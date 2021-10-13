5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went with my fiancè and step son to test drive an infinity. Sergio helped us out and actually had me test drive 4 or 5 different cars, all used models I had been wanting to test drive and fortunately, Schumacher has an extensive used car selection. Sergio was patient and was not aggressive or pushy at all, trying to force a sale. He kept pretty quiet, outside of informing us of features. He let us discuss each vehicle candidly without defending any criticisms. Ultimately, I went with a VW Atlas, that unfortunately had a bad battery. He told me if it did not self charge after driving it home, bring it back and they would replace it for me, free of charge. It did not charge so when i came back to the Schumacher VW Dept, Tyler greeted me, informed me of the process with warranted repairs and explained it might take a little longer, which it did. But the repair was made. I have a new to me vehicle and a new battery and I feel great about my purchase and the deal Tim, the manager on duty, agreed to give me on a buy back/purchase. We will be doing future business thru Schumacher because we did not have a sleazy high pressure experience. Read more