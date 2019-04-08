sales Rating

The Ed Voyles Honda Dealership on Cobb Parkway is a bust. Car salesmen at this establishment are the epitome of what poor business practices look like, and prefer to rip the buyer off than to get cars off their lot. If dealerships keep moving in this fashion, they will eventually lose out on all future consumers. With modern day online companies available to the public like Carvana etc, that’s not a savvy business choice. 2020 will be the year of no longer haggling prices and an end to the middle man known as car salesmen. In particular, the finance manager at this dealership Mr. Goins just doesn’t care, and will up charge your potential vehicle purchase at all costs to benefit his & dealership pockets. Unbeknownst to me, they ran my credit 5 times in a row, which was a bad move and consequently affected my credit score. For these reasons, I will make sure the manufacturer sees these posts & so do a million Atlanta consumers, in addition to the friends I have on LinkedIn that are connected to Ed Beadle. For months I have been searching for an Accord LX or Civic Ex and like anyone else, have a spending limit I’d like to adhere to. I’ve considered both new and used models within certain price range. New vehicles were pricey, the inflated financing APR didn’t help any. Finally, a great deal popped up on the Honda Site with an enticing financing APR. Honda was offering between 1.9-2.9% on brand new Accords when financing through Honda Financial Services. I went into the dealership and was met by the salesman named Leo, whom gave me all the details I needed in order to decide if I was making a purchase. I was sold on the idea of a new 2019 Accord. Unfortunately, I agreed to let them run my credit, the salesman quoted me numbers that I could agree to, and I was ready to commit to a purchase. Then, on my credit monitoring app I noticed 5 hard inquires, none of which were Honda Financial. Next step was to speak with financial manager Mr. Goins, this was when the drama started. I went in to his office optimistic and excited about my quoted numbers and the prospect of my purchase. Mr. Goins almost immediately changed those numbers to new ones that were extremely inflated, in addition to claiming the reason for this was due to my “poor credit”, even though moments ago I had “good credit”. I asked why wasn’t Honda financial used to run my numbers as advertised rather than Capital One, he claimed I wouldn’t qualify for Honda financial. After 4 hours of being at this dealership, haggling back and forth( during which bank statements and other irrelevant information was brought up from previous purchases), I told them I’d wait for my credit score to increase, then consider returning. The truth of the matter is that I won’t be returning. I want to make sure everyone knows about what actually goes on at this dealership and hope that by informing others that they don’t waste their time patronizing this dealership. Not only did they falsely advertise in order to lure consumers in, they lacked integrity, were dishonest and their shady practices affected my decision to purchase a new car as well as my credit score. They wasted my time which is valuable to me as well as made it apparent that their bottom line is filling their pockets. My advice to anyone considering purchasing a new Honda at Ed Voyles dealership, stay away, try another dealership which will surely treat the consumer as a commodity and be straight forward with you and work to reach a deal that makes all parties involved happy and not impact you negatively as my experience at Ed Voyles Honda did. Enjoy the free social media promotion Ed Voyles. Read more