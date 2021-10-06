1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Over a year ago I brought my car in to have license plate holes fixed in front bumper. This is Florida, I don't know why they drill 4 holes in a bumper. They said they could fix it, no problem. A couple of days later I went to pick up the car, it was dark so I didn't get to look at repair. The next day, looking at the repair area, I could see the 4 holes, the paint was wavy, had orange peel in it and was coming off in an area. I called to complain and no one would call me back. I went to another BMW dealer, They said to fix it would be over $3000. I drove over to the dealer to confront them. The service mgr. tried to blame me for the bad repair and then said that I shouldn't have waited so long to go there to complain. It had been 4 months. I explained I had had surgery and was laid up for 3 months, so I didn't see his point. I told him I had called 8 times, and no one would return my calls. He finally said he would get it fixed and to call a service advisor he had talked with to set up the appt. I called 3 days in a row, left messages, and no return call. I went to the sales mgr and he said he would get it fixed. A week and a half later after no action, I called and found out he no longer works there. I start over with a different mgr. He tells me he will give me my money back and I can go get the car fixed to "meet my expectations." I told him it was Bramans responsibility to fix what they broke, not mine. I found out that they had some company come to the dealership and fix and paint the car outside in the parking lot. If I had known this, I never would have agreed to the repair. Now it is back in the hands of the first service mgr. who said they would call me that afternoon or monday. It is now 2 weeks later, and no calls. It is now just over a year since the original work was done, and they just will not do the right thing and fix the problem. I also took the car in for service 4 months ago, they said they had to reprogram the computer. Ever since, my phone will not work with the car unless I clear settings and start over. I would take it back, but the service is so bad, I am afraid they will mess up the car even more and I will have real problems. I wouldn't trust this dealer to fix a flat on my bicycle. I will be trading in this vehicle and going to Mercedes, a place braman doesn't own. Read more