on
I have purchased three cars from Ed Voyles Honda over a period of 17 years and had them serviced there. I have always been consistently satisfied with the cars, the service and the people. Way To Go!
Best Eperience Buying a Car ever!
by 05/10/2018on
Linda was great to work with! I did not feel pressured or pushed. She was very knowledgeable and informative! She followed up after the sale to give me more information. Steven made the financing process easy and was very pleasant to work with. I could not have asked for anything more!
Excellence
by 05/03/2018on
Everyone was so pleasant and easy to work with. Great personalities and put my son and I at ease for the best car purchase experience ever1
Oil change
by 03/31/2018on
My experience was exceptional and done quickly. Ed Price is professional and knowledgeable and very helpful. Have been coming to Ed Voyles for 21 years.
Good service
by 03/26/2018on
Good service, fair prices, long wait though.
Fantastic Service Department
by 03/13/2018on
This was an exceptional service experience. I am crippled and have lots of trouble walking any distance. The service representative working with me (I think his name was Greg) was so helpful! He let me sit in my car and brought all paperwork to me when I arrived. He showed me where to leave my car so that I would have the shortest walk to the waiting area. Then he plugged in my computer for me and helped me set up for the wait. When the car was ready, he took my payment to the cashier for me so that I wouldn't have to walk, then helped me get my computer unplugged and packed up to leave. Everyone was tremendously helpful and cheerful about everything. This is a great dealership, and it's why I keep returning here to purchase new cars and have them serviced.
Service
by 03/12/2018on
LeMarcus Waters was a pleasure to work with. He was professional and personable keeping me updated on the repairs needed, expense and time involved to repair. I would highly recommend him! When one arrives for an oil change and learns of additional repairs needed it is never music to one's ears. Marcus could not have been more professional in his approach nor may I add, more successful.
Car Repair
by 03/11/2018on
Marvin Bushay was excellent with customer service and very helpful in explaining what was needed to get my car repaired.
good
by 03/08/2018on
I guy made my appt for the wrong day. But they were really nice.
Great service
by 03/04/2018on
I have been going to this dealership since the last 10 years and have always received exceptional service.
Great Sales Consultant
by 02/23/2018on
Ryan Ready did a great job fielding questions and educating us on features/options in the car. Didn't feel pressured to buy.
Online Service scheduling
by 02/12/2018on
Fast and easy. Make it for your time. The service advisors will be waiting for you. The dealership is presently under construction, but will service all your Honda needs.
Always taken care of!
by 02/11/2018on
I always feel comfortable taking my car to Ed Voyles.
Thanks, Ed Voyles!
by 02/10/2018on
My experience at Ed Voyles Honda was exceptional. My appointment was at 7:00a, and my car was ready at 7:50a. I was worried about being late for work, but I actually arrived 30 minutes early. I also appreciate the special offer of a free oil change for Cobb County School District employees. Thanks, Ed Voyles!
Great service, friendly staff
by 02/03/2018on
The staff was friendly, provided me with needed information, worked within my schedule. I was very happy with the work that was done and would return if I need additional work done. The associate that helped was named Robert and he did a fantastic job. Thanks!
Great service thanks to Lisandra
by 01/22/2018on
Lisandra my service rep did a great job helping me with my sons car. She went above and beyond. Thanks so much.
Last minute service
by 01/22/2018on
They were able to get me in and get the work done in less than an hour.
Recall Service
by 01/10/2018on
Shannon had great customer service and kept me informed on regards to my service. The shuttle was great as well. Thanks again!
Amazing Sales Experience
by 01/09/2018on
I had an exceptional sales experience with Clint Henderson and walked away with the perfect price and vehicle. I literally hate the idea of having to purchase a car and the time it takes to make a selection and the purchase. Well Clint made my entire feelings change. He had great knowledge and expertise and I literally walked out of the dealership with a new car in less than two hours. I am so happy with my new car purchase and with the experience that I received. I would highly recommend. Thank you!!!
