1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The worst dealer in the US. Bad after sale. I bought a new Yukon, it came with a broken part in the trunk and with the steering misaligned. As I live far from West Palm Beach, I asked the seller (I have a text message to prove it) about the steering misalignment and he said I could fix it at any GMC dealer. The dealer in my city said that this is not included in the warranty and I have to pay to fix the defect. And if I want to replace the broken part, I have to pay for that too. Another problem I had with this dealer was with the purchase paperworks. When you buy a new car, they force you (yes, they force you) to buy various extended warranty services. I spent approximately $6.5k for these warranties. If you buy all the extra warranty services, your interest rate will be 2.99%. If you don't buy, your interest rate will be 8%. My score is 790. The worst part is not paying for the extended warranty. The problem is you pay 6.5k for a service and you can't use it because they don't send you the paperworks I needed to use the warranty service I purchased and they don't send me the paperworks. It took approximately 4 months to send me the papers, and I had to pay for the service as I couldn't wait for the papers. They sent me the papers only after the help of the GMC that intervened in the case. In the end, you still have to pay for a very poorly ceramic application service that didn't last 4 months on my car. I definitely do not recommend this dealer. Read more