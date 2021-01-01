Ed Voyles Acura
Customer Reviews of Ed Voyles Acura
Worst customer service ever
01/01/2021
This is one of the worst dealerships in Atlanta. We worked with an amazing salesman, Jeffrey Kindel, who was so efficient and cooperative. Then when came time to finalize the deal, they made us wait 2 hours to meet with the finance guy. The inefficiencies really started to show when it became apparent that they were understaffed and also unprepared for the end of the year rush. The manager kept checking up on what was taking the finance guy, Glenn Stevenson, so long because it was obvious that this finance guy, Glenn Stevenson, was twiddling his thumbs in his office since we were watching him the whole time. When they finally brought us back to see Glenn, [non-permissible content removed], he immediately gave us a horrible attitude and felt the need to remind us of how we did not understand how much they have to do in a day which we found so rude as we had waited almost two hours to finish this process. The finance guy, Glenn Stevenson, was clearly miserable with his life and continued to talk to us, the customers, in a condescending way until we decided to just walk out on the deal. He even threw our paperwork on the desk saying he will not finish the process for us. And to make matters worse, GLENN took his mask off while we were in his office during a pandemic as if he had no respect for the well-being and health of customers. I have never been so disrespected at a car dealership. Acura, you need to modernize and optimize so that you are not wasting your customers’ time. People are spending a lot of money so this is highly upsetting. Please respect people’s time and fire that inconsiderate [non-permissible content removed] Glenn Stevenson that you have hired to interface with your customers. How disappointing!
Good honest update regarding car service.
by 09/20/2021on
I liked the honest service representative.
Great dealer experience
by 02/17/2021on
Extraordinary good service in both the shop and parts counter. Shaun, especially is very customer friendly and recommended additional parts I would have needed but didn't know to ask about. Great dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 06/11/2017on
Second time we\'ve brought in our RDX for noise issues. Both times we had the pleasure of being serviced by Deepesh Kara. Both times he\'s managed to solve and correct the issues - the first time was a really challenging noise to find and correct coming from the engine bay and Deepesh managed to solve. He\'s a great problem solver, very knowledgeable about Acura\'s and the tools / databases used to help solve issues. Most of all he\'s a great communicator, extremely courteous with my wife and a great ambassador for Ed Voyles and Acura. We\'ll continue to ask for Deepesh when we bring our RDX in - which my wife loves by the way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stellar Service
by 04/26/2017on
I purchased my 2013 TL from Ed Voyles Acura and have had it serviced there ever since. I trust Qais Johnson with my vehicle\\\'s servicing needs and have never been disappointed. He is very courteous, professional, and explains in great detail everything that needs to be done. I highly recommend Qais and the entire team at Ed Voyles....always a pleasant experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales refuse test drive request
by 10/22/2016on
On Saturday (October 22nd) I went in to the Ed Voyles Acura (at 5700 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Atlanta, GA 30341) with my families who are thinking about getting a new SUV. While I am not the primary shopper but I have also been actively looking for new cars so all three of us decided to request a test drive. However when I ask for a test drive the sales Lloyd Johnson refused and said "If you are not buying a car then you can't test drive." Extremely disappoint in such service and discrimination. If that's the way Acura train its dealer and sales then I can honestly say I would not recommend this brand anymore.
"I'd give 1/2 star, if I could...military customers stay away"
by 04/30/2016on
Took 3 tries, YES! 3 times emailing and calling to get someone who would work with us. At first very polite and confirmed they would honor USAA pricing and even give a military discount. However, they absolutely rip of on trade in. I am glad I never mentioned over 10k downpayment, prob would have ripped me off even more. Salesman was down right rude when I tried negotiating the $ of the trade. For an Atlanta size city, Voyles is definitely not competitive or understands what customers expect from a premium brand dealership. Regardless, went to another voulme sale dealer and received a much better deal, hint: they are the largest dealer in Atanta for Acura.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fast and Super Friendly
by 04/04/2016on
I purchased a used car for my daughter and they are typically "As Is Warranty" but I noticed a fog light was out and they service department still took care of me and a fast, professional fashion. They are quite a distance from me but the service was so good, I would look forward to going back if necessary!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceived!
by 01/04/2016on
I wish I could give this a NO-STAR. I've been taking my car here for oil changes and miscellaneous services for the past five years and always thought they were giving me an accurate diagnoses. As I have learned this past week, it is quite possible they have been feeding me the stereotypical car mechanic BS that you hear about, but never want to experience, especially as a female. I towed my car there last Wednesday morning after not being able to start it. It gave a subtle chug but wouldn't turn over. I asked for a loaner which has never been a problem to get one in the past, but was informed that all "70" loaner cars were out. I was informed that we would get a call though as soon as one was returned. By the end of Wednesday, not one call in regards to what might be wrong with my car nor if we could pick up a loaner. Left a message Wednesday night for a return call. It wasn't until 1pm Thursday (new years eve), three messages later, that I was able to get ahold of my service representative. He informed me that my engine was shot as well as a long list of other things that needed to be replaced. From there, I handed the phone to my husband for further conversation. He asked some questions, but at this point, the service rep did not have any further information to share, his guys were writing up a quote. We inquired about getting a loaner before the holiday, and being informed that at least two cars had just been returned. We said we could pick it up in 30 minutes. Our rep informed us we would get a call back shortly. At 530pm on Thursday night, no call about a quote or a loaner. I did a follow up as I assumed they would be closed on New Years Day and didn't want to go into the holiday without an update. As I was greeted by the receptionist telling me that the service department has gone home for the day and would be back 8am January 2nd, I still had no quote on my car, no loaner to utilize in the short term and I was heading into day 3 and 4 of this process. Saturday morning, 8am I received a call. The quote was over $5,700 plus tax for a new engine, timing belt, CV boots, and a long list of other items. Feeling overwhelmed with this quote and the lack of service I had received, I decided to tow it back home and get a second opinion. As we were waiting for the keys to the car, my husband asked a list of questions about things they might have done to identify why all of these things needed to be replaced and instead of explaining what the mechanics had done to come to their conclusions he just agreed with a "yes" after every "Did they check.....?" The tow truck driver had a gut feeling based on what he could see, telling us that he though it was likely the alternator. Monday morning had it towed to a small independent shop and their diagnoses came back within an hour, the only thing they needed to replace was the alternator, $470 and had it back home running in the same day! I cant thank enough the independent shop for their help, their honesty, them saving me $5300! They will get a 10* review. So disappointed though in a dealership I believed to be honest and helpful to leave feeling deceived and upset.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No haggle price and great service
by 08/04/2015on
The process was very smooth with both Chad and Bryan. Chad and I had quite a few conversations (phone & emails) before visiting the dealership as I didn't want to waste my time. My two visits to the dealership was very quick and we finished the entire process in a very pleasant way. I would recommend this dealership to my friends and family. I am planning to bring my new vehicle, MDX and other Acura for service to this dealership going forward.
Premium Pricing for good work
by 08/03/2015on
The work done on my 2007 Pontiac Solstice was average to good. the fit and finish of the parts were average. The paint appears to be of good quality, unfortunately the finish was not as good as the paint. Aftermarket parts were used in the repair process of my vehicle, which in general I am not against. However, that did not translate into a significant savings on the job and for the money charged I would have preferred OEM parts used on my vehicle. The type of parts used on my vehicle were not discussed with me and I neglected to confirm my preferences with the dealer. Overall, the workmanship was good to average and my complaints are minor quibbles because it is MY vehicle. The staff was friendly and efficient and the job was done in a timely manner. I have used this shop previously and have be satisfied with their work and would recommend them to others. Be aware of your preferences and make sure that they are noted at the beginning of the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Caring Service Technician
by 08/02/2015on
My service recommended more than an oil change but because the service technician told me last time that I would need to change my air and cabin filters I did it myself. The service was exceptional as usual and my car was showroom clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Revirw
by 08/02/2015on
The service was as expected! Everyone I spoke spoke with was very pleasant and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TLX 2015
by 08/02/2015on
The sales staff were all great from the salesperson to the sales manager to the finance manager. It was a every good experience and I purchase all of my Acura cars from Ed Voyles Acura.
Best car buying experience I ever had
by 06/29/2013on
Bought my first car in 1970 and many cars since then. Usually felt that I had to wash my hands over and over again at the conclusion of the experience. Not so with Ed Voyles Acura. I liked the salesman, Lloyd J., with whom I first talked. That had never happened before. Eventually drove out of the dealership with a 2014 RDX. I felt that the price was fair and they threw in some extras including a full tank of premium gas. If you live in the area and want an Acura, go see them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very easy process
by 12/08/2012on
Very easy process. Was the shortest time taking care of paperwork than any of my previous car purchases. Everything was as agreed and no surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
AMAZING EXPERIENCE
by 03/08/2012on
I had a phenomenal experience at this dealership and my sales person was great. Antonio made himself availabe whenever necessary, and it was an absolute pleasure dealing with the General Manager. I would gladly give them my business in the future, and I strongly recommend them. My sales person even gave me tickets to the auto show on my way out and I wasn't even expecting it!!! Cant wait to be back for service here
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ensure you have everything in writing
by 05/12/2011on
My initial thoughts of this dealership were exceptional. Prior to me purchasing the vehicle they were very kind, answer all my questions, and went out of their way to ensure I was happy. However, after I committed to purchasing the vehicle by signing all my paper work my customer service experience went DOWN hill. My car wasn't detailed to my expectations (didn't even appear to be detailed) sales Rhon promised to have it detailed when I brought my car back in to get the body side molding put on (which he did not), then the trimming in my car was broken I had to take car to service department to order a replacement, next my tires were over inflated to 51lbs when it should have been 33, and I had to get new windshield wipers. Rhon(salesman) nor Tom (sales manager) were able to assist in getting the detail that was promised to me. Next time I will get it in writing. It's a shame that once you've completed their customer service survey that their customer service change! I wish I had known then what I know now...however, I did contact acura's relation care about this matter regarding the many issues I've experience and I've only had my car for 2 weeks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Abraham was GREAT!
by 03/04/2011on
Emailed him to ask for quote. He came back with a fair quote, but using Truecar and Edmunds, I countered with a much lower quote and they accepted. The process was awesome from start to finish. I got .9% financing and couldn't be happier! I highly recommend Abraham and the internet sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my highest recommendation
by 07/15/2010on
Have you ever tried to get a "drive out price" from a dealer only to see an extra $500 "dealer prep" or "dealer service" fee, or $900 "destination fee on the final contract? Have you ever been told, "that car does not come with 6 cylinders" when you know it does? Did the finance manager ever sell you a warranty package and you found out later the car already had a 7 year warranty included? If any of these or other pet peeves have driven you to distraction at local area car dealers in Atlanta, I suggest you try Ed Voyles Acura. I have been so satisfied, and yet am still so cynical after dealing with so many others here, that I still can hardly believe what an excellent experience we just had buying a new car. We wanted a color and engine combination not on the lot. No problem, they called all around the southeast to find what we wanted, and trucked it in at no extra cost. The salesman spent all the time we needed to explain the many high tech features on the car (actually it was all standard equipment), Michelin tires were standard, it had the highest possible safety and reliability ratings, (much better than BMW for example, and cost less and looks better). He showed us the sticker price and told us up front what he could afford to sell it for and at signing time there were no surprises, except for the fact that there were no surprises. This is the first good car buying experience for me in Atlanta since the day before Chris BMW in Decatur sold out to " Nalley". By the way, Mr. Nalley is apparently a nice man and not associated with "Nalley" dealers which bought his formerly good name.
Service Review
by 09/09/2008on
I intend on visiting this dealership as I just got off the phone with a Service Advisor named Tony and am very pleased with the way he handled my call/questions. I detected a true sense of care with sincerity in his voice. His customer service attitude is awesome, he made me feel comfortable in asking questions and explaining my concerns with my vehicle, I look forward to taking my vehicle there. Thanks Tony.
