Schumacher Volkswagen West Palm Beach
Customer Reviews of Schumacher Volkswagen West Palm Beach
Quickest experience yet!
by 10/13/2021on
Damien and AJ were awesome in my purchase of my TAOS. As I told them, this has been the quickest I have ever bought a car. I was out of the dealership in less than three hours. I have never an experience like this buying a car. Will definitely return!
The worst dealer in the US
by 04/30/2022on
The worst dealer in the US. Bad after sale. I bought a new Yukon, it came with a broken part in the trunk and with the steering misaligned. As I live far from West Palm Beach, I asked the seller (I have a text message to prove it) about the steering misalignment and he said I could fix it at any GMC dealer. The dealer in my city said that this is not included in the warranty and I have to pay to fix the defect. And if I want to replace the broken part, I have to pay for that too. Another problem I had with this dealer was with the purchase paperworks. When you buy a new car, they force you (yes, they force you) to buy various extended warranty services. I spent approximately $6.5k for these warranties. If you buy all the extra warranty services, your interest rate will be 2.99%. If you don't buy, your interest rate will be 8%. My score is 790. The worst part is not paying for the extended warranty. The problem is you pay 6.5k for a service and you can't use it because they don't send you the paperworks I needed to use the warranty service I purchased and they don't send me the paperworks. It took approximately 4 months to send me the papers, and I had to pay for the service as I couldn't wait for the papers. They sent me the papers only after the help of the GMC that intervened in the case. In the end, you still have to pay for a very poorly ceramic application service that didn't last 4 months on my car. I definitely do not recommend this dealer.
Our NEW Tiguan was not and when they tried to fix it everything got worse
by 10/07/2021on
We leased a new VW Tiguan and never got a it. Instead our Tiguan was damaged. We tried to get it fixed but in 3 attempts the vehicle came back broken in other ways. Now we do not want this broken vehicle but have 4 more years of payments on the lease. They want us to try and get a 4th repair but we do not trust them any more. They cannot do what they said. We wish we never went in there. Shawn & Che
Seamless Experience
by 09/16/2021on
Going in to a dealership is normally stressful for me. Philip our sales consultant was not pushy. He was very professional and made my car buying experience pleasurable.
Excellent Service, Great Deals
by 07/13/2021on
I was beyond fortunate to work with Jared (salesman) and his manager, Terry, to get a certified pre-owned vehicle. The entire process was a breath of fresh air in comparison to the multiple experiences I have had in the past with dealerships when purchasing a vehicle. They were kind, patient, understanding and did not make the usual attempts to get me to finance something well outside my budget. They gave me a generous value on my trade-in that was in less-than-ideal condition and everything extremely easy/fast for me. I would recommend anyone come here first before shopping at other dealers in the West Palm Beach area, thank you again guys for everything!
Always better at Schumacher
by 06/30/2021on
Had another great service experience with Schumacher in West Palm. Ovid - did a great job helping me out! Thanks - Gary Burger
VW 10,000 MILE SERVICE
by 06/19/2021on
We had the first 10,000 mile oil change and service-jay hersey made sure all went well-and he did a great job--we drive from juno beach just because of jay
Awesome service
by 05/27/2021on
Professional and knowledgeable. They diagnosed and repair my CC in a few hours, and I didn't have to take out a loan to pay for it. Reasonably priced.
Awesome!!
by 03/03/2021on
Jared the car salesman was awesome. He was receptive to what I wanted and had the vehicle delivered from Daytona the same day. He answered all of my questions and had the vehicle ready to go as soon as I arrived. The finance gentleman (I forgot his name) was amazing as well. He explained everything and made me feel comfortable with my purchase. I was in and out of there in just over an hour total.
Buyers BEWARE
by 11/12/2020on
Recent lease/with trade in Tiguan. My wife and I scammed out of $500.00! To be treated this way after my third purchase does not sit well. Be sure to get all the facts up front or they will take your money and signature and run. Not even the courtesy of the General manager to help resolve this discrepancy. Service after the sale! Search other dealers who care.
Sergio Sales Infinity Tyler service VW
by 09/11/2020on
I went with my fiancè and step son to test drive an infinity. Sergio helped us out and actually had me test drive 4 or 5 different cars, all used models I had been wanting to test drive and fortunately, Schumacher has an extensive used car selection. Sergio was patient and was not aggressive or pushy at all, trying to force a sale. He kept pretty quiet, outside of informing us of features. He let us discuss each vehicle candidly without defending any criticisms. Ultimately, I went with a VW Atlas, that unfortunately had a bad battery. He told me if it did not self charge after driving it home, bring it back and they would replace it for me, free of charge. It did not charge so when i came back to the Schumacher VW Dept, Tyler greeted me, informed me of the process with warranted repairs and explained it might take a little longer, which it did. But the repair was made. I have a new to me vehicle and a new battery and I feel great about my purchase and the deal Tim, the manager on duty, agreed to give me on a buy back/purchase. We will be doing future business thru Schumacher because we did not have a sleazy high pressure experience.
Purchasing my VW off lease at Schumacher
by 11/23/2019on
I had a very positive experience at Schumacher VW on Okeechobee in West Palm Beach. My sales associate Jared was very sincere / professional and attentive. The sales manager Greg / service staff Jay / Amanda / Gezer and Maggie all exemplary. They all made my Jetta lease buyout a very good experience. AND I AM A TOUGH CUSTOMER !!
Schmacher is Best
by 08/03/2019on
Todd Moore at Schumacher Volkswagen is the best. He was patience and worked diligently with my husband and I to make sure we got everything we needed at a price we could afford. He answered all our questions and we never felt rushed. He made us feel like we were his only priority. He's definitely the guy to see in West Palm Beach, FL. We love our new Tiguan.
Volkswagen Jetta Purchase Experience
by 06/04/2019on
The dealership was great! Our dealer Todd was a great help and very kind. He always made sure we were comfortable and answered any questions that we had. Todd made service and the overall experience at Volkswagen very easy and quick.
warrenty repair
by 04/11/2019on
the work was completed accurately and on a timely basis
Excellent experience
by 04/07/2019on
We love our new car. Tony Bermudez made the experience of buying a new used car easy. Tony took the time to answer my many questions and check out several models before we found our 2018 Legacy with low models. Tony did not apply any high pressure sale techniques and helped us spot this gem that had just come onto the lot. Tony helped us go through all the steps get our insurances and found the best finance person Matt Tobias to work with us. Meanwhile Tony took the car to be washed and ready for us and showed us how to use the new features in our car. Thanks Tony.
Ryley Pells/ Best Employee
by 04/02/2019on
So we walked into Schumacher VW of West Palm Beach. It was pretty dead at the moment and we didnt really recieve attention from anyone except Ryley, mind you we were here to buy a car not window shop. At first we were a little upset but Ryley sure changed our moods immediately. He was professional, funny and very straight forward at the same time he actually made the whole process pretty cool. He took care of us, did his best to make us feel at home. At the end of the day my mother bought a brand new 2019 Jetta 1.4TSI w/ a cool assitive driving tech. and it was thanks to him and i truly believe that. He has great character and is charasmatic. A great employee to have represent the dealership, Other should follow in his example. - Laura G. - Andres M.
Great car and great dealership
by 02/25/2019on
Ryley was able to get me in the car I was looking for and at the right price. I really appreciate how quickly we were able to get a deal finalized and all the perks that come with Schumacher. Would definitely recommend.
Great Experience
by 01/04/2019on
Matt Needle at VW Schumacher was great. In and out in 3 hours! (a record for car buying) Sat with finance less than 20 mins. Majority of my time was waiting on the car to be detailed lol.
AMAZING SERVICE BEYOND MY EXPECTATION !
by 10/03/2018on
Greg Benefield and the Schumacher team have been AMAZING to me. They actually care about Customers and Customer Service, They are not just out to make money like most other Dealership Service I have experienced. Schumacher took care of my car SO swiftly with incredible expertise for a VERY complicated repair that no other service department or company or dealership could even do!!...even though my VW was no longer under warranty. WHY did they do this for me!!?? Simply because they CARED about me as a customer. I am still trying to understand how I got so lucky!! Their team even checked for recall repairs via my phone number/ VIN without my asking!! They replaced parts & did those repairs simultaneously TOO which addressed some other problems I was having with my car. Now my car runs PERFECTLY & looks SO flawless!!! I feel blessed & I am so BEYOND GRATEFUL that a company such as Schumacher exists & was there for me. If you need amazing service & great customer care.. DO yourself a favor & call Greg B! He honestly cares. He will set you up with one of his service experts & you will be treated amazingly. Just a note FYI... This is NOT even the first time Greg Benefield & Schumacher have come through for me. Trust me...don't go anywhere else! THANK YOU, THANK YOU GREG! Thanks SCHUMACHER 1
Bob Stoessel
by 03/28/2018on
Bob Stoessel always does a great job. I think this makes 10 vehicles he has helped me with for my wife, my daughter and me. Being 650 miles away on my most recent transaction made it that much better. He his an asset to your dealership.
