Enterprise Car Sales Tampa
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Tampa
Excellent experience
by 09/05/2021on
Shantile from the Tampa Enterprise was amazing. We were in and out in less than 45 minutes with a car. She was straight forward yet thorough. Best experience ever. Highly recommend!!
Don't hesitate
by 06/23/2019on
If you're considering buying a used certified car, don't hesitate with this location. Go there! You won't regret it. Was contacted by them about 4-5 days from this date, and we got to talking via text. Uber convenient for me. When I came in, he already had everything ready. I had applied for credit online, so I had a jump start with that. Went out and test drove it, came back, pointed out an issue, they got right on to fixing it. They did their best for me. Very professional, very personal - everyone in that office greeted me, whether they were working with me or not. I spoke with at least three of the guys for at least 15mins. Not just about the deal either, but they struck up engaging conversation, and they had a great sense of humor. They weren't haggling me. They seemed like they really wanted to help. It wasn't just about getting the money. I wanted to walk out with the car that day, and they wanted the same thing. We all made it happen. I would recommend this location and these guys to anyone. I'm so glad that I decided to go with them instead of the dealership. No haggling for prices, they work with you and they really want the best experience. Good selection of cars, very clean and professional, quiet, comfortable lobby, water and coffee available.
No B.S.
by 05/11/2018on
Ricardo got me the truck I wanted and no dealer fees or games.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience
by 04/04/2018on
The young man helping me was very friendly and knowledgeable. And when I found the car that I wanted he drove to Clearwater to get it for me. I thought that was awesome. His name was Ricardo Casimir.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top Notch outfit
by 03/28/2018on
I have already purchased two vehicles from them and both experiences were way beyond expectation. Maybe a dealership from which the "big boys" should learn on how to do business, take care of the customer and make the experience a true great one in which everyone wins. Good job guys.... won't think of any other option when I get my next vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best New Car Buying Experience Ever!!!!
by 10/10/2017on
Lovell let me drive the vehicle that I purchased. He gave me all the details as far as the miles and he even gave me facts about the vehicle itself. I fell in love with it and so did my kids. I knew it was the vehicle for me and my family. I got great service and was kept informed with ever step in buying my new car and it was really hassle free buying. I love my new car and I love the service I was given. Thank you Lovell and the Enterprise sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy customer
by 10/10/2017on
All I can say is many thanks to Lavel, KK, Bernie, Darrel and Ricardo as well as Jackie for their positive attitude, advice and encouragement with regard to my recent vehicle purchase---excellent and impressive in every way. from start to finish I was confident that the enterprise staff would get things right for me. Professional, knowledgeable and extremely helpful @ all times. I have a great deal of respect and admiration for all of them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car sale
by 09/28/2017on
Great shopping experience no annoying salesperson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
