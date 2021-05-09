Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Tampa

Enterprise Car Sales Tampa

Visit dealer’s website 
3909 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33614
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Tampa

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(8)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by K Millan on 09/05/2021

Shantile from the Tampa Enterprise was amazing. We were in and out in less than 45 minutes with a car. She was straight forward yet thorough. Best experience ever. Highly recommend!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
8 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by K Millan on 09/05/2021

Shantile from the Tampa Enterprise was amazing. We were in and out in less than 45 minutes with a car. She was straight forward yet thorough. Best experience ever. Highly recommend!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't hesitate

by Destiny on 06/23/2019

If you're considering buying a used certified car, don't hesitate with this location. Go there! You won't regret it. Was contacted by them about 4-5 days from this date, and we got to talking via text. Uber convenient for me. When I came in, he already had everything ready. I had applied for credit online, so I had a jump start with that. Went out and test drove it, came back, pointed out an issue, they got right on to fixing it. They did their best for me. Very professional, very personal - everyone in that office greeted me, whether they were working with me or not. I spoke with at least three of the guys for at least 15mins. Not just about the deal either, but they struck up engaging conversation, and they had a great sense of humor. They weren't haggling me. They seemed like they really wanted to help. It wasn't just about getting the money. I wanted to walk out with the car that day, and they wanted the same thing. We all made it happen. I would recommend this location and these guys to anyone. I'm so glad that I decided to go with them instead of the dealership. No haggling for prices, they work with you and they really want the best experience. Good selection of cars, very clean and professional, quiet, comfortable lobby, water and coffee available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No B.S.

by guyflh61 on 05/11/2018

Ricardo got me the truck I wanted and no dealer fees or games.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience

by Moody813 on 04/04/2018

The young man helping me was very friendly and knowledgeable. And when I found the car that I wanted he drove to Clearwater to get it for me. I thought that was awesome. His name was Ricardo Casimir.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Notch outfit

by RFZELAYA on 03/28/2018

I have already purchased two vehicles from them and both experiences were way beyond expectation. Maybe a dealership from which the "big boys" should learn on how to do business, take care of the customer and make the experience a true great one in which everyone wins. Good job guys.... won't think of any other option when I get my next vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best New Car Buying Experience Ever!!!!

by VnLmommie87 on 10/10/2017

Lovell let me drive the vehicle that I purchased. He gave me all the details as far as the miles and he even gave me facts about the vehicle itself. I fell in love with it and so did my kids. I knew it was the vehicle for me and my family. I got great service and was kept informed with ever step in buying my new car and it was really hassle free buying. I love my new car and I love the service I was given. Thank you Lovell and the Enterprise sales team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy customer

by dannybgoode on 10/10/2017

All I can say is many thanks to Lavel, KK, Bernie, Darrel and Ricardo as well as Jackie for their positive attitude, advice and encouragement with regard to my recent vehicle purchase---excellent and impressive in every way. from start to finish I was confident that the enterprise staff would get things right for me. Professional, knowledgeable and extremely helpful @ all times. I have a great deal of respect and admiration for all of them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car sale

by Jcplata on 09/28/2017

Great shopping experience no annoying salesperson

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
66 cars in stock
0 new66 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes