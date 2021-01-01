1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I wish I could give this a NO-STAR. I've been taking my car here for oil changes and miscellaneous services for the past five years and always thought they were giving me an accurate diagnoses. As I have learned this past week, it is quite possible they have been feeding me the stereotypical car mechanic BS that you hear about, but never want to experience, especially as a female. I towed my car there last Wednesday morning after not being able to start it. It gave a subtle chug but wouldn't turn over. I asked for a loaner which has never been a problem to get one in the past, but was informed that all "70" loaner cars were out. I was informed that we would get a call though as soon as one was returned. By the end of Wednesday, not one call in regards to what might be wrong with my car nor if we could pick up a loaner. Left a message Wednesday night for a return call. It wasn't until 1pm Thursday (new years eve), three messages later, that I was able to get ahold of my service representative. He informed me that my engine was shot as well as a long list of other things that needed to be replaced. From there, I handed the phone to my husband for further conversation. He asked some questions, but at this point, the service rep did not have any further information to share, his guys were writing up a quote. We inquired about getting a loaner before the holiday, and being informed that at least two cars had just been returned. We said we could pick it up in 30 minutes. Our rep informed us we would get a call back shortly. At 530pm on Thursday night, no call about a quote or a loaner. I did a follow up as I assumed they would be closed on New Years Day and didn't want to go into the holiday without an update. As I was greeted by the receptionist telling me that the service department has gone home for the day and would be back 8am January 2nd, I still had no quote on my car, no loaner to utilize in the short term and I was heading into day 3 and 4 of this process. Saturday morning, 8am I received a call. The quote was over $5,700 plus tax for a new engine, timing belt, CV boots, and a long list of other items. Feeling overwhelmed with this quote and the lack of service I had received, I decided to tow it back home and get a second opinion. As we were waiting for the keys to the car, my husband asked a list of questions about things they might have done to identify why all of these things needed to be replaced and instead of explaining what the mechanics had done to come to their conclusions he just agreed with a "yes" after every "Did they check.....?" The tow truck driver had a gut feeling based on what he could see, telling us that he though it was likely the alternator. Monday morning had it towed to a small independent shop and their diagnoses came back within an hour, the only thing they needed to replace was the alternator, $470 and had it back home running in the same day! I cant thank enough the independent shop for their help, their honesty, them saving me $5300! They will get a 10* review. So disappointed though in a dealership I believed to be honest and helpful to leave feeling deceived and upset. Read more